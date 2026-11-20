On Friday, November 20, 2026, Anna, Thekla, Gregory, Anatoly, Joseph, Eustathius, and a number of others celebrate their name days. According to the Orthodox calendar, on this day the Church honors several saints, including martyrs and church leaders who suffered for their faith. We’ve compiled a list of female and male names associated with this date and briefly explained the meaning of each.

According to the New Julian church calendar, November 20 honors the Venerable Gregory of Decapolis, Saint Proclus of Constantinople, the martyr Dasius of Dorostol, the martyrs Eustathius, Fespesius, and Anatolius, as well as a group of Persian saints. Most of the name days on this date are associated with their names.

There are also female names for this day—Anna and Thekla. Among the male names are Eustathius, Joseph, Hypatius, Azat, Anatolius, Gregory, Dasius, Nirsus, Proclus, Saverius, Sasonius, and Fespesius. In total, there are 14 names in the selection according to the new church calendar. Below, we describe the origin and meaning of each one.

Girls’ Names for November 20

Anna

The name Anna has ancient Hebrew origins. It is derived from the name Hannah, which translates as “grace,” “mercy,” or “kindness.” It is one of the oldest female names common in the Christian tradition. It is known thanks to biblical figures, particularly the righteous Anna—the mother of the Virgin Mary. On November 20, the Church commemorates the martyr Anna, who suffered for her Christian faith in Persia. The name Anna is often associated with kindness, care, and generosity of spirit.

Thecla

Thekla is an ancient female name associated with the Greek word Theokleia. Its meaning is rendered as “the glory of God” or “she who glorifies God.” The OCU’s church name list also includes the interpretation “perfect.” The name has a long Christian history: it was borne by several saints who are honored on different days of the year. On November 20, the martyr Thekla is commemorated, who suffered in Persia along with other Christians. This name is not very common today, but it has been preserved in the church tradition for many centuries.

Male Names for November 20

Eustathius

Eustathius is a name of Greek origin. Its meaning is associated with steadfastness and strength, and in the OCU’s list of names, it is interpreted as “one who stands firm.” The name has several spelling variations across different languages and church traditions. On November 20, the martyr Eustathius of Nicaea is commemorated. In church tradition, his name is associated with people who did not renounce the Christian faith despite persecution.

Joseph (Iosif)

Joseph is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It derives from the name Yosef and means “God will increase” or “may God add.” This name has been known since biblical times: it was borne, in particular, by Joseph, the son of the patriarch Jacob, as well as by Joseph the Betrothed, the husband of the Virgin Mary. On November 20, the church calendar commemorates the martyr Joseph of Persia, who suffered for his faith along with other Christians. The name is common in many countries and has forms such as Yosif, Yosyp, Joseph, José, and Józef.

Ipatiy

Ipatius is a male name of Greek origin. It is associated with the meanings “tall,” “the highest,” or “one who holds a high position.” The church calendar commemorates the holy martyr Hypatius, Bishop of Persia, on November 20. He was part of a group of Christian clergy who were killed during the persecutions in Persia. The name Ipatiy is rare today, but it has been preserved in the Orthodox list of names.

Azat

Azat is a name of Persian origin. In various linguistic traditions, its primary meaning is “free,” “independent,” or “noble.” In the OCU’s church calendar, the martyr Azat is commemorated on this day; his hagiography describes him as a eunuch. He suffered in Persia alongside other Christians. The name is common among some peoples of the Caucasus and Central Asia. It has a short, distinctive sound, and its meaning is associated with the idea of freedom.

Anatoliy

Anatoliy derives from the Ancient Greek word *anatole*, meaning “east,” “sunrise,” or “one who rises.” In the OCU’s list of church names, the meaning is rendered as “eastern.” The name became widespread in the Christian world thanks to the saints who bore it. The martyr Anatolius of Nicaea is commemorated on November 20. In Ukrainian, the name has the common short forms “Tolya” and “Tolik.” It is symbolically associated with morning, light, and a new beginning.

Grigory

Grigory is a name of Greek origin meaning “vigilant,” “one who does not sleep,” or “attentive.” It has a long history in Christianity: many bishops, theologians, and saints bore this name. November 20 honors the Venerable Gregory of Decapolis, who lived in the 8th–9th centuries. He devoted his life to monasticism, prayer, and the defense of the veneration of holy icons during the iconoclastic controversies. The name Gregory remains recognizable today, and among its common shortened forms are Hryts, Hrysh, and Hryhor.

