Orthodox Name Days on October 25, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Sunday, October 25, according to the Orthodox calendar, several saints are honored whose names can be found in name day calendars. Among them are the female name Domnika and the male names Martin, Kuzma, Andronik, Prov, and Tarah. Here’s what these names mean, where they come from, and how to congratulate those celebrating their name days.

A name day, or Angel Day, is associated with the memory of the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In church tradition, it is a special day when one commemorates one’s heavenly patron.

Among the saints commemorated in Orthodox calendars on this date, according to various calendar traditions, are the martyrs Prov, Tarah, and Andronik; the Venerable Cosmas of Mayum; Saint Domnica; and Saint Martin the Merciful. The lists of name days also include Makarii, Taras, Fedot, and other names.

Female Names and Their Meanings

Domnika

The name is of Latin origin. It is derived from the word dominica, meaning “of the Lord” or “dedicated to the Lord.” In Christian tradition, the name is associated with the martyr Domnica, also known as Domnina.

Tavifa

This name is of Aramaic origin and means “gazelle.” It is mentioned in the New Testament: Tabitha was a Christian woman from the city of Joppa, known for her good deeds and for helping those in need. In the church tradition, she is honored as a righteous woman.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Martin

A name of Latin origin, derived from the name Mars—the ancient Roman god of war. It is interpreted as “dedicated to Mars.” One of the most famous saints with this name is Martin the Merciful, bishop of Tours in France, who is remembered for his kindness and aid to the poor.

Kuzma

The Ukrainian form of the Greek name Kosmas. It means “order,” “ornament,” or “harmony.” The name is known thanks to saints who lived in the early centuries of Christianity, as well as to the Venerable Kosmas of Mayum—a church writer and composer of liturgical hymns.

Andronikos

A name of ancient Greek origin meaning “victor over men” or “one who triumphs through courage.” It is composed of words associated with the concepts of manhood and victory. Andronikos is the name of several Christian saints, including a martyr who is venerated alongside Prov and Tarach.

Prov

A rare male name of Latin origin. It is related to the word probus, which means “honest,” “upstanding,” or “worthy.” In the Orthodox tradition, there is a well-known martyr named Prov, who suffered for the Christian faith alongside Tarach and Andronik.

Tarach

A name of ancient origin found in Christian calendars of saints. Its exact meaning has not been definitively established. The most famous bearer of this name is the martyr Tarach, who is honored alongside Prov and Andronikos.

Makar

A name of Greek origin meaning “blessed” or “happy.” It became widespread thanks to Christian saints, among whom were ascetics and monks. The name is symbolically associated with spiritual joy and inner peace.

Taras

A name of Greek origin, traditionally associated with the city of Taranto or the Greek name Tarasios. Its exact original meaning is interpreted in various ways. In Ukraine, the name is well known thanks to Taras Shevchenko and has a long history.

Fedot

The Ukrainian form of the Greek name Theodotus. It means “given by God” or “God’s gift.” This name appears in Christian calendars and is associated with several saints.

Theodosius

A name of Greek origin meaning “God’s gift.” It is derived from words meaning “God” and “to give.” The name is well-known in the Orthodox tradition thanks to saints and church figures, particularly the Venerable Theodosius of the Caves.

Jason

A name of Greek origin, often interpreted as “healer” or “one who heals.” The New Testament mentions Jason of Thessalonica, who welcomed the Apostle Paul into his home. This name has a long history and is found in the Christian tradition.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism. In the Orthodox tradition, the saint is considered a person’s spiritual patron. That is why name days hold special significance for believers. On this day, you can pray to your heavenly patron, visit a church, or simply spend time with loved ones. A big celebration isn’t required: sometimes a warm greeting, a phone call, or a small gift is enough.

It’s worth remembering that the same name may appear in the church calendar several times a year. Therefore, if a person knows which saint they were named after, the day commemorating that saint is considered their name day.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

A name day greeting can be simple and heartfelt. The main thing is to wish the person what truly matters: health, peace, love, and the support of loved ones. Here are a few options: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength. I wish you good health, peace of mind, warmth in your home, and as many happy moments as possible.”

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more kind people, good news, and reasons to be joyful. I hope all your important endeavors succeed, and that you’re always surrounded by those who support you.”

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron help you find the right path, and may every day bring peace, hope, and confidence in the future.” May October 25 be a wonderful opportunity to congratulate family and friends, reflect on spiritual traditions, and give your loved ones a little warmth and attention.

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