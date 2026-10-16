Orthodox Name Days on October 16, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 16, people with a variety of names celebrate their name days—from common names like Denis, Ivan, and Peter to rare ones like Eleferius and Isichius. The calendars also include women’s names, such as Theodosius, Jadwiga, and Domna. Here’s what these names mean and how to congratulate your loved ones on their name day.

October 16 is an occasion to remember family, friends, and acquaintances who are celebrating their name days. In the Orthodox tradition, this day honors, among others, the holy martyr Dionysius the Areopagite, the presbyter Rusticus, and the deacon Eleutherius. Church calendars also mention the Venerable Dionysius of the Kiev Caves and other saints.

Name days are associated with the memory of the saint whose name a person bears. At the same time, other forms of names can be found in name day calendars; therefore, the male and female variants that appear in the lists for this date are compiled below.

Male Names for October 16

Denis — a name of Greek origin, associated with the ancient Greek god Dionysus. In the Christian tradition, it is related to the name Dionysius. Denis is a common Ukrainian form that sounds modern and concise.

Dionysius is a name of ancient Greek origin. It means “dedicated to Dionysus” and has a long history. On October 16, the Church honors Dionysius the Areopagite, Bishop of Athens, whom Christian tradition considers one of the early preachers of the faith. On this day, the Church also commemorates the Venerable Dionysius, a hermit of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is usually rendered as “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the most well-known names in Ukraine and has many diminutive forms: Ivanko, Ivas, Ivanchik.

Petro is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” It is traditionally associated with strength, reliability, and steadfastness. Petro is an ancient Christian name common in many countries.

Pavlo is a name of Latin origin. It means “small” or “modest.” It is well known thanks to the Apostle Paul and has a long history in Christianity. In everyday life, the name is often associated with simplicity and balance.

Longinus is a name of Latin origin associated with the meaning “long” or “tall.” In the Orthodox tradition, October 16 commemorates the martyr Longinus the Centurion, who, according to church tradition, witnessed the crucifixion of Christ. The calendars also list the Venerable Longinus, the gatekeeper of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Eleutherius is a name of Greek origin meaning “free.” It is much less common than Denis or Ivan, but has a long Christian history. October 16 honors Deacon Eleutherius, who, according to church tradition, suffered for his faith alongside Dionysius the Areopagite and Presbyter Rusticus.

Rusticus is a name of Latin origin. Its original meaning is associated with the words “rural” or “one who lives in a rural area.” In the church calendar, Rusticus is mentioned as a presbyter who suffered for the Christian faith alongside Dionysius the Areopagite and Eleutherius.

Isichius is a name of Greek origin associated with the meanings “calm” and “quiet.” It is rare in modern Ukraine. In Orthodox calendars, Blessed Isichius of Chori is commemorated on this date and honored for his spiritual feat.

Theagen is an ancient Greek name composed of parts meaning “God” and “born” or “origin.” This is an unusual name that can be found in expanded name day calendars. It is rarely used today but has ancient roots.

Girls’ Names for October 16

Theodosia is a name of Greek origin meaning “God’s gift” or “given by God.” It is the feminine form of the name Theodosius. It has a long history and is found in Christian tradition. On her Name Day, you can wish Theodosia good health, joy, and peace of mind.

Jadwiga is a name of Germanic origin. It is usually associated with words meaning “struggle” or “war.” The name is common in Poland and some other European countries, but is less common in Ukraine. You can wish Jadwiga confidence, well-being, and the support of her loved ones.

Domna is a name of Latin origin associated with the word domina—“lady” or “mistress.” It has a long history and appears in Christian calendars of saints. Orthodox sources mention, in particular, Saint Domna of Tomsk.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears. In Christian tradition, the saint is considered the heavenly patron of the person celebrating their name day. Therefore, for many people, it is not just a date on the calendar, but a personal spiritual holiday.

Name days don’t necessarily have to be celebrated with great fanfare. Some people go to church, pray, or spend the day with their family. For others, it’s enough to receive a warm message from friends or hear sincere words from loved ones.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

There are no specific rules for celebrating. You can invite family members over for dinner, meet up with friends, have coffee together, or simply spend time with those you care about. If the person whose name day it is follows church traditions, this day can be an occasion for prayer or a visit to church.

A gift doesn’t have to be expensive either. Flowers, their favorite sweets, a book, or a small item they’ve long dreamed of can be a nice gesture. The most important thing is to show that you remember their special day.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

It’s best to keep your greetings sincere and personal. You don’t have to write a long message or use formal phrases. It’s enough to wish them good health, love, peace, prosperity, and people they can always count on. Here are a few greeting options.

A Warm Greeting

“Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, happiness, peace of mind, and many bright moments. May you always be surrounded by people who love, support, and help you in difficult times.”

A Short Greeting

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more joy, good news, and pleasant encounters. I wish you peace, love, and the fulfillment of your deepest dreams.”

A Greeting for a Loved One

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, give you strength, and help you find the right path. I hope every day brings something good, and that you’re always surrounded by those with whom you can share both joy and hardships.” A name day is a wonderful occasion to remind a loved one just how important they are. Sometimes even a short message, written from the heart, can make this day a little warmer.

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