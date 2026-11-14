Orthodox Name Days on November 14, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Saturday, November 14, people with several male and female names celebrate their name days. Among those celebrating are Grigory, Philip, Justinian, and Theodora. Each of these names has a long history and special significance, and the holiday itself serves as a reminder of a person’s spiritual patron.

On November 14, Orthodox Christians honor the memory of the Apostle Philip, Saint Gregory Palamas, and other saints. This date is associated with the name days of Gregory, Philip, Justinian, and Theodora. So on this day, you can congratulate family members, friends, and acquaintances who have these names.

Female Name on November 14

Theodora

Theodora is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from two words: theos, meaning “God,” and doron, meaning “gift.” Therefore, its meaning is “God’s gift” or “given by God.”

It is the feminine form of the name Theodore. It has an ancient Christian history and was common among Byzantine female rulers. In particular, November 14 commemorates the Greek Empress Theodora—wife of Emperor Justinian I. Her name is also associated with this date in church tradition.

Some of the softer forms of the name include Fedora, Dora, Todora, and Fedorka. When addressing her, you can say, “Theodora, happy name day!”

Male Names on November 14

Gregory

Gregory has ancient Greek origins. It is derived from the word grēgoros, meaning “vigilant,” “one who does not sleep,” or “attentive.” In the church calendar, this meaning is conveyed as “the one who keeps watch.”

One of the most famous saints with this name is Gregory Palamas—Archbishop of Thessaloniki, theologian, and spiritual writer. He lived in the 14th century and played an important role in the development of Orthodox theology. His memory is honored on November 14.

The name has many common forms: Hryts, Hrytsko, Hryhorko, and Hrysh. When congratulating someone on their name day, you can say: “Grigory, Happy Name Day!”

Pylyp

Pylyp is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Greek name Philip. It is derived from the words philos—“one who loves”—and hippos—“horse.” Thus, the name translates as “one who loves horses.”

In Christian tradition, a special place is held by the Apostle Philip—one of the twelve disciples of Jesus Christ. He preached Christianity and, according to church tradition, died a martyr’s death for his faith. His feast day is November 14.

Common forms of the name include Pylypko, Pylypchyk, and Filyp. The correct way to address someone with this name is: “Pylyp, happy name day!”

Justinian

Justinian is an ancient male name of Latin origin. It is related to the names Justin and Justus, which derive from the Latin word *iustus*—“just,” “honest.” Therefore, the meaning of the name can be rendered as “just” or “one who belongs to the family of the Justus.”

The most famous bearer of this name was the Byzantine Emperor Justinian I, who reigned in the 6th century. During his reign, a comprehensive code of Roman law was compiled, known as the Code of Justinian. His wife was Empress Theodora, who is also commemorated in the church calendar on November 14.

The name Justinian is rare but has a distinct historical resonance. The form “Justinian” is used when addressing someone by name.

What Does a Name Day Mean?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, this saint is considered a heavenly patron to whom one can turn in prayer and ask for intercession.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If the church calendar lists several feast days for saints with the same name, people usually observe the feast day of their own heavenly patron. You can confirm this at the church where the person was baptized.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

For many people, Name Day is an opportunity to spend time with loved ones, reflect on spiritual values, and give thanks for support. Those who follow church traditions may attend a service on this day, pray to their patron saint, or light a candle.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. You can gather around the family table, chat with loved ones, or do a good deed. The main thing is to show attention to the person celebrating their name day and spend the day with warm thoughts.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on November 14

Name day greetings are usually associated with wishes for health, peace, inner balance, and God’s protection. You don’t have to use fancy words—a sincere wish from a loved one often means the most.

Here are a few greeting options: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you from adversity, give you strength in difficult moments, and help you find the right path. I wish you health, peace, love, and warmth surrounded by your dearest ones.”

“Happy Name Day! May there always be peace in your heart, comfort in your home, and as many happy moments as possible in your life. I wish you the fulfillment of your dreams, sincere people by your side, and God’s blessing every day.”

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