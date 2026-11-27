On Friday, November 27, 2026, those named Yakov, Roman, Vsevolod, Palladius, Philip, and others may celebrate their name day. According to the Orthodox calendar, this day commemorates, in particular, the Apostle Philip, the Great Martyr James of Persia, and the Venerable Palladius. Among those celebrating their name day are also female names—Theodora, Anna, and Philippa.

On November 27, the Church honors the memory of several saints. In particular, on this day, the Church commemorates the Apostle Philip, one of the twelve disciples of Jesus Christ, as well as the Great Martyr James of Persia. Church calendars also include the names of the Venerable Palladius, Roman, and other ascetics.

Name day calendars may contain different lists. Therefore, the names listed below are those associated with this date according to Orthodox saints’ calendars and name day calendars.

Female Names for November 27

Theodora—a name of Greek origin meaning “God’s gift” or “given by God.” It is derived from two words: “theos” – God, and “doron” – gift. The church calendar commemorates Empress Theodora, wife of the Byzantine Emperor Justinian I, on this day.

Anna is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “grace,” “mercy,” or “kindness.” It is one of the oldest Christian female names. The calendar for November 27 commemorates the martyr Anna Zertsalova.

Philippa is the feminine form of the name Philip. It has Greek roots and means “she who loves horses.” The name is associated with the memory of the Apostle Philip, who is honored on this day. The form “Philippia” also appears in Greek calendars.

Male Names for November 27

Jacob – a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “he who follows” or “the one who comes after someone.” In the Orthodox calendar, the Great Martyr Jacob of Persia is commemorated on this day.

Roman – a name of Latin origin meaning “Roman” or “one who comes from Rome.” The church calendar commemorates the Venerable Roman, the Wonderworker of Cilicia, on November 27.

Vsevolod is a Slavic name formed from the words “ves” (meaning “all”) and “vladeti” (meaning “to rule”). Its meaning is “one who rules over all” or “almighty ruler.” The name is associated with Saint Vsevolod-Gabriel, Prince of Pskov.

Palladius is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word “Pallada”—one of the names of the goddess Athena—and also means “dedicated to Pallada.” The Orthodox calendar commemorates the Venerable Palladius of Thessaloniki.

Gavrilo is the Ukrainian form of the name Gabriel, which originates from the ancient Hebrew language. Its meaning is “God is my strength” or “the strength of God.” The name is known thanks to the archangel Gabriel, one of the most revered angels in the Christian tradition.

Philip is a name of Greek origin meaning “one who loves horses.” In Christianity, it is primarily associated with the Apostle Philip, whose feast day falls on November 27 according to the new calendar.

Gregory is a name of Greek origin meaning “vigilant” or “one who does not sleep.” On this day, according to the church calendar, Saint Gregory Palamas, Archbishop of Thessaloniki, is commemorated.

Justinian is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word iustus, meaning “just” or “righteous.” On November 27, the Church commemorates the orthodox Byzantine Emperor Justinian I.

Andrew is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “manly,” “brave,” or “courageous.” It is associated with the Apostle Andrew the First-Called. In some general name day calendars, Andriy is also listed among the names for this day.

Boris is a name of Slavic origin. It is associated with the words “struggle” or “fighter,” so its meaning is often explained as “one who fights for glory.” In some name day calendars, Boris is also listed for November 27.

Vasyl is a name of Greek origin meaning “royal” or “sovereign.” It derives from the word basileios, associated with the concept of a king. In general name day calendars, Vasyl also appears among the names for this date.

Vladimir is a Slavic name traditionally interpreted as “one who rules the world” or “glorious ruler.” It consists of ancient roots associated with power and peace. In some name day calendars, Vladimir is listed among those celebrating their name day on November 27.

Dmytro is a name of Greek origin meaning “dedicated to Demeter”—the goddess of the earth and fertility in ancient Greek mythology. The name became widespread in the Christian tradition thanks to saints bearing this name.

Ivan is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the most common names in the Christian tradition.

Mykola is a name of Greek origin meaning “conqueror of the peoples.” It is derived from the words “nike” (victory) and “laos” (people). The most famous saint with this name is Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker.

Alexei is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender” or “protector.” It derives from the word alexein—to defend or repel an attack.

Serhiy is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the family name Sergius; its exact original meaning has not been definitively established. In some name day calendars, Serhiy is also listed among the names for this day.

Philip is a variant of the name Pylyp, common in various languages. Like the Ukrainian form, it derives from Greek words meaning “one who loves horses.” On November 27, the Apostle Philip is honored.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, it is believed that a saint is a person’s heavenly patron, and that the saint’s example can inspire good deeds and a spiritual life.

If a person has several patron saints with the same name, their personal name day is determined by the feast day of the saint in whose honor they were baptized. Therefore, the name day does not always coincide with the birthday.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

A name day is usually celebrated with family or close friends. Believers may visit a church, pray to their heavenly patron, give thanks for their support, and ask for health and strength for the future.

It’s not necessary to throw a big celebration. Often, a warm gathering with family, a heartfelt conversation, or a small gift is enough. The most important thing on this day is showing care for the person and offering kind wishes.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

People wish those celebrating their Name Day good health, peace, love, prosperity, and God’s blessing. A greeting can be short but sincere.

For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, give you strength in difficult times, and help you find the right path. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and many happy days.”

Or this: “Happy Name Day! May there always be light in your heart, may you be surrounded by sincere people, and may every day bring good news. I wish you peace, joy, good health, and God’s protection.”

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