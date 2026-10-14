Orthodox Name Days on October 14, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 13, people with a variety of names celebrate their name day—from the common names Nikita and Nikolai to the rare ones like Agafonika and Gaiana. Each name has its own history: some come from Ancient Greek, others from Ancient Hebrew or Slavic. We’ll tell you who to congratulate on this day, what the names mean, and how to make your greeting special.

Who Celebrates Their Name Day on October 14

According to church tradition, name days are associated with honoring the saint after whom a person is named. A name day is considered a special occasion to reflect on spiritual values, wish someone well, and spend time with loved ones.

On October 14, men named Hnat, Kuzma, Mykhailo, Nazar, and Petro, as well as women named Paraska, receive name day greetings.

The meanings of the names and the personalities of those celebrating their name days

Hnat is a name of Latin origin associated with the ancient Roman name Ignatius. Those with this name are traditionally considered to be decisive, level-headed, and responsible. People named Hnat are often seen as individuals who can stand up for their beliefs and are not afraid of challenges.

Kuzma is a name of Greek origin meaning “orderly” or “adorned.” In traditional character descriptions, Kuzma is said to be practical, persistent, and friendly. It is believed that people with this name value reliability and sincere relationships.

Mykhailo is an ancient Hebrew name that translates as “Who is like God?” It has biblical origins and is associated with the figure of the Archangel Michael. This name is traditionally associated with courage, justice, strength of spirit, and a willingness to protect loved ones.

Nazar is a name often associated with the city of Nazareth and interpreted as “one who comes from Nazareth.” People with this name are said to be independent, inquisitive, and determined. Nazar is traditionally described as someone who strives for personal growth and has their own perspective on the world.

Petro is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” It symbolizes strength and stability. In popular belief, people named Petro are reliable, decisive, and responsible individuals who know how to support others during difficult times.

Paraska is the Ukrainian form of the name Paraskeva, which comes from a Greek word meaning “Friday.” This name is traditionally associated with sincerity, hard work, kindness, and thoughtfulness. Paraska is often seen as someone who values family ties and strives to help loved ones.

It’s worth remembering that the meanings of names and the character traits attributed to them are primarily cultural and symbolic in nature. A person’s personality is shaped by many factors, not just their name.

Name Day Greetings

If you have a relative, friend, or colleague named Hnat, Kuzma, Mykhailo, Nazar, Petro, or Paraska, don’t forget to congratulate them today. And if you’re not sure what to write, here are a few suggestions.

For a loved one:

Happy Name Day! I wish you fewer worries, more people around you with whom you can be yourself, and many moments you’ll want to remember. May there be room in your life for both big plans and the simple things that truly make us happy.

A warm greeting:

Happy Name Day! May your guardian angel always be by your side, especially in those moments when it’s hard to make the right choice. I wish you good health, inner peace, love, and people you always want to come back to.

For a friend:

Happy Name Day! I hope life doesn’t constantly force you to be strong, but instead gives you more opportunities to simply find joy. May you be surrounded by loved ones, may your plans come true, and may there be far more good news than reasons to worry.

A short greeting:

Happy Name Day! May your guardian angel watch over you, and may life bring you as many pleasant surprises as possible. Wishing you health, love, warmth, and people by your side with whom it’s nice to just be silent.

For a loved one:

Happy Name Day! I truly hope you always have enough strength for what you truly want and enough time for those who are dear to you. May warmth and comfort await you at home, may your heart be at peace, and may many good things lie ahead.

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