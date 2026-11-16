Orthodox Name Days on November 16, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 16, according to the new church calendar, the Apostle and Evangelist Matthew is honored. Therefore, the main male name for this day is Matthew. Other Orthodox calendars also commemorate saints on this date whose names can serve as a reason for congratulations, including the female names Iphigenia, Aculina, and Felicita.

Male Names on November 16

According to the calendar of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, November 16 honors the Apostle and Evangelist Matthew. He was one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ and the author of one of the four Gospels.

Other Orthodox calendars also commemorate a number of saints on this date. Therefore, the following names can be added to the list of men’s name days:

Matthew —a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God’s gift” or “given by God.” It was borne by the Apostle and Evangelist Matthew, who worked as a tax collector before meeting Jesus Christ.

Sergius —a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name Sergius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established. In the Orthodox tradition, this name is known thanks to many saints, including St. Sergius of Malopinezh.

Mykhailo has ancient Hebrew origins. Its meaning is translated as “Who is like God?” This name takes the form of a question, emphasizing God’s supremacy.

Ananias —a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is gracious” or “The Lord has shown mercy.” It is known from the biblical tradition.

Augustine —derives from the Latin word *Augustus *. Its meaning is “majestic,” “revered,” or “sacred.”

Vasyl is a name of Greek origin. It is derived from the word basileios , meaning “royal” or “regal.” One of the most famous saints with this name is Basil the Great.

Dmytro has ancient Greek origins and is associated with the name Demeter, the goddess of agriculture and fertility. Its traditional meaning is “dedicated to Demeter.”

Ivan — a biblical name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is gracious” or “The Lord has shown mercy.” It is one of the most common forms of the name Yohanan.

Makar — comes from the Greek word makarios . It means “blessed,” “happy,” or “blessed.”

Mykola is a name of Greek origin, formed from the words “victory” and “people.” It means “victor over the peoples” or “victory of the people.”

Nikon — comes from the Greek word nikē , meaning “victory.” The name can be translated as “victor.”

Panteleimon is of Greek origin. Its meaning is associated with the words “all” and “merciful.” The traditional interpretation is “all-merciful” or “one who has compassion for all.”

Theodore —a name of Greek origin. It means “God’s gift” or “given by God.”

Victor — comes from Latin. It means “victor.” The name symbolizes strength and the ability to overcome difficulties.

Ipatius is of Greek origin. It is associated with the word hypatos , meaning “highest” or “supreme.” One of the saints with this name was Bishop Ipatius of Gangra.

Rufin — a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *rufus* , meaning “red-haired” or “reddish.”

Female Names on November 16

The broader Orthodox synaxaria also mention several female saints for November 16. Among them are martyrs and ascetics whose names are not commonly encountered in modern life.

Akulina is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *aquila* , meaning “eagle.” The name can be interpreted as “eagle’s” or “belonging to the eagle.”

Felicitata is a female name of Latin origin. It derives from the word felicitas , which means “happiness,” “success,” or “prosperity.” Variants such as Felicitas and Felicita also appear in various languages.

Iphigenia is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with words meaning “strength” and “birth.” Therefore, one interpretation is “strong from birth” or “born strong.”

Also, in Orthodox calendars that follow the Old Style, this date commemorates the righteous Anna, daughter of Prince Vsevolod Yaroslavich, and the Venerable Snandulia of Persia.

Anna is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It derives from the word “Hannah” and means “mercy,” “grace,” or “favor.” This name is known from biblical tradition and is particularly revered in Christianity.

Snandulia is a rare name of Persian origin. Its exact meaning does not have a universally accepted interpretation in available etymological sources. In the church tradition, it is associated with the Venerable Snandulia, who is honored as a Persian ascetic.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated?

A name day, or saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron. A name day should not be confused with a birthday. The date of birth remains the same, but Name Day depends on the person’s name and the saint they honor. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, one should refer to the saint in whose honor the person was baptized.

Usually on this day, believers visit church, pray to their heavenly patron, and give thanks for their intercession. You can also spend time with family, receive well-wishes, or congratulate loved ones who are celebrating their name day.

It’s not necessary to throw a big feast for such a celebration. Warm words and sincere attention are enough. People wish those celebrating their name day good health, peace, peace of mind, joy, and God’s blessing. You can congratulate someone with these simple words: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward good deeds.”

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