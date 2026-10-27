Orthodox Name Days on October 27, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Tuesday, October 27, people named Andriy, Valentin, Mark, and Nestor celebrate their name days. On this day, the Orthodox Church also commemorates the martyrs Capitolina and Erotyida, whose names are also associated with the church calendar. Here’s what these names mean, where they come from, and how you can congratulate your loved ones on their name day.

A name day, or Angel Day, is an occasion to remember the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. Calendars for October 27 most often list four male names: Andriy, Valentin, Mark, and Nestor. Church sources also mention the martyrs Capitolina and Erotiida on this day. Their names are less common in everyday life, but they have ancient origins and their own history.

Female Names

Capitolina. This name is of Latin origin. It is associated with the name Capitoline—one of the seven hills of Rome, where important religious structures of Ancient Rome were located. The name can be interpreted as “she who belongs to the Capitoline Hill” or “Capitoline.” In the Church tradition, October 27 honors the martyr Capitolina, who lived during the reign of the Roman Emperor Diocletian. According to legend, she distributed her wealth to the poor and freed her slaves, and later suffered for her Christian faith.

Erotiida. A rare female name of Greek origin. It is associated with Greek words conveying the concepts of love and respect, although the exact interpretation of the name may vary across different sources. In the Orthodox tradition, Erotiida is mentioned alongside the martyr Capitolina. According to church tradition, Erotiida served Capitolina and also suffered for her Christian faith. Today, this name is rarely encountered, but it has been preserved in church traditions and calendars.

Male Names

Andriy. The name is of ancient Greek origin and means “manly,” “brave,” or “courageous.” It is common in Ukraine and many other countries. One of the most famous saints with this name is the Apostle Andrew the First-Called. The name is often associated with determination, strength of spirit, and a willingness to take on responsibility.

Valentin. The name comes from the Latin word *valens*, meaning “healthy,” “strong,” or “full of strength.” It has a long history and is known in various European cultures. One of the most famous saints with this name is Saint Valentine the Martyr, whose memory is honored in the Christian tradition. The name Valentine is often associated with endurance, kindness, and inner strength.

Mark. This name is of Latin origin. It is traditionally linked to the Roman name Marcus, which likely derives from the name of the god Mars. Therefore, common interpretations include “dedicated to Mars” or “one who belongs to Mars.” In the Christian tradition, the evangelist Mark, one of the four authors of the Gospels, is well known. On October 27, the Church also commemorates the martyr Mark of Thebes and other martyrs who suffered for their faith.

Nestor. The name is of ancient Greek origin. Its meaning is interpreted in various ways; in particular, it is associated with the concepts of returning home or “one who returns.” In Ukrainian history, this name is well known thanks to Nestor the Chronicler—a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, who is traditionally associated with the creation of *The Tale of Bygone Years*. The Orthodox Church commemorates him on October 27. Therefore, the name Nestor is often associated with scholarship, knowledge, and the preservation of historical memory.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism. In folk tradition, it is often called a “name day.” However, a birthday and a name day are not the same thing: the former is associated with the date of a person’s birth, while the latter is associated with the church’s commemoration of the patron saint.

If a person has a name associated with several saints, the date of their name day may vary depending on which saint they were named after. Therefore, to determine your own Name Day, you should find out the name of the patron saint specified at baptism.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

For those who follow Orthodox traditions, this day may begin with prayer or a visit to church. Some ask their patron saint for support and protection for themselves and their loved ones. At the same time, name days don’t have to be celebrated with great fanfare: you can spend the day with family, catch up with loved ones, or simply spend time with the people who are dear to your heart. The most important thing about this celebration is showing someone you care and offering kind words. Even a short message or phone call can be a pleasant gesture of care.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

In name day greetings, people usually wish for health, peace, inner balance, love, and the support of loved ones. You can also wish that the patron saint will protect the person, help them overcome difficulties, and give them strength during important moments.

For example, you can wish Andriy, Valentin, Mark, and Nestor confidence in their own abilities, good news, and the fulfillment of their plans. For Kapitolina and Yerotiya, wish them good health, joy, warmth, and people nearby whom they can always rely on. May Name Day be an occasion to remind your loved ones how much they mean to you and to wish them more joyful events, peace, and happy moments.

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