Dasii

Dasii is a rare name of Greek origin. Its traditional interpretation is associated with the words “hairy” or “shaggy.” On November 20, the Church commemorates the martyr Dasius of Dorostol, who lived during the Roman Empire and suffered for his Christian faith. His name is associated with the ancient city of Dorostol, which is now located in Bulgaria. In modern everyday usage, the name Dasiy is rarely encountered, though it remains on the church calendar.

Nirsa

Nirsa is an ancient male name of Persian origin that has been preserved in church texts. Its exact meaning has no universally accepted explanation, so it would be incorrect to assign it a specific translation. On November 20, the Holy Martyr Nirs, Bishop of Persia, is honored. He was part of a group of church ministers who suffered during the persecution of Christians in Persia. The name is rare in modern Ukraine, but it has a long history and is directly linked to the church calendar for this date.

Proclus

Proclus is a name of Greek origin that has come down to us through an ancient church tradition. In the OCU’s list of names, it is interpreted as “distant.” On November 20, Saint Proclus, Archbishop of Constantinople, who lived in the 5th century, is honored. He was known as a preacher and theologian, as well as a disciple of Saint John Chrysostom. Proclus participated in the ecclesiastical life of Constantinople and left behind sermons dedicated to Christian doctrine.

Saverius

Saverio is a rare male name that has been preserved in the Orthodox name list. Its exact origin and meaning are not clearly explained in available church reference works, so it is best not to attribute an unverified translation to it. On November 20, the Holy Martyr Saverius, Bishop of Beth-Seleucia, who suffered in Persia, is commemorated. The name has an ancient ring to it and appears primarily in church sources. It is rarely used in everyday life today, but it may be the name of a person named after the saint.

Sasonius

Sasoniy is an ancient male name, known from the Church tradition regarding the Persian martyrs. Its exact etymological meaning has not been established in verified name dictionaries. On November 20, the Church commemorates the martyr Sasonius of Guzit, who suffered for the Christian faith in Persia. The name is rare and is almost never encountered in modern everyday use. At the same time, it has been preserved in the list of saints honored on this day.

Fespes

Fespesius is a name of Greek origin. Its meaning is associated with the words “divine,” “prophetic,” or “inspired by God.” The church calendar commemorates the martyr Fespesius of Nicaea on November 20. He suffered for the Christian faith alongside Eustathius and Anatolius. This name is very rare today, yet it has ancient roots and is preserved in the Orthodox tradition.

How to Find Your Name Day

A name day, or Angel Day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, it is believed that a saint is a person’s heavenly patron, and the saint’s example can serve as a guide in one’s spiritual life.

If a person has a name that appears in the church calendar several times a year, this does not mean that every date should be celebrated. Usually, people focus on the feast day of the saint after whom they were named. If the exact date is unknown, you can contact the church where the person was baptized or ask a priest for clarification.

It is also important to consider the calendar style. The OCU uses the New Julian calendar for fixed feasts and commemorative dates. At the same time, some families continue to follow the Old Style, so name day dates may vary across different calendars. This list provides names according to the New Style for November 20, 2026.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

Name days are usually celebrated with family or friends. The person celebrating their name day may visit a church, pray to their heavenly patron, give thanks for support, and ask for health and strength for themselves and their loved ones. Some people order a prayer service on this day or simply find time for quiet prayer. If possible, you can also do a good deed, help those in need, or support someone who is going through a difficult time.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. Often, it’s enough to congratulate a loved one, gather around the family table, or spend the day with those who are dear to you. The most important thing is to show attention to the person celebrating their name day and offer sincere wishes. Church tradition emphasizes, above all, the spiritual significance of this day, rather than gifts or feasting.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on November 20

In your greeting, you can wish the person celebrating their name day good health, peace, inner tranquility, the warmth of family, and the support of their heavenly patron. For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength in important moments. I wish you good health, peace, love, and as many reasons for joy as possible.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May your heart always be at peace, may your loved ones be by your side, and may your life be filled with kindness, sincerity, and joyful moments. May God’s blessings and the protection of your guardian angel be with you!”

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