Orthodox Name Days on August 26, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Monday, October 26, Dmitry, Anton, Nikita, Nikolai, Yakov, and others celebrate their name days. Among women’s names, Zlata is mentioned in the calendars. On this day, the Orthodox Church honors the Great Martyr Demetrius of Thessaloniki, who is considered the patron saint of soldiers.

A name day, or Angel Day, is an occasion to remember the saint after whom a person is named and to congratulate family and friends. The names associated with October 26 have various origins: some come from Greek and Latin, while others come from ancient Hebrew. Each has its own history and meaning.

In the Orthodox calendar, this date marks the commemoration of the Great Martyr Demetrius of Thessaloniki. The name day calendars also list Anton, Veniamin, Innokenty, Nikita, Nikolai, Trofim, Yakov, and Zlata.

Girls’ Names for October 26

Zlata is a name of Slavic origin meaning “golden.” It is related to the word “zlato,” which is how gold was referred to in ancient times. The name is also linked to Christian tradition and the veneration of Saint Zlata of Meglen.

Male names for October 26

Anton—this name has ancient Greek roots, and its exact meaning is interpreted in various ways. Among the common interpretations are “one who enters battle” or “one who resists.”

Benjamin — a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally translated as “son of the right hand” and is also interpreted as “beloved son.”

Inokentiy is a name of Latin origin meaning “innocent” or “sinless.” It is common in the Christian tradition and appears in church calendars.

Nikita is a name of ancient Greek origin. It derives from the word nikētēs, meaning “victor.”

Mykola is a name of Greek origin, composed of parts meaning “victory” and “people.” Therefore, it is usually translated as “victor of the peoples.”

Trokhym is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with a word meaning “provider” or “one who cultivates.”

Yakov is a biblical name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is traditionally explained as “one who holds onto the heel” or “one who follows.”

Dmytro is a name of ancient Greek origin, associated with the name Demeter—the goddess of the earth and fertility in ancient Greek mythology. Its meaning is rendered as “dedicated to Demeter.” On October 26, according to the new calendar, Orthodox Christians honor the Great Martyr Demetrius of Thessaloniki, which is why this date is particularly associated with the name day for those named Dmytro.

Opanas is the Ukrainian form of the name Afanasy, which comes from the Greek language and means “immortal.” This name is also listed in the name day calendars for October.

Vasyl is a name of Greek origin meaning “royal” or “belonging to the king.” It has long been common in the Orthodox tradition.

Inokentiy, Mykyta, Mykola, Trofim, and Yakiv are also listed in the name day calendars for October 26. The meanings of these names are associated with innocence, victory, caring for others, and biblical stories.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In the Christian tradition, a saint is considered a person’s heavenly patron, and the saint’s life can serve as an example of faith, courage, kindness, and devotion to one’s beliefs.

Name days do not necessarily coincide with birthdays. If a person has several dates on the calendar associated with their name, they usually go by the day commemorating the saint after whom they were named.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

A name day doesn’t have to be a big celebration. For many, it is first and foremost a family occasion to spend time with loved ones, express gratitude for their care, and reflect on the spiritual significance of their name.

Those who follow church traditions may attend a service, pray to their patron saint, or light a candle in church. Others celebrate this day with family and friends, call their loved ones, or simply find time for a heartfelt conversation. What matters most isn’t the gift or the scale of the celebration, but sincere attention to the person. Even a short message can make this day more enjoyable.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

Here are a few greeting options that are suitable for family, friends, and colleagues:

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, give you strength, and help you find the right path. I wish you health, peace, love, and as many happy moments as possible.”

“Happy Name Day! May your heart always be at peace, may you be surrounded by sincere people, and may your life be filled with reasons to be joyful. I wish you the fulfillment of your dreams and warmth from your loved ones.”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, prosperity, harmony, and self-confidence. May every day bring good news, and may all difficulties remain behind you.”

October 26 is a wonderful opportunity to congratulate those named Dmitry, Anton, Nikita, Nikolai, Yakov, Zlat, and everyone else whose names appear in the calendars for this day. Even a few sincere words can lift a loved one’s spirits and make them feel cared for.

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