According to the new church calendar, November 22 commemorates several saints whose names have been preserved in the Orthodox tradition. Among them are both male and female names. According to the old style, other saints are also honored on this day, so you may find additional names listed in some calendars.

Women’s Names on November 22

Apfia

The name Apfia has ancient origins and is associated with Asia Minor. The exact meaning of the name has not been definitively established. In Christian tradition, it is known thanks to Saint Apfia—the wife of the Apostle Philemon. She is honored as an equal-to-the-apostles martyr who, together with her husband and the Apostle Archippus, spread the Christian faith.

Cecilia (Kikilia)

The name Cecilia comes from Latin and is associated with the ancient Roman family name Caecilius. It is traditionally translated as “blind,” although the exact origin of the word has a long history. Cecilia is known as a holy martyr who lived in Rome and suffered for the Christian faith. She is also considered the patron saint of church music and musicians.

Motrona (according to the Old Church Style)

The name Motrona is of Latin origin. It is derived from the word matrona, which meant “respectable woman,” “mother of the family,” or “married woman.” The name is related to the word mater—“mother.” The forms Motria, Motryana, and Motya are also commonly used. In the Orthodox tradition, on this day according to the old calendar, the Venerable Matrona of Constantinople is commemorated.

Male Names for November 22

Maksym

The name Maxim comes from the Latin word *maximus*, meaning “the greatest” or “the most magnificent.” It was already common in Ancient Rome. People named Maxim are often associated with determination, confidence, and a drive to achieve their goals. On this day, the martyr Maxim, who suffered for the Christian faith in Rome, is commemorated.

Mykhailo

The name Mykhailo has ancient Hebrew origins. It is derived from the phrase “Mi-ka-El,” which translates as “Who is like God?” This is a rhetorical question emphasizing God’s supremacy. The name is common in many countries around the world and has a long Christian tradition. On November 22, we honor, in particular, the righteous Michael, a Bulgarian warrior.

Peter

The name Peter comes from the Greek word petros, meaning “stone” or “rock.” It symbolizes strength, stability, and reliability. In Christianity, this name is primarily associated with the Apostle Peter, one of Jesus Christ’s closest disciples. November 22 also commemorates the pious Prince Yaropolk Izyaslavich, who received the name Peter after his baptism.

Philemon

The name Philemon has ancient Greek origins. It is associated with the word phileō, which means “to love” or “to show affection.” Therefore, the name is interpreted as “loving” or “one who shows love.” Saint Philemon was a disciple of the Apostle Paul and one of the first Christian preachers. Together with his wife, Apphia, he helped spread Christianity.

Archippus

The name Archippus comes from the Greek language. It is derived from the words archos—“chief,” “leader”—and hippos—“horse.” Therefore, its meaning is translated as “chief of horses” or “leader of horses.” In Christian history, there is the Apostle Archippus, who preached the faith alongside Philemon and Apphia.

Valerian

The name Valerian is of Latin origin and is related to the word valere—“to be strong,” “to be healthy.” Its meaning is associated with strength, resilience, and health. The church calendar commemorates on this day the martyr Valerian, who suffered for the Christian faith alongside Cecilia, Tiburtius, and Maximus.

Tiburtius

The name Tivurtij is of ancient Roman origin and is associated with the name of the city of Tibur (modern-day Tivoli) near Rome. It belongs to the group of ancient Latin names. In Christian tradition, the holy martyr Tivurtij, brother of Valerian, is well known. According to tradition, he converted to Christianity and, together with his brother, helped persecuted believers.

Procopius

The name Procopius comes from the Greek language. It is associated with the word prokopē, which means “advancement,” “success,” or “development.” Therefore, the name can be interpreted as “one who achieves success.” On November 22, the Orthodox Church commemorates the martyr Procopius of Caesarea, who was a reader and suffered for the Christian faith.

Onysiphorus (according to the Old Church Calendar)

The name Onesiphorus has ancient Greek origins. It is derived from words meaning “benefit” and “to carry.” Therefore, it is translated as “one who brings benefit” or “useful.” According to the Old Church Calendar, November 22 commemorates the martyr Onesiphorus, who suffered for his faith.

Porphyrius (according to the Old Church Calendar)

The name Porphyrius comes from the Greek word porphyra, meaning “purple” or “purple fabric.” In ancient times, the color purple was associated with power, high status, and wealth. Therefore, the name is linked to nobility and a special status. On November 22 according to the old style, the martyr Porphyry is commemorated.

Name Day—What Is This Holiday?

A name day, or name feast, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, it is believed that this saint is the person’s heavenly patron, and his example can serve as a spiritual guide throughout life.

A name day does not always coincide with a person’s birthday. The date of a name day is usually determined by the church calendar, based on the feast day of the saint whose name the person received at baptism.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

Name days traditionally begin with prayer and a visit to church. People give thanks to their heavenly patron and ask for his intercession and support. If desired, one may go to confession and receive Holy Communion on this day.

Afterward, you can gather with family and friends, host a small celebration, or simply spend time with loved ones. The most important thing on this day is showing care for the person, offering warm words, and sharing kind wishes.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on November 22

You can wish the person celebrating their name day good health, peace of mind, the warmth of family, joy, and God’s protection. It’s also appropriate to wish that their heavenly patron will protect them from misfortune, help them through difficult times, and give them the strength to overcome life’s challenges.

You don’t have to write a long message or buy an expensive gift. Sometimes a heartfelt message, a phone call, or a visit with a loved one can be the best way to show you care.