Orthodox Name Days on November 15, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 15, Orthodox Christians commemorate several saints whose names form the basis for men’s name days. Among them are Guriy, Samon, Aviv, Paisiy, and Dmitry. A female name associated with this date can also be found in some Orthodox calendars. Here’s who to congratulate on their name day and what these names mean.

Men’s Names on November 15

According to the new church calendar, November 15 commemorates the martyrs Guriy, Samon, and Aviv, the Venerable Paisiy Velichkovsky, and other saints. The following men’s names are associated with this date:

Guriy — this name has ancient Semitic roots. It is associated with the word “lion cub” or “young lion.” The name symbolizes strength, courage, and endurance.

Samon —a name of ancient origin associated with Semitic languages. Its exact meaning has several interpretations, so it should not be reduced to a single specific translation. In the church tradition, it is known thanks to the martyr Samon of Edessa.

Aviv is a name of Semitic, specifically ancient Hebrew, origin. It means “spring” or “young ear of grain.” It is associated with rebirth, renewal, and the beginning of new life.

Paissius is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word pais , meaning “child” or “boy.” A well-known bearer of this name was the Venerable Paissius Velichkovsky—an Orthodox ascetic and spiritual writer.

Elpidius —derives from the Greek word *elpis* , meaning “hope.” The meaning of the name can be rendered as “full of hope” or “one who does not lose hope.”

Markel —a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the name Mark, which is traditionally derived from the name of the Roman god Mars. The name Markel also means “dedicated to Mars.”

Eustochios — comes from the Greek language. Its meaning is associated with accuracy, precision, and the ability to choose the right direction.

Dmytro—has ancient Greek origins and is associated with the name Demeter, the goddess of fertility and agriculture. Therefore, its traditional meaning is “dedicated to Demeter” or “one who belongs to Demeter.”

Female Names for November 15

The OCU calendar does not list any specific female names for this date. However, some Orthodox synaxaria mention the holy martyr Catherine Mandra on November 15. Therefore, a female name can also be associated with this date:

Catherine—a name of Greek origin. It is traditionally associated with the word katharos , meaning “pure” or “immaculate.” It is one of the most well-known female names in the Christian tradition.

Name Day on November 15 According to the Old Calendar

Believers who follow the Julian calendar honor other saints on November 15. In the civil calendar, this date corresponds to November 28. The following male names are associated with it:

Akindin — a name of Greek origin. It means “safe,” “one who is not exposed to danger.”

Pigasiy — a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with the ancient name Pegasus and the mythological image of the winged horse.

Anempodist — comes from the Greek language. It means “one whom nothing hinders” or “unrestrained.”

Elpidofor is a Greek name derived from the words “hope” and “to carry.” It means “one who brings hope.”

Marcian is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the family name Marcius and the name Marcus. The traditional interpretation is “one who belongs to the Marcius family.”

Thus, on November 15 according to the new calendar, you can congratulate Gurius, Samon, Aviv, Paisius, Elpidia, Markela, Eustochia, and Dmitri. According to the old calendar, name days fall on Akinidin, Pigasius, Anempodistus, Elpidophorus, and Markian.

What Is a Name Day and How to Celebrate It

A name day, or name celebration, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron.

At the same time, a name day should not be confused with a birthday. Its date depends on the church calendar and the saint whose name the person bears. If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, a person’s name day is usually considered to be the saint’s feast day closest to their birthday or a date associated with their baptism.

There are various ways to celebrate a name day. Some people go to church, pray to their heavenly patron, and give thanks for their support. Others spend the day with family, meet up with friends, or simply accept well-wishes from loved ones.

The most important thing on this day isn’t gifts or a lavish feast, but attention to the person and warm words. You can wish the person celebrating their name day good health, peace, inner balance, strength, and God’s blessing.

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