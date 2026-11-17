On November 17, people named Grigory, Mikhail, Gennady, Zakhar, Ivan, and Victoria celebrate their name days. On this day, the Orthodox Church honors, in particular, St. Gregory the Wonderworker, Bishop of Neocaesarea. Church calendars also commemorate the female saints Victoria, Hilda, and Thecla.

Male Names on November 17

In the Orthodox tradition, November 17 is associated with the commemoration of Saint Gregory the Wonderworker. Other church calendars also commemorate on this day the Venerable Nikon of Radonezh, Lazarus the Iconographer, the martyr Gobron—who was named Michael after his baptism—and other saints.

Here are the male names that can be found in name day calendars for this date:

Gregory —a name of Greek origin. It means “one who does not sleep,” “vigilant,” or “attentive.” One of the most famous saints with this name is Gregory the Wonderworker, Bishop of Neocaesarea.

Michael —has ancient Hebrew origins. Its meaning is “Who is like God?” This name takes the form of a question, emphasizing God’s supremacy. In the church calendar, the martyr Gobron, who was baptized with the name Michael, is commemorated on this date.

Gennadiy —a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word gennadas , which means “noble,” “honorable,” or “of noble birth.” There are several saints with this name in the Orthodox calendar.

Zakhary comes from the ancient Hebrew name Zechariah. It means “The Lord has remembered” or “God remembers.” This name has biblical roots.

Ivan — a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is gracious” or “the Lord has shown mercy.” It is one of the most common forms of the biblical name Yohanan.

Nikon — derives from the Greek word nikē , meaning “victory.” Therefore, the name is translated as “victor.” On this day, the Venerable Nikon of Radonezh is commemorated.

Lazar — has ancient Hebrew origins. It means “God has helped” or “God is my help.” One of the saints with this name is Lazar the Iconographer, who lived in Constantinople.

Maxim — a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word maximus , meaning “the greatest” or “the most magnificent.” In church calendars, this day commemorates, among others, Saint Maxim, Patriarch of Constantinople.

Zachariah is the full form of the name Zachar. It has ancient Hebrew origins and means “the Lord has remembered.” The name is known thanks to biblical prophets and saints.

Hilarion —derives from the Latin word *Hilarius* , which means “cheerful” or “joyful.” This name also appears in Orthodox calendars on November 17.

Yevhen — a name of Greek origin. It is derived from words meaning “good” and “lineage,” so it is traditionally interpreted as “noble” or “of noble birth.”

Justin — is of Latin origin. It means “just,” “righteous,” or “one who follows the law.”

Female Names for November 17

Church calendars mention several female saints on this date. Among them are the martyr Victoria of Korduba, the Venerable Hilda, and Thecla. Therefore, on November 17, you can congratulate women with the following names:

Victoria —a name of Latin origin. It means “victory” or “victor.” It derives from the name of the ancient Roman goddess of victory, Victoria. In the Orthodox tradition, the martyr Victoria of Korduba is commemorated on this day.

Hilda is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is associated with a word meaning “battle” or “struggle.” One of the saints with this name was Hilda of Whitby—the abbess of a monastery in England.

Thekla is a name of Greek origin. It is derived from the words theos (“God”) and kleos (“glory”). Its meaning is “the glory of God” or “glorious to God.” In some Orthodox synaxaria, the Venerable Thekla is commemorated on November 17.

What Is a Name Day and How to Celebrate It

A Name Day, or name celebration, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron. A Name Day should not be confused with a birthday. A birthday has a fixed date, while a name day is tied to the church calendar. If there are several saints with the same name, the specific date is usually determined by the feast day of the saint after whom the person was named.

On this day, believers may visit a church, pray to their heavenly patron, and give thanks for their intercession. Name days can also be celebrated with family, by meeting with friends, or simply by spending time with loved ones.

It’s not necessary to throw a big party to celebrate. What matters most is attention and sincere words. People wish those celebrating their name day good health, peace, peace of mind, joy, and God’s blessing. You can congratulate someone this way: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward good deeds.”

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