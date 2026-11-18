On November 18, men named Roman, Plato, Zacchaeus, and Alpheus celebrate their name days. According to the old church calendar, the martyrs Galaktion and Epistimia are also honored on this day, so women with the rare name Epistimia may also receive well-wishes. Here’s where these names come from, what they mean, and how it’s customary to celebrate Name Day.

According to the New Church Calendar, on November 18, Orthodox believers honor the martyr Plato of Ancyra, the holy martyr Roman the Deacon, the martyr Varul, as well as the holy martyr Zacchaeus and the martyr Alpheus.

Therefore, on this day, those named Roman, Plato, Zacchaeus, and Alpheus celebrate their name days. According to the Old Style calendar, the date is associated with the commemoration of the martyrs Galaktion and Epistimia, as well as the Seventy Apostles. Among those celebrating their name day on this day are Galaktion, Epistimia, Herm, Gaius, Gregory, Lin, Patrov, and Philologus.

Female Names

Epistimia

Epistimya is a rare female name derived from the Greek word episteme. It means “knowledge” or “skill,” and the name itself can be interpreted as “she who knows” or “well-informed.”

In the Orthodox tradition, Epistimia is venerated alongside the martyr Galaktion. According to church tradition, she was his wife. The couple converted to Christianity and suffered for their faith. Their story has become a symbol of devotion to one’s beliefs and spiritual fortitude.

Male Names

Roman

The name Roman comes from the Latin word *Romanus*, meaning “Roman” or “a Roman.” It has a long history and is common in many countries around the world.

In the Christian tradition, November 18 commemorates the holy martyr Roman, who served as a deacon. He preached Christianity and suffered for his faith. Today, the name Roman is associated with courage, determination, and fidelity to one’s principles.

Plato

Plato comes from the Greek word platys, which translates as “broad.” The name is also associated with ancient Greek culture and philosophy.

On November 18, the Church honors the martyr Plato of Ancyra. According to tradition, he openly preached Christianity, for which he was persecuted. Despite threats, the saint did not renounce his beliefs. The name Plato is often associated with wisdom, prudence, and a love of knowledge.

Zacchaeus

The name Zacchaeus has Syrian roots. Its meaning is associated with the words “righteous,” “pure,” and “just.”

On this day, the Orthodox Church commemorates the holy martyr Zacchaeus, the deacon of Gadara. He suffered for his Christian faith. The name has an ancient biblical history and appears in the New Testament. It is associated with honesty, justice, and spiritual purity.

Alpheus

Alpheus is an uncommon male name, which the OCU’s list of names interprets as “change.” It has ancient biblical roots.

On November 18, the martyr Alpheus, a reader from Caesarea, is commemorated. He suffered for the Christian faith along with other saints. The name Alpheus stands out for its unusual sound and belongs to those ancient names that can still be found in church calendars today.

Galaktion

The name Galaktion comes from the Greek word galaktos, meaning “milk.” Therefore, its meaning is translated as “milky.”

According to the old church calendar, the martyr Galaktion is honored on November 18. According to tradition, he lived in the 3rd century and came from a Christian family. Together with his wife, Epistimia, he suffered a martyr’s death for his faith. Their story has been preserved in the Orthodox tradition as an example of marital devotion and spiritual steadfastness.

Erem

Erem is a short ancient Greek name whose meaning is associated with the word “herald.” In the church tradition, it is linked to Erem, one of the Seventy Apostles. He is mentioned among the first Christian preachers. The name is also known from early Christian texts, particularly the work *The Shepherd*, which is attributed to Eremus.

Gaius

Gaius is an ancient name, interpreted in the OCU’s list of names as “earthly.” It has historical roots and is found among the names of the early Christians.

According to the old calendar, the Apostle Gaius, one of the Seventy, is commemorated on this day. He was one of the early Christian preachers who spread the teachings of Christ.

Gregory

The name Gregory comes from the Greek word gregorein, meaning “to watch” or “to be attentive.” It is interpreted as “one who does not sleep” or “one who watches.”

On November 18 (Old Style), Saint Gregory, Archbishop of Alexandria, is commemorated. This name has a long history in Christianity. It has been borne by many saints, theologians, and church leaders.

Lin

Lin is a short name of ancient Greek origin. In the church name list, its meaning is associated with several interpretations: “beautiful flower,” “young man,” or “sad song.”

According to the old calendar, this day commemorates Lin, one of the Seventy Apostles, whom church tradition associates with the early history of Christianity and the first bishops of Rome.

Patrów

Patrów is an ancient male name interpreted as “follower of the father.” It has Greek roots and is considered a rare name.

The Orthodox calendar commemorates Patrov, one of the Seventy Apostles. According to church tradition, he was the bishop of Naples and Puteoli. His name has been preserved in church tradition among the first preachers of Christianity.

Philolog

The name Philologos comes from the Greek words philos—“love”—and logos—“word.” Therefore, its meaning is “one who loves the word” or “an admirer of language.”

According to the old church calendar, November 18 commemorates Philologus, one of the Seventy Apostles. This name has an unusual sound and is directly associated with a love of words and speech.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated?

A name day, or name feast, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, it is believed that this saint is the person’s heavenly patron and a role model to emulate. A name day should not be confused with a birthday. While a birthday marks a person’s arrival into the world, a name day has spiritual significance. That is why, for many believers, it is a special holiday celebrated with family.

On this day, those celebrating their name day may visit church, pray to their heavenly patron, and give thanks for his intercession. It is also customary to spend time with loved ones, receive well-wishes, and gather around a festive table. Lavish feasts are not a mandatory part of the celebration. At the same time, a name day is a wonderful opportunity to remind a loved one just how important they are. Expensive gifts aren’t necessary for this. Sincere words, attention, and kind wishes are enough.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day on November 18

On their Name Day, people are wished good health, peace of mind, family comfort, and God’s blessing. You can also wish that their heavenly patron will protect them from misfortune, help them overcome difficulties, and give them strength during important moments in life.

For example, a greeting might sound like this: “Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, happy moments, warmth in your heart, and peace. May your heavenly guardian always protect you, help you find the right path, and give you the strength to achieve all your goals.”

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