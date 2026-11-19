On November 19, Orthodox Christians commemorate the saints whose names can be found in church calendars and name day calendars. A name day is associated with the memory of the patron saint in whose honor a person was named at baptism. Therefore, on this day, it is customary to congratulate loved ones and wish them health, peace, strength, and God’s protection.

According to the new church calendar, November 19 honors the prophet Obadiah, the Venerable Barlaam, the martyr Iliodor, and other saints. According to the old calendar, this day commemorates, in particular, Saint Paul, Patriarch of Constantinople, as well as female martyrs, including Tekusa, Alexandra, Polactia, and others.

Male Names on November 19

According to the New Church Calendar, several saints whose names appear in the Orthodox calendar are commemorated on this day.

Avdiy —a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “servant of the Lord” or “minister of God.” It is associated with devotion, faith, and spiritual humility.

Barlaam — a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “son of God.” The name is associated with spiritual strength, faith, and wisdom.

Ioasaf is a name of ancient Hebrew origin that means “God has added” or “God has multiplied.” It symbolizes blessings, abundance, and gratitude.

Iliodor is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of the sun” or “sunny gift.” It is associated with light, warmth, and vital energy.

Hilarion is a name of Greek origin meaning “cheerful,” “joyful,” or “one who brings joy.”

Avenir is a name of ancient Hebrew origin associated with the meaning “father of light.” It symbolizes strength, wisdom, and light.

Aza is a short name with ancient Hebrew roots. Various sources associate its meaning with strength, support, and protection.

Isichiy is a name of Greek origin associated with the meanings “calm” and “quiet.” It is associated with peace, balance, and inner harmony.

Girls’ Names on November 19

According to the old church calendar, which corresponds to November 6 in the Julian calendar, the martyrs Tekusa, Alexandra, Polaktia, Claudia, Euphrosyne, Athanasia, and Matrona are honored on this day. These names also appear in name day calendars for November 19.

Alexandra is the feminine form of the name Alexander, which is of Greek origin and means “defender of the people.” The name is associated with strength, courage, and the ability to stand up for loved ones.

Afanasia is the feminine form of the name Afanasy, which is of Greek origin. It means “immortal.” The name symbolizes resilience, strength of spirit, and vitality.

Matrona — a name of Latin origin that traditionally means “noblewoman,” “respected matriarch,” or “honorable woman.” It is associated with dignity, wisdom, and respect.

Claudia is a name of Latin origin. Its historical meaning is linked to the family name Claudius. Traditional dictionaries also cite the literal interpretation “lame,” but today the name is perceived primarily as classical and ancient.

Euphrosyne is a name of Greek origin meaning “joy,” “merriment,” or “spiritual uplift.” It is associated with kindness, positivity, and sincerity.

Tekusa is a name of Greek origin associated with the meaning “she who gives birth.” It is a rare name found in Orthodox saints’ calendars.

Polaktia is a rare female name mentioned in the Orthodox calendar among the names of female martyrs. The exact meaning of the name has not been established in available name dictionaries.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Orthodox tradition, it is believed that the patron saint serves as a spiritual example to whom a person can turn in prayer.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If the church calendar lists several dates commemorating saints with the same name, the name day is usually determined by the patron saint after whom the person was named.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Name days are usually celebrated with family, friends, and loved ones. For those who follow Orthodox traditions, it is also an opportunity to visit a church, pray, give thanks for life, and ask for spiritual support.

You can give the person celebrating their name day flowers, a small gift, or simply show them some attention. The most important things on this day are sincere words, care, and well-wishes.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day on November 19

On Name Day, people wish for health, peace, inner balance, God’s blessing, and the support of loved ones. A greeting doesn’t have to be long—it’s enough to say a few warm words from the heart.

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian protect you from adversity, help you make the right decisions, and give you strength during difficult times. I wish you good health, peace of mind, sincere people by your side, joy, and good news. May your life be filled with more light, love, and reasons to smile!”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you God’s protection, peace of mind, warmth in your heart, and confidence in every step you take. May all your dreams come true, may your loved ones always be by your side, and may every day bring something good!”