Orthodox Name Days on October 15, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 15, 2026, people with several male and female names may celebrate their name day. According to church tradition, on this day the Orthodox Church of Ukraine honors Saints Euphemia and Lucian. Find out who to congratulate on their name day on October 15, what these names mean, and where they come from.

Who Celebrates Their Name Day on October 15

On October 15, Lukian, Euthymius, Savin, Sarvil, and Vevaya may celebrate their name days. The significance of a name day is linked to honoring the patron saint whose name a person bears.

However, the list of names may vary depending on the church calendar and traditions. Therefore, before offering congratulations, it’s a good idea to clarify exactly when the person celebrates their name day.

Meaning of Names and Personalities of Those Celebrating Their Name Days

Luk’yan is a male name of Latin origin. It is related to the name Lucius and the Latin word lux, which translates to “light.” The name is associated with light and enlightenment.

Yevfimiy is a name of Greek origin meaning “kind” or “one who speaks well.” The Ukrainian form of this name is Yukhim.

Savin is a male name of Latin origin, associated with the name of the ancient Italian people, the Sabines. It has a long history and is used in various cultural traditions.

Sarvil is a rare male name, known because of an early Christian martyr. There is no generally accepted or reliably confirmed interpretation of its meaning.

Vevaya is a rare female name mentioned in church tradition in connection with a martyr. Its exact origin and meaning require further confirmation.

Name Day Greetings

For a loved one:

Happy Name Day! I wish you fewer unnecessary worries, more people around you with whom you can be yourself, and many moments you’ll want to remember. May there be room in your life for both big plans and the simple things that truly make us happy.

A Warm Greeting:

Happy Name Day! May your guardian angel always be by your side, especially in those moments when it’s hard to make the right choice. I wish you good health, inner peace, love, and people you always want to come back to.

For a friend:

Happy Name Day! I hope life doesn’t constantly force you to be strong, but instead gives you more opportunities to simply find joy. May you be surrounded by the people who matter, may your plans come true, and may there be far more good news than reasons to worry.

A short greeting:

Happy Name Day! May your guardian angel watch over you, and may life bring you as many pleasant surprises as possible. Wishing you health, love, warmth, and people by your side with whom it’s nice to just be silent.

For a loved one:

Happy Name Day! I really hope you always have enough strength for what you truly want and enough time for those who are dear to you. May warmth and comfort await you at home, may your heart be at peace, and may many good things lie ahead.

What Not to Do on October 15

In folk traditions, this day was associated with advice to be reserved in speech and avoid provoking conflicts. Therefore, it was traditionally advised:

not to quarrel with family members or offend others;

do not gossip or spread false rumors;

do not refuse to help those in need;

not to repay evil with evil.

These prohibitions are part of folk beliefs, not mandatory church regulations. The Orthodox Church does not impose a specific ban on household chores on October 15.

What You Can Do on October 15

You can devote this day to prayer, good deeds, and caring for loved ones. Believers can attend church services, pray for the health of their family members, and give thanks for daily blessings.

It is also appropriate to congratulate those celebrating their name days, help those in need, or spend time with family. In 2026, October 15 falls on a Thursday, so it is not a regular day of fasting, which in the Orthodox tradition are Wednesdays and Fridays.

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