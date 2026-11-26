On Thursday, November 26, 2026, according to the new church calendar, the Venerable Alipius the Stylite, the Venerable Stylian, and Saint Innocent of Irkutsk are commemorated. On this day, those named Alipius, Innocent, Jacob, and Yuri celebrate their name days. Old-style calendars also list the female name Manefa and several male names.

Women’s Names on November 26

There are few female names listed for November 26 in Orthodox calendars. Among those commemorated in Old Style calendars is Manefa. This name is associated with the memory of the martyr Manefa of Caesarea.

Manefa is a rare name that, in the nomenclature of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, means “a certain part.” Its origin is associated with the ancient Hebrew language. In church tradition, there is a well-known martyr named Manefa, whose feast day falls on November 13 according to the Julian calendar, which corresponds to November 26 on the Gregorian calendar.

Male Names on November 26

According to the new church calendar, several saints are honored on this day. Their names are included in the Orthodox name day calendars. This date also marks the name days of saints commemorated according to the old style.

Alipius is a name of Greek origin. It derives from the word *alypos* and means “without sorrow” or “carefree.” On November 26, the Church honors the Venerable Alipius the Stylite, who devoted his life to prayer and solitude.

Stylian is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word *stylos*, meaning “pillar” or “column.” In the church tradition, this day commemorates the Venerable Stylian of Paphlagonia, who is considered the patron saint of children.

Innocent is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *innocens* and means “innocent,” “pure,” or “blameless.” On November 26, Saint Innocent of Irkutsk is honored—a bishop who spread Christianity in Siberia.

Jacob is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “one who holds onto the heel” or “one who follows.” It is one of the ancient biblical names that became widespread in the Christian tradition.

Yuri is a name of Greek origin. It is related to the name George and derives from the word georgos, meaning “farmer” or “one who works the land.” In the Slavic tradition, Yuri became a separate, widespread form of this name.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” According to the old calendar, Saint John Chrysostom, Archbishop of Constantinople, is commemorated on November 26.

Antonin is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name Antonius. Its exact original meaning remains a matter of debate. The name is known thanks to many Christian saints.

Hermann is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is most often interpreted as “native,” “brother,” or “a man of his tribe.” There are several saints with this name in the church calendar.

Nikifor is a name of Greek origin meaning “the one who brings victory” or “victor.” It is derived from the words nike—“victory”—and phero—“to carry.”

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If the church calendar lists several dates commemorating saints with the same name, the one closest to the person’s birthday is usually chosen. It’s also important to consider which specific saint the person was named after at baptism.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

You can spend your name day with family, meet up with friends, or devote time to prayer. Believers may visit a church to give thanks for the past year and pray to their heavenly patron.

It’s not necessary to throw a lavish party or buy expensive gifts for this occasion. What matters most is showing the person you care, offering a warm welcome, and sharing heartfelt wishes.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

On a name day, people usually wish for health, peace, love, peace of mind, and the support of loved ones. You can also wish that the heavenly patron will protect the person from misfortune and help them overcome life’s difficulties.

Here’s an example of a greeting: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always be by your side, protect you from all that is evil, and help you find the right path. I wish you good health, sincere love, the comfort of family, peace, and many reasons to be joyful!”

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