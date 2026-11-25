On November 25, according to the new church calendar, the memory of the Holy Martyr Clement, Pope of Rome, and Saint Peter, Archbishop of Alexandria, is honored. The name days for Clement, Klim, and Peter are associated with these saints. At the same time, other male names can also be found in name day calendars for this date. Here’s who to congratulate on their name day on November 25, what these names mean, and how to offer a beautiful greeting to those celebrating their name day.

According to the new church calendar, November 25 is the name day for Clement and Peter. The Orthodox Church honors these particular saints on this day. At the same time, name day calendars include a broader list of names. Specifically, it includes Alexander, Athanasius, Boris, Vladimir, Daniel, Dmitry, Ivan, Constantine, Leo, Matthew, Nicholas, Neil, Sava, Stepan, Fyodor, and others. There are also female names, such as Virginia, Karina, and Achiya, which appear in some name day calendars.

Female Names and Their Meanings

In the Orthodox calendar of the OCU, there is no specific female name for November 25. However, other name day calendars list the following female names for this date:

Virginia — a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the meanings “virgin,” “pure,” and “chaste.”

Karina — has several theories regarding its origin. According to one of them, the name is linked to the Latin word *carus* , meaning “dear” or “beloved.” It is also associated with the meaning “sweet.”

Achiya is a rare name of Greek origin found in church name lists. Its exact meaning is subject to interpretation.

These names appear in calendars that follow various church styles and traditions. Specifically, Virginia is listed for November 25 according to the New Style, while Karina and Achiya are listed according to the Julian calendar.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Clement is a name of Latin origin, meaning “merciful,” “gentle,” and “forgiving.” In the Christian tradition, it is associated with the holy martyr Clement, Pope of Rome.

Klim is a short form of the name Kliment. It has the same meanings—“merciful” and “gentle.”

Peter — derives from the Ancient Greek word petros, meaning “stone” or “rock.” The name symbolizes strength and steadfastness.

Alexander is an ancient Greek name meaning “defender of the people” or “one who protects the people.”

Afanasy — a name of Greek origin meaning “immortal.”

Boris — is of Slavic origin. The most common interpretation links it to the words “struggle” and “fighter.”

Vladimir is an Old Slavic name. Its components are associated with the words “power” and “peace,” so the name is interpreted as “he who rules the world.”

Danylo — a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “God is my judge.”

Dmytro — derives from the Greek name Demetrios. It means “dedicated to Demeter,” the goddess of agriculture and fertility.

Ivan has ancient Hebrew origins. It translates as “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.”

Konstantin — comes from the Latin word constans, meaning “constant,” “steadfast,” or “unchanging.”

Lev is a name of Greek origin that literally means “lion.” It is associated with strength, courage, and bravery.

Matviy — an ancient Hebrew name meaning “God’s gift” or “given by God.”

Mykola — comes from the Greek name Nikolaos. It means “conqueror of nations.”

Nile is a name of Greek origin associated with the name of the Nile River. It is also interpreted as “river” or “stream.”

Sava — there are several theories regarding the origin of this name. According to one of them, it comes from the Aramaic language and means “elder” or “sage.”

Stepan — comes from the Ancient Greek word stephanos, meaning “wreath” or “crown.”

Fedir — a name of Greek origin, meaning “God’s gift” or “gift from God.”

Woldemar — a name of Germanic origin. Its components are associated with the meanings “power” and “glory,” so it is interpreted as “glorious ruler.”

Theodor — an Ancient Greek name meaning “gift of God.” Its meaning is similar to that of the name Fedir.

Jan is a name common in many European countries. It is a form of the name Ivan and means “God is gracious.”

Yakiv is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “the one who follows” or “successor.”

Arsakiy is a rare name of Persian origin, associated with the ancient Arsacid dynasty. Its exact meaning has not been definitively established.

Lev is also found among those celebrating name days according to the Old Style calendar.

Nile, Sava, and Athanasius—these names can also be found in the lists of name days according to the Julian calendar.

What Does a Name Day Mean and How Is It Celebrated?

A name day, or saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears. In Christian tradition, it is believed that such a saint is the heavenly patron of their namesake. However, a name day and a birthday are different dates. A birthday is associated with a person’s birth, while a Name Day is associated with the church’s commemoration of a saint. If a person has several patron saints with the same name, the Name Day closest to their birthday is usually chosen.

Traditionally, this day is spent with family and loved ones. Those celebrating their name day may attend a church service, pray to their heavenly patron, light a candle, or thank the saint for their intercession. It’s also customary to gather around a festive table and receive congratulations. It’s not necessary to throw a big party or buy expensive gifts. The most important things on this day are attention, kind words, and sincere wishes.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day on November 25

When congratulating those celebrating their Name Day, you can wish them good health, peace of mind, strength, patience, and God’s protection. Simple, heartfelt words are also appropriate:

“Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, peace of mind, the warmth of family, and God’s blessing. May your heavenly guardian always protect you from trouble and help you find the right path.”

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more joyful events, sincere people, and pleasant moments. I wish you happiness, love, prosperity, and the fulfillment of your most cherished wishes.”

“Happy Name Day! May your guardian angel always be by your side, protecting you from adversity, giving you strength, and supporting you in difficult times. I wish you good health, kindness, and inner harmony.”

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