Orthodox Name Days on October 22, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 22, people with several female and male names celebrate their name days. Among them are Anna, Elizabeth, Alexander, Ivan, Denis, Konstantin, and others. Every name has its own history and meaning, and a name day is an opportunity to congratulate loved ones and wish them health, prosperity, and peace of mind.

According to church and name day calendars, October 22 commemorates, in particular, Hanna, Elizabeth, Glykeria, Lukeria, Bohdana, and Sevastiana. Other name variations can be found in various lists. Below is a brief overview of the origin and meaning of each of these names.

Hanna (Anna)—a name of ancient Hebrew origin, interpreted as “mercy,” “grace,” or “kindness.” It has a long biblical history and is common in many countries.

Elizaveta — comes from the ancient Hebrew language. Its meaning is rendered as “God is my oath” or “she who honors God.” This name has an ancient religious tradition and many variations in different languages.

Glikeriya is a name of Greek origin associated with the word “sweet” or “pleasant.” In the church calendar, it appears as Glikeriya.

Lukeria is a traditional form of the name, related to Glykeria. It is also associated with a Greek root meaning “sweet.”

Bogdana is a Slavic name with the clear meaning “given by God.” This name was given to girls whose birth was seen as a special gift.

Sevastiana is the feminine form of the name Sebastian. It derives from a Greek word associated with the meanings “honored” and “worthy of honor.”

Male Names for October 22

Calendars for this date feature quite a few male names—from the common Alexander and Ivan to the rarer Heraclius and Maximilian. Here’s what they mean.

Alexander—a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of the people.”

Vasyl — derives from the Greek word basileios, meaning “royal” or “belonging to the king.”

Vladimir is a Slavic name. Its components are traditionally associated with the words “to rule” and “peace,” so its meaning is interpreted as “one who rules the world” or “ruler of peace.”

Herman — a name of Latin origin, usually explained as “blood brother” or “brotherly.”

Grigory—derives from Greek and means “vigilant” or “one who does not sleep.”

Denis is a name of Greek origin, associated with the ancient Greek god Dionysus. Denis is a common form of this name.

Zakhar — derives from the ancient Hebrew name Zechariah. Its meaning is “God has remembered” or “The Lord has remembered.”

Ivan — the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.”

Heraclius — a name of Greek origin associated with the ancient Greek hero Heracles. It can be interpreted as “the glory of Hera.”

Konstantin — derives from the Latin constans, meaning “steadfast,” “constant,” or “unchanging.”

Maximilian is a Latin name associated with the family name Maximilianus. It is traditionally interpreted as “the greatest” or “magnificent.”

Mykola — comes from Greek and means “conqueror of nations” or “victory of the people.”

Pavlo is a name of Latin origin meaning “small,” “modest,” or “humble.”

Fedir is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Theodore. It means “gift of God.”

Seraphim — a name of Jewish origin, associated with the word “seraphim”—the term used in biblical tradition to refer to heavenly beings.

Maksym—derives from the Latin *maximus*, meaning “the greatest” or “the most magnificent.”

Petro is of Greek origin and means “stone” or “rock.”

Stepan is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Stefan. It means “crown” or “diadem.”

Yakov — a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its interpretation is linked to the word “heel” and the biblical story of the patriarch Jacob.

Simon — comes from the ancient Hebrew language and means “heard” or “God has heard.”

Sebastian is a name of Greek origin meaning “honored” or “worthy of honor.”

Abram (Avram)—an ancient Hebrew name, usually translated as “exalted father” or “lofty father.”

Antonin — a name of Latin origin associated with the ancient Roman family name Antonius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established.

Averky — a name of Greek origin, traditionally interpreted as “one who helps” or “useful.”

Raphael is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “God heals” or “God’s healing.”

Martinian is a name of Latin origin, derived from the name Martin. It is associated with the ancient Roman god Mars.

Iamblichus is a rare name of Greek origin, known from early Christian traditions. Its original meaning is interpreted in various ways, so there is no single, definitive translation.

Lot is an ancient Hebrew name known from the Bible. Its meaning is often associated with the concept of “covering” or “protection,” although the interpretation is not definitive.

Andronikos is a name of Greek origin meaning “victor over men” or “victor over warriors.”

Juventin is a rare name of Latin origin, derived from the word juvenis, meaning “young.”

Afanasia is the feminine form of the name Afanasy. It comes from Greek and means “immortal.”

Poplia is a rare female name of Latin origin, associated with the family name Publius. Its exact original meaning is unknown.

These names appear in church lists of saints commemorated on October 22, although in everyday use, some of them are rarely encountered today.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In the Christian tradition, a saint is considered a heavenly patron, and their life’s journey is seen as an example of faith, kindness, and perseverance.

If there are several days in the church calendar throughout the year commemorating saints with the same name, tradition often dictates choosing the date closest to the person’s birthday. At the same time, the specific date of a name day depends on which saint the person was named after and which calendar their community follows.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

A name day doesn’t have to be a big celebration. For many, it’s first and foremost an occasion to reflect on spiritual values, visit a church, pray, or simply spend time with loved ones.

You can congratulate the person celebrating their name day by phone, text message, or in person. Small gestures of kindness are just as important: flowers, their favorite sweets, a book, or kind words. What matters most is not the cost of the gift, but the sincerity of your wishes.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day on October 22

You don’t need fancy words to offer your congratulations. You can wish the person good health, love, good news, strength during difficult times, and people by their side whom they can always rely on. For example:

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more joyful moments, sincere people, and reasons to smile.”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, peace of mind, the warmth of family, and the fulfillment of your most cherished dreams.”

“May your heavenly guardian watch over you, help you make the right decisions, and give you strength during important moments.”

“Happy Name Day! I hope you’re always surrounded by those who will support you, understand you, and share happy moments with you.”

October 22 is a wonderful opportunity to remember loved ones who bear these names and show them a little attention. After all, even a brief, heartfelt greeting can make their day a little warmer.

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