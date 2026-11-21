On Saturday, November 21, men named Mykhailo, Gavriil, Pavlo, and Rafail, as well as women named Marta and Marfa, celebrate their name days. Each of these names has ancient origins and its own history, and some are associated with biblical figures and archangels. Here’s what these names mean, where they come from, and the best ways to congratulate those celebrating their name days.

Women’s Names for November 21

The list of name days for November 21 includes two female names—Martha and Marfa. Both share a common origin and are linked to an ancient Christian tradition.

Martha is a name of Aramaic origin. Its most common meaning is “lady” or “mistress of the house.” It has been known since biblical times: it was the name of the sister of Mary and Lazarus, who are mentioned in the New Testament. Martha was known for her thoughtfulness and hospitality. She welcomed Jesus into her home, took care of the household, and strove to do everything as well as possible for her guests. In Ukrainian tradition, this name has short and gentle forms—Martochka, Marusya, and Martasia.

Martha is the ecclesiastical form of the same Aramaic name. It also means “lady,” “mistress,” or “ruler.” The name spread thanks to Christianity and the veneration of the biblical Martha. In church texts, the form “Martha” is more common, whereas in everyday life in Ukraine, the form “Marta” is more widespread. Diminutive forms include Marfochka, Marfusya, and Marfonka. Both forms share the same root, so their meanings are identical.

Male Names for November 21

There are four names on the list for boys on this day. They have different origins: some come from the ancient Hebrew language, while others come from Latin or Greek.

Mykhailo is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It derives from the word “Michael” and translates as “Who is like God?” This is a rhetorical question emphasizing that no one can compare to God. In the Christian tradition, the name is associated with the Archangel Michael—one of the most revered heavenly patrons. He is considered the leader of the heavenly host, who fights against evil and protects people. In the Ukrainian language, common forms include Mykhailyk, Mykhash, and Myshko.

Gabriel is a name of ancient Jewish origin. Its meaning is “God is my strength” or “the strength of the Lord.” It is also associated with biblical tradition and the archangel Gabriel. According to the Gospel of Luke, it was he who brought the Virgin Mary the news of the coming birth of Jesus Christ. Because of this event, the archangel is considered a heavenly messenger who conveys important messages from God to people. Common forms of the name include Gavrik, Gavrilo, and Gavrus.

Paul is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *Paulus*, which means “small,” “little,” or “modest.” One of the most famous bearers of this name was the Apostle Paul—one of the leading preachers of Christianity. At first, he persecuted Christians, but later became a follower of Jesus himself and dedicated his life to spreading the faith. His epistles are included in the New Testament. In Ukraine, the name has the gentler forms Pavlik, Pavlus, and Pavlush.

Raphael is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is translated as “God has healed” or “God’s healing.” In biblical tradition, Raphael is one of the seven archangels, associated with healing, assistance, and the protection of travelers. He is particularly well-known from the Book of Tobit, where he accompanies the protagonist on his journey and helps him overcome difficulties. For this reason, the name Raphael is often associated with mercy, care, and support. Common short forms include Rafa and Rafailko.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron. Believers turn to him in prayer and ask for intercession, support, and help.

A name day should not be confused with a birthday. A birthday is associated with the date a person was born, while a name day is associated with the church’s commemoration of that person’s patron saint. If the church calendar lists several days commemorating saints with the same name, people usually choose the date closest to their birthday.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

On this day, those celebrating their name day may visit a church, pray to their heavenly patron, or thank him for his intercession. For many believers, an important part of the celebration is participating in the divine service and receiving Holy Communion, provided the person has prepared for it.

At the same time, a name day doesn’t have to be a big celebration. It can be spent with family, by inviting loved ones over for dinner, or simply by spending time with family members. The most important things are showing care for the person and offering sincere words.

In folk tradition, name days are often accompanied by congratulations, small gifts, and wishes for good health. Those celebrating their name day are given flowers, sweets, books, or items that match their interests. Personal greetings remain especially valuable, as they highlight a person’s good qualities and express wishes for what they truly need.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day on November 21

Name day greetings don’t have to be long or formal. Simple, heartfelt words about health, peace, love, and the support of loved ones work best.

Here’s one way to say it: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength in important moments. I wish you good health, peace of mind, sincere people by your side, and many reasons for joy.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more sunny days, good news, and pleasant encounters. I hope you’re always surrounded by people you can rely on, and that your heart is never lacking in faith, hope, and love.” On November 21, you can congratulate Mykhailo, Gavriil, Pavlo, Rafail, Marta, and Marfa on their name days. Don’t forget to share warm words with family, friends, and acquaintances who are celebrating on this day.

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