On November 29, 2026, you can wish a happy name day to men named Paramon, Filumen, Akakiy, and Nektariy. Name day calendars also list Valerian, Daniel, Denis, Ivan, Nicholas, and Sergei for this date. There are also female names—Euphrasia and Claudia. We’ll explain what each of them means and how it’s customary to celebrate name days.

Euphrasia is a name of Greek origin that means “joy” or “merriment.” It is associated with a good mood, cheerfulness, and positive emotions. In the church tradition, this name was borne by the martyr Euphrasia of Ancyra.

Claudia is the feminine form of the ancient Roman name Claudius. It derives from the name of the noble Claudian family. Traditional dictionaries also interpret the name as “lame,” though this meaning is not considered entirely reliable. The Orthodox calendar mentions the martyr Claudia of Ancyra.

Male Names for November 29

According to the new church calendar, this day honors the martyr Paramon, the martyr Philumenus, the Venerable Akakios of Sinai, and the Venerable Nektarios of Kiev-Pechersk. Their names are also associated with the Name Day on November 29.

Paramon is a name of Greek origin. It means “firm,” “constant,” or “steadfast.” The church calendar commemorates the martyr Paramon, who suffered for the Christian faith.

Philumen is a Greek name meaning “beloved” or “the one who is loved.” On November 29, the Church honors the martyr Philumen of Ancyra.

Akakiy is a name of Greek origin. It is interpreted as “innocent” or “good-natured.” On this day, the Venerable Akakiy of Sinai is commemorated.

Nektarios is a name of Greek origin, associated with the word “nectar”—the sweet drink of the gods in ancient Greek mythology. In the Orthodox calendar, November 29 honors the Venerable Nektarios of Kiev-Pechersk, who is buried in the Near Caves.

Other male names from name day calendars

Various name day calendars list other male names for November 29. Among them are Valerian, Daniel, Denis, Ivan, Nicholas, and Sergei.

Valerian is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *valere*, which means “to be strong” or “to be healthy.” The name also indicates membership in the ancient Roman Valerian family.

Danylo is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “God is my judge.” It has biblical roots: it was the name of one of the Old Testament prophets.

Denis is a name of Greek origin, associated with the ancient Greek god Dionysus. It is interpreted as “dedicated to Dionysus.”

Ivan is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.”

Mykola is a name of Greek origin, derived from words meaning “victory” and “people.” Therefore, it is interpreted as “victor over the peoples.”

Serhiy is a name of Latin origin associated with the ancient Roman family name Sergius. Its exact original meaning remains a matter of debate.

Some calendars also list the names Vasyl, Viktor, Dmytro, Makar, Matviy, Mykhailo, Fedir, and Yan.

Vasyl is a name of Greek origin, meaning “royal” or “regal.”

Victor is a Latin name meaning “victor.”

Dmytro—derives from the Greek name Demetrios and means “dedicated to Demeter.”

Makar is a name of Greek origin, translated as “happy” or “blessed.”

Matviy is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God.”

Mykhailo is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “Who is like God?”

Fedir — the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Theodoros. It means “God’s gift.”

Yan is a short form of the name Ivan in several European languages. It means “God is gracious.”

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, it is believed that the saint is the person’s heavenly patron, and therefore on this day, his life, faith, and deeds are remembered. A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If the church calendar lists several days commemorating saints with the same name, people usually choose the date closest to their birthday or the one associated with their patron saint.

You can begin your Name Day with a prayer and a visit to church. It’s also customary on this day to call family members, gather with loved ones, or simply spend time with those who are dear to you. What matters most isn’t gifts or a big celebration, but attention, kind words, and sincere wishes.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day on November 29

On Name Day, people wish the celebrant good health, peace, inner tranquility, strength, and the support of loved ones. A greeting can be short but heartfelt.

For example:

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian protect you from misfortune, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward good deeds.”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, peace of mind, joy in your heart, and as many happy moments as possible.”

“May your life be filled with more light, love, and warmth, and may you always have people by your side whom you can rely on. Happy Name Day!”

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