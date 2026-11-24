On November 24, according to the new church calendar, the Great Martyr Catherine and the Great Martyr Mercury are honored. On this day, women named Catherine, Augusta, and Mastridia celebrate their name days, as do men named Mercury and Porphyry. We’ll explain where these names come from and what they mean.

On this day, the Orthodox Church commemorates several saints whose names are included in the church calendars. Among them are both common female names and rare male names. Some name day calendars also include the names of saints honored according to the old church calendar.

Female Names for November 24

Kateryna

The name Kateryna has ancient Greek origins. It is traditionally associated with the Greek word katharos, meaning “pure” or “chaste.” Although the exact origin of the name remains a subject of debate, this interpretation has become the most widespread. Saint Catherine of Alexandria, the Great Martyr, is known for her wisdom and devotion to the Christian faith. Diminutive forms of the name include Katrusya, Katrunya, Katya, and Katria.

Augusta

The name Augusta comes from the Latin word “augustus.” It means “sacred,” “majestic,” and “venerable.” In Ancient Rome, this word was used as an honorary title for rulers. The feminine form of the name has been preserved in Christian calendars of saints. Short forms include Agusya, Gusya, and Gusta.

Mastridiya

This is a rare female name of Greek origin. Its exact meaning has no generally accepted explanation. According to one theory, it is related to the ancient Greek personal name Mastor. In the Orthodox tradition, Saint Mastridia is commemorated on November 24; she dedicated her life to prayer and spiritual service.

Male Names on November 24

Mercury

The name Mercury is of Latin origin. It is associated with the name of the ancient Roman god Mercury, who was considered the patron of trade, travelers, and messengers. The exact original meaning of the name has not been definitively established. In the Christian tradition, the Great Martyr Mercury is well known; he lived in the 3rd century and suffered for his faith. The Venerable Mercury of the Caves is also commemorated on this day.

Porphyry

The name Porphyry comes from the Ancient Greek word porphyra, meaning “purple” or “purple fabric.” In ancient times, this color was considered a symbol of power, wealth, and high status. Therefore, the name is often associated with majesty and nobility. It appears in Orthodox calendars and lists of name days for November 24.

Names According to the Old Church Calendar

Those who follow the Julian calendar honor, on November 24 of the Gregorian calendar, the saints whose feast days fall on November 11 according to the old style. Among the names associated with this date are the following:

Victor

The name Victor is of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *victor*, meaning “victor.” In ancient times, this was the name given to people who won battles or competitions. In the Christian tradition, the martyr Victor is commemorated on this day.

Vincent

The name Vincent comes from the Latin word “vincens,” which means “one who conquers” or “victorious.” It has a long Christian history and is common in various European countries. On November 24 according to the Gregorian calendar, or November 11 according to the Julian calendar, the martyr Vincent is commemorated.

Stephanida

The female name Stefanyda is of Greek origin. It is related to the name Stephen and the word *stephanos*, which means “wreath” or “crown.” Therefore, the meaning of the name can be rendered as “crowned with a wreath.” In the church tradition, the holy martyr Stefanida suffered for the Christian faith alongside the martyr Victor.

Stepan

The name Stepan comes from the Greek word *stephanos*—“wreath” or “crown.” It symbolizes honor and victory. The name has an ancient Christian history and is widespread in Ukraine. Some of its diminutive forms include Stepanko, Stepanchik, and Stepko.

Fedir (Theodor)

The name Fedir has ancient Greek origins. It is derived from the name Theodoros, which consists of the words theos—“God”—and doron—“gift.” Its meaning is “God’s gift” or “given by God.” According to the old calendar, November 24 also commemorates the Venerable Theodore the Studite, a renowned church figure and defender of icon veneration.

Mina

The name Mina has ancient origins and is associated with Greek and Egyptian traditions. There is no single, universally accepted interpretation of its meaning. In the Old Style Orthodox calendar, November 11 commemorates the Great Martyr Mina, who suffered for the Christian faith.

Name Day—What Is This Holiday?

A name day, or name celebration, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, it is believed that this saint is the person’s heavenly patron and intercedes for them before God.

Name days do not necessarily coincide with birthdays. The date is usually determined according to the church calendar, based on the feast day of the saint whose name the person received at baptism.

How to Celebrate Name Day

Traditionally, this day begins with prayer. Believers may attend church to thank God for life and ask their heavenly patron for support and intercession. If desired, one may go to confession and receive Holy Communion.

Afterward, you can gather with family, invite friends, or spend the day in the cozy company of loved ones. The main thing is to remember that a name day has not only a festive but also a spiritual significance.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on November 24

People celebrating their name day are wished good health, happiness, love, family comfort, and peace of mind. It’s also appropriate to wish them God’s blessing, the support of their heavenly patron, and the strength to overcome life’s difficulties.

You can offer your congratulations in person, by phone, or via text message. Even a few sincere words can lift the celebrant’s spirits and make their special day truly memorable.

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