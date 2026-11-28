On Saturday, November 28, 2026, Stepan, Vasyl, Hryhoriy, Ivan, and Irynarh celebrate their name days. In more comprehensive name day calendars, the list of those celebrating their name day also includes Andriy, Danylo, Mykola, Petro, Pavlo, Tymofiy, and others. There is also a female name celebrated on this day—Hanna.

On November 28, the Orthodox Church commemorates the martyr Irinarh of Sebaste, the holy martyr Stepan the New, and other saints. Also on this day, the martyrs Basil, Gregory, John, Andrew, Peter, and Anna, who suffered for their faith, are commemorated.

On the occasion of a name day, it’s worth learning where these names come from and what they mean. Below is a list of female and male names found in Orthodox and general name day calendars for this date.

Female Names for November 28

Hanna is a name of ancient Jewish origin. It is derived from the name Hannah and means “mercy,” “grace,” or “kindness.” It is one of the oldest female names in the Christian tradition. The church calendar commemorates the martyr Anna on November 28, and in some general calendars in Ukrainian, this name is listed as Hanna.

Male Names for November 28

Stepan is a name of Greek origin. It comes from the word stephanos, which means “crown,” “diadem,” or “wreath.” In the Christian tradition, this name is associated with Saint Stephen, one of the first martyrs for the faith. On November 28, the Venerable Martyr Stephen the New is commemorated.

Irinarkh is a name of Greek origin, translated as “ruler of the world” or “one who rules the world.” It is derived from words associated with peace and authority. On this day, the Church honors the martyr Irinarh of Sebaste.

Vasyl is a name of Greek origin. It comes from the word basileios and means “royal” or “sovereign.” The name has a long Christian history and appears in the church calendar throughout the year. The martyr Basil is commemorated on November 28.

Gregory is a name of ancient Greek origin. It means “vigilant,” “attentive,” or “one who does not sleep.” It comes from the word grēgoros. The church calendar commemorates the martyrs named Gregory on this day.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, derived from the name Yohanan. It is translated as “God is gracious,” “God’s grace,” or “God has shown mercy.” It is one of the most common names in the Christian world. November 28 commemorates the martyr John.

Andrew is a name of ancient Greek origin, meaning “manly,” “brave,” or “courageous.” It comes from the word andreios, associated with manliness. The name holds a special place in Christian tradition thanks to the Apostle Andrew the First-Called. In general name day calendars, Andrew is also listed among the names for this day.

Daniel is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is derived from words meaning “God” and “judge,” so it is translated as “God is my judge.” The name is known thanks to the biblical prophet Daniel.

Constantine is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word *constans*, which means “constant,” “steadfast,” or “unwavering.” In Christian history, this name is associated, in particular, with Emperor Constantine the Great.

Nicholas is a name of ancient Greek origin. It consists of two parts: *nike*—“victory”—and *laos*—“people.” Therefore, the meaning of the name is “victor of the people.” One of the most famous saints with this name is Nicholas the Wonderworker.

Alexei is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender” or “protector.” It derives from the word alexein—“to defend” or “to repel an attack.” The name is common in the Orthodox tradition and has many patron saints.

Paul is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word *paulus*, meaning “small,” “little,” or “modest.” The most famous saint with this name is the Apostle Paul, one of the leading preachers of Christianity.

Peter is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from the word *petros*, which means “stone” or “rock.” The name symbolizes strength and steadfastness. In Christianity, it is associated with the Apostle Peter.

Sergius is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name Sergius. It is traditionally interpreted as “noble” or “lofty.” However, the exact original meaning of the name has not been definitively established.

Timofey is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is composed of the words timē—“respect,” “honor”—and theos—“God.” The meaning of the name is “one who honors God.” In the Christian tradition, the Apostle Timothy, a disciple of the Apostle Paul, is well known.

Names According to the Old Church Calendar

In calendars that follow the Julian style, November 28 corresponds to other church commemorations. On this day, the martyrs Gurias, Samonas, and Aviv, as well as the Venerable Paisius Velichkovsky, are honored. Among the names found in Old Style calendars are the following:

Guriy—a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is associated with a word meaning “lion cub” or “young lion.” In Christian tradition, it is known thanks to the martyr Guriy of Edessa.

Samon—a name of ancient Jewish origin. It is associated with the name Shimon, which means “heard by God” or “God has heard.” On this day, we commemorate the martyr Samon, who suffered alongside Gurias and Aviv.

Aviv is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “spring” or “young ear of grain.” In the church calendar, it is known for the martyr Aviv, who suffered for the Christian faith.

Eustochios is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the meanings “accurate,” “one who aims well,” or “attentive.” This name appears in lists of saints according to the old calendar style.

Elpidius is a name of Greek origin meaning “hope.” It derives from the word elpis. In church calendars, it is listed among the names of martyrs.

Marcellus – a name of Latin origin, associated with the family name Marcellus. It is traditionally interpreted as “dedicated to Mars” or “little warrior.”

Paissius is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word pais, which means “child” or “boy.” A well-known bearer of this name was the Venerable Paissius Velichkovsky—an Orthodox ascetic and spiritual writer.

Dmytro is a name of ancient Greek origin. It means “dedicated to Demeter”—the goddess of the earth and fertility in ancient Greek mythology. In the Christian tradition, this name is associated with many saints, including the Great Martyr Demetrius of Thessaloniki.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, it is believed that this saint is the person’s heavenly patron. People turn to him in prayer and ask for spiritual support.

If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, a person’s Name Day is usually associated with the saint in whose honor they were baptized. Therefore, a Name Day does not necessarily fall on a person’s birthday.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

You can spend your name day quietly, surrounded by family and loved ones. On this day, believers visit church, pray to their heavenly patron, and give thanks for his intercession.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. You can gather around the family table, chat with loved ones, or simply spend time with the person celebrating their name day. The most important thing is sincere attention and warm words.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

People wish those celebrating their name day good health, peace, prosperity, love, and God’s blessing. A greeting can be brief, but it’s important that it be sincere.

Here are a few options: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength for good deeds. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and joy.”

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more bright days, may your loved ones always be by your side, and may every good deed be rewarded a hundredfold. May God’s blessings, peace, and happiness be with you!”

Read us on