Orthodox Name Days on October 23, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 23, 2026, it is the name day for Volodymyr, Hnat, Maksym, Mykola, Oleksandr, Yakiv, and Yefrosyniya. These names have different origins: some are associated with strength and protection, while others are linked to victory, wisdom, and joy. Here’s what each name means and how you can congratulate those celebrating their name day.

On October 23, men named Vladimir, Gnat, Maxim, Mykola, Oleksandr, and Yakov, as well as women named Euphrosyne, celebrate their name days. Each of these names has its own history and meaning. Some names come to us from Ancient Greek, while others originate from Latin, Ancient Hebrew, or Proto-Slavic. Below is a brief overview of the origin and meaning of each name.

Women’s Names

Euphrosyne

Euphrosyne is a name of Ancient Greek origin that means “joy,” “cheerfulness,” or “spiritual elation.” It is derived from the Greek word euphrosyne, which conveys a sense of joy and good cheer. The name has a long Christian history, as it was borne by saints venerated in the Orthodox tradition. One of the most famous is Euphrosyne of Polotsk—a princess who became a nun and dedicated her life to spiritual service and education. The name Euphrosyne is not commonly found today, but it stands out for its melodious sound and ancient roots.

Boys’ Names

Vladimir

Vladimir is an ancient Slavic name associated with the words “to rule” and “peace.” It is traditionally interpreted as “ruler of the world” or “one who rules over peace.” Linguists note that the original meaning of the second part of the name was associated not only with the world but also with greatness and glory. In Ukrainian history, this name is well known thanks to Prince Volodymyr the Great, during whose reign Rus’ adopted Christianity. The name remains common in Ukraine and has many familiar short forms, including Vova and Volodya.

Hnat

Hnat is the Ukrainian form of the name Ignatius, which has Latin roots. It is traditionally associated with the Latin word ignis, meaning “fire,” so the name is interpreted as “fiery.” It has a long history and has been present in Ukrainian culture for many centuries. Hnat sounds short and distinctive, while the full form, Ignatius, is more commonly found in a religious context. The name is also well-known thanks to Ukrainian cultural figures, particularly the ethnographer and writer Hnat Khotkevych.

Maksym

Maksym comes from the Latin name Maximus, which means “the greatest” or “the most magnificent.” In Ancient Rome, this word was used as a title of honor, and later it became a given name. In the Christian tradition, there are saints with this name, notably Maximus the Confessor—a theologian who defended Christian doctrine. Maksym is one of the most popular male names in Ukraine. It is often shortened to Max, and the name itself is associated with greatness and the pursuit of lofty goals.

Mykola

Mykola is a name of ancient Greek origin, derived from the words nike—“victory”—and laos—“people.” Therefore, its meaning is usually rendered as “victor of the people” or “victory of the people.” The name has spread to many countries thanks to Christian tradition and the veneration of Saint Nicholas, who is considered the patron saint of travelers, children, and people in need. In Ukraine, it has particularly strong traditions and remains familiar to several generations. Common diminutive forms include Mykolka, Kolya, and Kolyunya.

Oleksandr

Oleksandr is a name of ancient Greek origin, composed of parts associated with the concepts of protection and humanity. Its meaning is usually explained as “defender of the people” or “one who defends.” The name became well-known in various countries, in particular thanks to Alexander the Great, the military leader of Ancient Macedonia. In the Christian tradition, many saints named Alexander are also venerated, which is why the name spread among Christian peoples. In Ukraine, it remains one of the most popular male names, and its short forms include Sashko, Sasha, and Oles.

Yakiv

Yakiv is a name of ancient Jewish origin that entered the Ukrainian language through the biblical tradition. It is associated with the name Yaakov, and its traditional interpretation is “he who holds onto the heel.” This meaning stems from the biblical account of Jacob’s birth, in which he was born after his brother Esau, holding onto his heel. The name holds an important place in Christianity, as it was borne by several biblical figures, including the Apostle James, the brother of the Lord. In Ukraine, this ancient name is now less common than it once was, but it remains part of the traditional lexicon.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or name celebration, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears and who is considered their heavenly patron. In the Christian tradition, this holiday is associated primarily with spiritual life, prayer, and gratitude. Name days do not necessarily coincide with birthdays: they are determined according to the church calendar and the feast day of the corresponding saint. If a person has a name shared by several saints, the name day is usually chosen based on the patron saint in whose honor they were named or baptized. Therefore, to determine the exact date, you can consult the church calendar or check with the church where the person was baptized.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Name days are usually celebrated with family or close friends. Believers may visit a church to pray to their heavenly patron and give thanks for their support. Some invite family members to a festive dinner, while others limit themselves to warm words and a small gift. Unlike a birthday, the main significance of a name day in the Christian tradition is not tied to a person’s age but to the memory of the saint whose name they bear. At the same time, every family may have its own customs for celebrating.

How to Congratulate Those Celebrating Their Name Day on October 23

You don’t have to prepare a long speech or buy an expensive gift to offer your congratulations. It’s enough to sincerely wish them good health, peace, love, prosperity, and the support of their loved ones. You can mention the meaning of their name or wish them as many reasons for joy as possible.

For example, you can wish Vladimir wisdom and peace, Hnat—energy and inspiration, Maksym—new achievements, Mykola—prosperity and warmth, Oleksandr—strength and confidence, and Yakov—patience and inner balance. Wishes for joy, harmony, and bright moments in life would be fitting for Euphrosyne. October 23 is a wonderful opportunity to congratulate friends and family who are celebrating their name days. On this day, people reflect on the meaning of names, their origins, and the spiritual traditions passed down from generation to generation. The most important things in such a greeting are attention, sincerity, and kind words.

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