Orthodox Name Days on August 19, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

October 19 is a wonderful opportunity to congratulate your loved ones on their Name Day. Among those celebrating their name day on this date are Ivan, Makar, Foma, Dmytro, Serhiy, and Leontiy, while the calendars list Cleopatra, Claudia, and Glykeria among the female names. Here’s what these names mean and how you can congratulate those who bear them.

Name days are associated with the memory of the saints whose names people bear. Therefore, on October 19, you can congratulate not only those with common names but also those with names that are less common today. Each of them has its own origin and an interesting history.

Male Names on October 19

Ivan is a name of ancient Jewish origin that means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the most common male names in Ukraine. You can wish Ivan good health, peace of mind, love, and the support of his loved ones.

Makar is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “happy” or “blessed.” It has a long history and is once again becoming popular among parents choosing a name for their child. On his Name Day, you can wish Makar joy, prosperity, and the fulfillment of his dreams.

Thomas is a name of ancient Jewish origin that means “twin.” It is known thanks to the Apostle Thomas, one of the twelve disciples of Jesus Christ. In Ukrainian tradition, this name is not very common, but it has deep Christian roots.

Dmytro is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “dedicated to Demeter”—the goddess of the earth and fertility. It has long been common in Ukraine. You can wish Dmytro energy, confidence, success at work, and more pleasant experiences.

Leontiy is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion-like” or “resembling a lion.” It is associated with strength and courage. Leontiy is a fairly rare name, so a greeting for him can be a particularly pleasant surprise.

Serhiy is a name of Latin origin, derived from the ancient Roman family name Sergius. Its original meaning has not been definitively established. You can wish Serhiy good health, fortitude, good friends, and confidence in his own decisions.

Felix is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy,” “successful,” or “one who is fortunate.” It is common in various European countries. You can wish Felix more reasons for joy, successful opportunities, and warm encounters in life.

Yan is a name related to Ivan. It derives from the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan and means “God is gracious.” Yan is a short and melodious name, common in many European countries.

Yoel is a biblical name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “The Lord is God.” It was borne by one of the Old Testament prophets. Today, this name is rare, though it has been preserved in the Orthodox tradition.

Uar is an ancient name associated with the Christian martyr Uar, who is honored in the church tradition. The exact origin and meaning of the name have not been definitively established. It appears primarily in church calendars and is rarely used in modern everyday life.

Gavrilo is a name of ancient Jewish origin, meaning “God is my strength.” It is associated with the archangel Gabriel, well-known in Christian tradition. One might wish Gavrilo steadfastness, well-being, and the strength to achieve his goals.

Sadok is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, usually interpreted as “righteous” or “just.” It has biblical roots and appears in church lists of names. Sadok is a rare name distinguished by its ancient-sounding quality.

Girls’ Names on October 19

Cleopatra is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “father’s glory” or “she who glorifies her father.” Its most famous bearer was the Egyptian queen Cleopatra. At the same time, in the Christian tradition, there is a Saint Cleopatra, who is commemorated in church calendars. This name has an ancient history and is distinguished by its unusual sound.

Claudia is the feminine form of the ancient Roman name Claudius. It derives from the Latin family name Claudius. It is traditionally associated with the meaning “lame,” although this interpretation refers to the original root rather than a person’s character. Claudia is a name with a long history, which has the gentle variants Klava and Klavočka.

Glykeria is a name of Greek origin meaning “sweet” or “pleasant.” It is derived from the Ancient Greek word glykys, meaning “sweet.” The name appears in Christian calendars and is rare today. You can congratulate Glykeria by wishing her joy, warmth, and happy moments.

Erotida is a rare name mentioned in Orthodox calendars in connection with the memory of the martyr Erotida. Its origin is linked to the Greek language, but there is no generally accepted explanation for its exact meaning. This name stands out for its unusual sound and ancient ecclesiastical roots.

Laura is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *laurus*, meaning “laurel.” In ancient times, a laurel wreath was a symbol of victory and honor. Laura is a melodious name common in many countries. We wish those named Laura inspiration, love, and success in their chosen pursuits.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears. In the Christian tradition, the saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron. For many, a name day is another reason to get together with family, hear kind words, and spend time with loved ones. This celebration doesn’t have to be a big event. Sometimes a phone call, a text message, or a shared dinner is enough.

Those who observe religious traditions may pray to their heavenly patron on this day or visit a church.

How to Celebrate Name Day

There are no specific rules for celebrating. You can invite friends over for dinner, spend the day with family, go to a café, or simply take some time for yourself.

A gift doesn’t have to be expensive either. Flowers, a book, sweets, or a small item the person has long dreamed of can be a pleasant surprise. The most important thing is the thoughtfulness and a sincere desire to make the person celebrating their Name Day happy.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

You don’t need fancy words to offer your congratulations. It’s enough to wish the person good health, peace, love, prosperity, and people who will always support them. For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward positive changes. I wish you health, love, peace of mind, and many happy moments.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more joy, good news, and sincere people by your side. I wish you the fulfillment of your dreams, good health, and warmth in your heart.” For a loved one, you can add a personal message—mention their dream, an important event, or simply tell them why you value them. It’s words like these that are often remembered the most.

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