Orthodox Name Days on October 17, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

October 17 is a great occasion to congratulate family and friends on their name day. Among those celebrating their name day on this date are Andriy, Demyan, Kuzma, Leontiy, Anton, Yosyp, and Oleksandr. The calendars also mention the female names Paraskeva, Veronica, and Verineya. Here’s what each name means and how you can congratulate those celebrating their name day.

On October 17, Orthodox Christians honor the memory of the prophet Hosea, the holy martyr Andrew of Crete, and other saints. This day is associated with the name days of several male and female names. Among them are names well-known to Ukrainians, such as Andriy and Oleksandr, as well as rarer ones like Leontiy and Virineya.

Male Names on October 17

Andriy—a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “manly” or “brave.” It has long been common in Ukraine. You can congratulate someone named Andriy by wishing him strength, confidence, and people he can always rely on.

Anton is a name derived from the ancient Roman family name Antonius. Its exact meaning is not definitively established, but it is traditionally associated with the concepts of “worthy of praise” and “one who enters battle.” This name has many common forms, including Antosha and Antonchik.

Demyan is a name of Greek origin associated with the ancient Greek name Damian. It is traditionally interpreted as “tamer” or “one who conquers.” On his Name Day, you can wish Demyan peace, health, and success in all his important endeavors.

Yosyp is a biblical name of ancient Jewish origin. Its meaning is rendered as “God will add” or “may God multiply.” This name has a long history and is known in many Christian traditions.

Kuzma is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Kosmas. It derives from a word associated with the concepts of “order,” “beauty,” and “an orderly world.” The name is not very common today, but it has deep roots in Ukrainian culture.

Leontiy is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion-like” or “resembling a lion.” It is associated with strength and courage. Leontiy is a rare name, so a birthday greeting on this day may come as a pleasant surprise to its bearer.

Oleksandr is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “defender of the people.” It remains one of the most common male names in Ukraine. You can wish Oleksandr good health, fortitude, prosperity, and the fulfillment of his aspirations.

Hosea is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, associated with the biblical prophet Hosea. Its meaning is usually rendered as “salvation” or “God saves.” It is a rare name, more commonly found in religious texts than in everyday life.

Leontius and Kuzma are also associated with the church calendar on October 17: on this day, the martyrs Cosmas and Damian of Arabia and their brothers Leontius, Anphimus, and Eutropius are commemorated. Therefore, in more extensive lists of name days, you may also find Anfim and Eutropius.

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “small” or “modest.” In calendars that follow the Old Style, Paul is also included in the list of name days for October 17. It is one of the most well-known Christian names and has many forms, including Pavlik and Pavlus.

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” It is symbolically associated with steadfastness and reliability. In Old Style calendars, October 17 also lists the name Peter.

Mykola is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “conqueror of nations.” It is well known in Ukraine and has many diminutive forms—Mykolka, Mykolayko, and Kolya. Mykola is also celebrated on October 17 according to the Old Style calendar.

Volodymyr is a Slavic name that is usually interpreted as “he who rules the world” or associated with the meaning “glorious ruler.” It has a long history in Ukraine. In Old Style name day lists, Volodymyr is also listed for October 17.

Girls’ Names on October 17

Paraska is the Ukrainian form of the name Paraskeva, which originates from the Greek language. Its meaning is connected to Friday: the Greek word paraskevi means “preparation,” and in Christian tradition, this was the name given to the day before Saturday. The name Paraska has a long history in Ukraine and has been preserved in folk culture. The church calendar commemorates the Blessed Nun Paraskeva of Starobilsk on October 17.

Veronika is a name traditionally associated with the Greek name Ferenike. Its meaning is “she who brings victory.” Veronika is a well-known female name in Ukraine, with gentle variations such as Nika and Veronichka. In Old Style calendars, October 17 commemorates the martyr Verineia, who is also known as Veronica.

Virinea is a rare female name associated with the Christian martyr Virinea of Edessa. In church tradition, her name is also rendered as Veronica. Virineya can be a unique choice for those seeking an ancient name with religious roots.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears. In Christian tradition, the saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron. For many, a name day is another reason to gather with loved ones, hear kind words, and feel the affection of family. This celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. Sometimes a phone call, a text message, or a shared dinner is enough.

Those who follow church traditions may pray to their heavenly patron on this day or visit a church.

How to Celebrate Name Day

There are no specific rules for celebrating. You can spend the day with family, meet up with friends, go to your favorite café, or simply take a break from your daily routine.

If you’d like to give a gift, choose something that will bring joy specifically to the person celebrating their name day. It could be flowers, a book, sweets, or a small item they’ve long dreamed of. What matters most isn’t the cost of the gift, but the thoughtfulness and sincerity behind it.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

A greeting doesn’t have to be long or formal. Simple words that convey sincere wishes for health, love, peace, and happiness sound best. For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward positive changes. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and many reasons to be joyful.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! I wish you happiness, good health, kind people by your side, and the fulfillment of your dreams. May your guardian angel always watch over you.” For a loved one, you can add a personal touch—mention their dream, an important event, or simply tell them why you value them. Such a greeting will be especially heartfelt and will be remembered for a long time.

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