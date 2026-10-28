Orthodox Name Days on October 28, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 28, according to the Orthodox calendar, the Great Martyr Paraskeva (Friday), the Venerable Job of Pochaiv, and other saints are honored. On this day, people named Paraska, Hanna, Dmytro, Ivan, Maksym, Stepan, and those with other names celebrate their name days. We’ll explain what these names mean, where they come from, and how you can congratulate your loved ones on their name day.

Among the female names associated with the church calendar for October 28 are both those familiar to Ukrainians—Hanna and Paraskeva—as well as the rarer names Neonila and Evnikiya. On this day, the Church commemorates saints who lived in different eras and suffered persecution for their Christian faith. Each name has its own origin and meaning.

Female Names

Hanna. This name comes from the ancient Hebrew language. It means “grace,” “mercy,” or “favor.” The name has an ancient biblical history and is common in many countries. Women have been named Hanna throughout various historical periods, and the name remains popular today. The church calendar commemorates Saint Anna—the mother of Saint Cyriacus—on October 28, so Hanna is also included in the lists of name days for that date.

Paraska. This is the Ukrainian form of the name Paraskeva, which originates from the Greek language. The word paraskevi means “Friday” and is also associated with the concept of preparation or getting ready. On October 28, the Orthodox Church honors the Great Martyr Paraskeva-Friday. According to church tradition, she lived in the 3rd century and suffered for her Christian faith. In Ukrainian tradition, the name Paraska has long been known and has many gentle forms, including Parasochka and Parasenka.

Neonila. This is an ancient female name found in Christian calendars of saints. Its exact origin and meaning do not have a single, universally accepted explanation. On October 28, the Church commemorates the martyr Neonila, who, according to tradition, suffered for her faith alongside her husband Terentius and their children. The name is rare in modern Ukraine but has a long ecclesiastical history.

Evnikia. The name has ancient Greek origins. It is associated with words meaning “good” and “victory,” so its meaning is rendered as “good victory” or “victorious.” The church calendar mentions Euvnikia—one of the children of the martyrs Terentius and Neonila. According to tradition, she and her family suffered for their Christian faith. It is a rare name that is more commonly found in ecclesiastical sources today than in everyday life.

Male Names

Name days on this date are associated with the memory of several saints, including martyrs, bishops, and ascetics. The lists include popular Ukrainian names—Dmytro, Ivan, Maksym, and Stepan—as well as older forms such as Terentiy, Arseniy, and Kyriak.

Arsen. The name has ancient Greek origins. It is associated with a word meaning “brave,” “strong,” or “manly.” Arsen is also used as a standalone name and as a shorter form of the name Arseniy. In the church calendar, Saint Arsenius, Archbishop of Serbia, is commemorated on October 28. He lived in the 13th century and was known for his service to the Church.

Georgy. This name comes from Ancient Greek and means “farmer” or “one who works the land.” In Ukrainian tradition, it has several forms, including Yuriy and Yegor, although in the church calendar they may appear separately. The name Georgiy is known thanks to various saints, among whom the Great Martyr George the Victorious is especially revered. In name day calendars, Georgiy also appears among the male names for October 28.

Dmytro. The name originates from Ancient Greek and is associated with the name Demeter—the goddess of agriculture and fertility in Ancient Greek mythology. Therefore, it is traditionally interpreted as “dedicated to Demeter.” In the Christian tradition, the name is known thanks to saints bearing it, notably Metropolitan Dimitri of Rostov, whose memory is commemorated on October 28. Dmytro remains one of the most common male names in Ukraine.

Ivan. The name has ancient Hebrew origins and derives from the name Yohanan. Its meaning is “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” Ivan is one of the most common names in Christian countries. It has many equivalents in other languages: John, Jean, Juan, and Johann. In the church calendar, Saint John Hosevitus, Bishop of Caesarea, is commemorated on October 28, so Ivan is also among the names associated with this day.

Maxim. The name comes from the Latin word *maximus*, which means “the greatest” or “the most magnificent.” It was common as far back as Ancient Rome and later became part of Christian tradition. Church calendars list the martyr Maxim for October 28, who suffered for his faith alongside other Christians. Today, Maxim is a popular name in Ukraine and many European countries.

Mykola. This name has ancient Greek origins and is derived from words meaning “victory” and “people.” Therefore, it is usually translated as “victor of the peoples.” The most famous saint with this name is Nicholas the Wonderworker, who is venerated in both the Orthodox and Catholic traditions. In name day calendars for October 28, Mykola also appears among the male names.

