Orthodox Name Days on November 2, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 2, people with several male and female names celebrate their name days. Among them are Konstantin, Markiyan, Artem, Ivan, Mykhailo, Iryna, and Matrona. Each name has its own history: some come to us from Ancient Greek, others from Latin or Ancient Hebrew. We’ll explain what they mean, who to congratulate on this day, and how to offer birthday wishes for happiness.

According to the Orthodox church calendars, November 2 commemorates the martyrs Akinindus, Pigasius, Afonius, Elpidophorus, Anempodistus, and other Christians who suffered for their faith. On this day, the Venerable Markian of Cyrene is also commemorated. In name day calendars, the names associated with this date include Konstantin, Markian, Artemiy, Gerasim, Ivan, Leonid, Nikolay, Mikhail, Alexander, Pavel, Peter, Irina, Arina, and Matrona.

Names have different origins and meanings. Some are associated with certain traits or qualities, while others are linked to ancient family names or religious traditions. Below, we explain the meaning of each.

Girls’ Names and Their Meanings

Iryna is a name of Greek origin that means “peace” or “calm.” It is associated with the name of the ancient Greek goddess of peace, Eirene. Iryna is one of the names that has become widespread in many European countries. Its Ukrainian diminutive forms are Irynka, Irochka, and Ira.

Arina is a name often considered a colloquial variant of Irina. Therefore, its meaning is also associated with peace and tranquility. Arina has a soft sound and is common in various Slavic cultures.

Matrona is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word matrona, which in Ancient Rome referred to a married woman, a mother of a family, or a respected lady. In the Christian tradition, this name is known thanks to saints, particularly Matrona of Moscow. The form Motrona is also used in everyday speech.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Constantine is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *constans*, meaning “steadfast,” “steadfast,” or “constant.” It became particularly well-known thanks to the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great, whom Christians venerate as an Equal-to-the-Apostles. The name has a long history and is common in many countries.

Markian is a name of Latin origin, associated with the family name Marcius and the ancient Roman name Marcus. It is also associated with Mars, the god of war in Roman mythology. In the Christian tradition, there are saints known by this name, notably the Venerable Markian of Cyrene.

Artemius is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with an adjective meaning “healthy,” “unharmed,” or “whole.” The name is known thanks to saints, notably the Great Martyr Artemius of Antioch. Artem is a common modern form of this name, although it is now also used as a standalone name.

Gerasim is a name of Greek origin, usually interpreted as “respected” or “esteemed.” It has a long ecclesiastical history. One of the most famous saints with this name is the Venerable Gerasimus of Jordan, who is venerated in the Orthodox tradition.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It derives from the name Yohanan and means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” This name is common in many countries and has numerous variants: John, Jean, Juan, Johann. In Ukraine, Ivan also holds a special place in folk culture.

Leonid is a name of ancient Greek origin that means “lion-like” or “of the lion’s lineage.” It is related to the word “leon,” which translates as “lion.” The name has been known since ancient times, and one of its most famous bearers was the Spartan king Leonidas.

Mykola is a name of Greek origin, composed of parts meaning “victory” and “people.” Therefore, it is usually translated as “victor of the peoples” or “victory of the people.” The name became widespread thanks to Christian tradition, particularly the veneration of Saint Nicholas, one of the most famous saints in Orthodox Christianity.

Michael is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is rendered as “Who is like God?”—a rhetorical question that emphasizes God’s supremacy. In Christianity, the name is associated with the Archangel Michael, who is considered a heavenly protector and guide in the fight against evil.

Alexander is a name of ancient Greek origin, meaning “defender of the people” or “one who defends.” It has gained popularity in various countries, in part due to historical figures such as Alexander the Great. The feminine form of the name is Alexandra.

Paul is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word Paulus, meaning “small” or “modest.” It is known thanks to the Apostle Paul, who played an important role in the spread of Christianity. The name has many forms in other languages, including Pol, Paolo, and Paul.

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” In Christian tradition, it is associated with the Apostle Peter—one of Jesus Christ’s closest disciples. The name is symbolically associated with strength and steadfastness.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Orthodox tradition, believers consider this saint to be their heavenly patron. They turn to the saint in prayer, asking for intercession and spiritual support. A name day does not necessarily fall on one’s birthday. To determine your personal Name Day, you need to know which saint you were baptized in honor of and check the date of that saint’s feast day in the church calendar. If you do not know which saint was chosen as your patron, you can find out at a church or ask a priest.

For many people, this day holds special significance. It serves as a reminder of spiritual values, faith, gratitude, and connections with loved ones. At the same time, a name day can simply be a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation to someone you value.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

In the Orthodox tradition, a name day can be observed by visiting a church, praying, or attending a divine service. Some people go to confession and receive Holy Communion on this day, following their own church practices. Others choose to celebrate quietly with their family. It’s not necessary to throw a big party or buy expensive gifts. You can call your family, meet up with friends, spend time together, or do a good deed. The most important thing is sincere attention and a warm attitude toward the person celebrating their name day.

If any of your friends, colleagues, or relatives have names that are celebrated on November 2, don’t forget to congratulate them. Even a short message can lift someone’s spirits and remind them that they’re being thought of.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You don’t need fancy words or long poems to send your wishes. You can wish them good health, peace, love, prosperity, and the support of their loved ones. If the person follows religious traditions, it’s appropriate to wish them God’s protection and the intercession of their heavenly patron.

For example, you could write something like this: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength in important moments. I wish you good health, peace of mind, sincere love, and kind people by your side. May there be more reasons for joy in your life, and may all your cherished dreams gradually come true.”

Or choose a shorter greeting: “Happy Name Day! I wish you peace of mind, warmth in your heart, and comfort at home. May you be surrounded by people you can trust, and may every day bring something good. May God’s protection, health, happiness, and prosperity be with you!” A name day is another opportunity to share meaningful words with loved ones. Sometimes a simple, heartfelt greeting can make the day special and leave lasting, pleasant memories.

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