Stepan. The name derives from the Greek word stephanos, meaning “wreath” or “crown.” It has an ancient Christian history, as one of the most famous saints with this name is Stephen the First Martyr. In the Ukrainian language, the form Stepan has become established, while in church texts, Stefan is often used. The name is associated with the memory of the Venerable Stefan Savaita, the creator of church canons, who is commemorated on October 28.

Terentius. The name is of Latin origin and has been known since the time of Ancient Rome. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established. In the Orthodox calendar, October 28 commemorates the martyr Terentius, who, according to church tradition, suffered for the Christian faith along with his wife Neonila and their children. The name is rare today but has been preserved in Ukrainian tradition and church calendars.

Job. This name has ancient Hebrew origins. It is associated with the biblical name Job—a righteous man who, according to the biblical account, endured severe trials but did not renounce his faith. On October 28, the church calendar honors the Venerable Job of Pochaiv—one of the most famous ascetics of the Ukrainian Orthodox tradition. He lived in the 16th–17th centuries and served as abbot of the Pochaiv Monastery.

Arsenius. This name has ancient Greek origins and means “brave” or “strong.” It is related to the name Arsen, but in the church tradition, the full form Arsenius is most commonly used. October 28 is the feast day of Saint Arsenius, Archbishop of Serbia. The name is common in various Orthodox countries and has several forms in different languages.

Cyriacus. The name comes from Greek and is related to the word kyrios, meaning “Lord” or “Master.” Its meaning is rendered as “one who belongs to the Lord.” The church calendar commemorates the holy martyr Kyriakos, Patriarch of Jerusalem, who suffered for the Christian faith. The name is rare but has been preserved in church traditions.

Neophytus. The name is of Greek origin and means “new convert” or “one who has recently joined the faith.” In Christian tradition, this term was used to refer to people who had been baptized or had embarked on a path of spiritual ministry. On October 28, the Holy Martyr Neophytus, Bishop of Urbino, is honored. This name is rarely encountered in modern life, but it has a clear religious significance.

Theophilus. The name originates from Greek and is composed of words meaning “God” and “love” or “friend.” Therefore, it is translated as “one who loves God” or “God’s friend.” In Christian sources, this name has been found since the earliest centuries of the Church’s existence. On October 28, the Orthodox calendar commemorates the Venerable Theophilus of Kyiv, known for his ascetic life.

African. This name is of Latin origin and is related to the word *Africanus*—“African,” meaning “one who comes from Africa.” The church calendar commemorates the martyr Africanus on October 28, who suffered for the Christian faith along with a group of other Christians. The name is rare, but it can be found in historical and ecclesiastical sources.

Pompeius. This is an ancient Roman name that was used as far back as antiquity. Its exact origin and meaning remain subject to various interpretations. The church calendar for October 28 commemorates the martyr Pompeius, who suffered for the Christian faith. Today, the name is rarely used, but it has been preserved in lists of early Christian saints.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears or in whose honor they were named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, a saint is a model of faith and a spiritual patron. Therefore, a name day is not only an occasion for congratulations but also an opportunity to reflect on the story of the saint associated with that name.

Birthdays and name days have different meanings. A birthday is associated with a person’s arrival into the world, while a name day is associated with the church’s commemoration of a saint. If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, the date of the name day may depend on which saint the person was named after.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

For those who follow Orthodox traditions, this day may begin with prayer or a visit to church. Some ask their patron saint for support for themselves and their loved ones. At the same time, a name day doesn’t have to be celebrated with great fanfare: you can spend the day with family, meet up with friends, or simply spend time with loved ones.

The most important thing about this celebration is showing someone you care and offering sincere words. Even a short message or a phone call can be a pleasant gesture of care.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

On a name day, people usually wish for health, peace, joy, love, and prosperity. You can also wish that the patron saint help overcome difficulties, give strength, and offer support during important moments.

For example, you can wish Dmytro, Ivan, Maksym, Stepan, and Arseniy confidence in their own abilities, success in their endeavors, and good news. For Hanna, Paraska, Neonila, and Yevnikiya—good health, warmth of heart, happy moments, and people nearby whom they can always rely on. May Name Day be an opportunity to share meaningful words with loved ones, wish them well, and bring a little more joy to their everyday lives.

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