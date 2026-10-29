Orthodox Name Days on October 29, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Thursday, October 29, people named Anastasia, Anna, Maria, Andriy, Ivan, Mykola, and those with other names celebrate their name day. According to the Orthodox calendar, this day honors the holy martyr Anastasia of Rome, as well as the holy Abraham and his niece Mary. Here’s what the female and male names mentioned in the name day calendars mean, and how you can congratulate your loved ones on their name day.

Female Names on October 29

On this day, the women’s names include Anastasia, Anna, Maria, and Agatha. They have different origins: some come from the Greek language, others from ancient Hebrew. Some of these names are known because of the saints honored in the Christian tradition.

Anastasia. The name comes from Ancient Greek and means “resurrection,” “rebirth,” or “return to life.” It is derived from the word anastasis. In the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Martyr Anastasia of Rome is honored on October 29. According to church tradition, she lived in the 3rd century, devoted herself to the Christian faith, and died during the persecution of Christians. Anastasia is one of the most common female names in Ukraine. Its more affectionate forms include Nastya, Nastusya, Asya, and Nastunya.

Hanna. This name has ancient Hebrew origins. It means “grace,” “mercy,” or “favor.” The name is known from biblical texts and is common in many countries. In the Christian tradition, the righteous Anna, mother of the Virgin Mary, is especially revered. The name day calendars also mention Saint Anna of Constantinople on October 29. Hanna has many gentle forms: Hannusia, Galya, Anyuta, and Annychka.

Mary. The name originates from the ancient Hebrew language. Its exact original meaning remains a subject of debate, but common interpretations include “beloved,” “desired,” and “lady.” Maria is one of the most important names in Christianity, as it was the name of the mother of Jesus Christ. On October 29, the Orthodox tradition commemorates Blessed Maria of Mesopotamia, the niece of the Venerable Abraham. She dedicated her life to spiritual service. Some of the more affectionate forms of the name include Mariyka, Marichka, Marusya, and Masha.

Agatha. The name has ancient Greek origins and is derived from the word agathos, meaning “good” or “honest.” It is common in various European countries, including Poland, Italy, and France. In the Christian tradition, Saint Agatha of Sicily is well-known and is honored in February. The name Agatha also appears in some name day calendars for October 29. In the Ukrainian language, you may encounter the forms Agatka and Agatochka.

Male Names for October 29

Name day calendars for this date include Andriy, Vasyl, Viktor, Yevhen, Ivan, Kyrylo, Leonid, Mykola, Oleksiy, Opanas, Pavlo, Pylyp, and Tymofiy. Church lists also include the ancient names Avraamiy, Klavdiy, Asteriy, and Neon. Each of them has its own history and meaning.

Andriy. The name comes from Ancient Greek and means “manly,” “brave,” or “courageous.” It is derived from a word associated with courage and strength. One of the most famous saints with this name is the Apostle Andrew the First-Called. In Ukrainian tradition, the name Andriy has been common for many centuries. Its diminutive forms are Andriyko, Andrus, and Andriychik.

Vasyl. This name is of Greek origin. It is derived from the word basileios, which means “royal” or “belonging to the king.” In Christianity, Saint Basil the Great is well known—one of the most revered Church Fathers. The name Vasyl is common in Ukraine and has the folk forms Vasylko and Vasylchyk.

Viktor. The name comes from Latin and means “victor.” It is derived from the word *victor*, which referred to a person who had won a victory. The name was used as far back as Ancient Rome and later spread throughout Christian countries. In Ukraine, Viktor remains a well-known male name. Common diminutive forms include Vitya, Viktorchik, and Vityunya.

Yevhen. The name has Ancient Greek origins. It is associated with the word “eugenes,” which means “noble,” “of noble birth,” or “well-born.” The name is common in many Slavic countries. Christian calendars mention several saints with this name. Diminutive forms include Zhenya, Yevgenko, and Zhenchik.

Ivan. This is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” The name Ivan has many equivalents in other languages: John, Jean, Juan, and Johann. In the Christian tradition, John the Baptist and the Apostle John the Theologian are particularly revered. The name has long been common in Ukraine, and its diminutive forms include Ivanko, Ivasyk, and Ivanchik.

Cyril. The name originates from Greek and is related to the word kyrios, which means “Lord” or “master.” Therefore, its meaning is conveyed as “sovereign” or “ruler.” One of the most famous saints with this name is Cyril, the enlightener of the Slavs, who is honored alongside his brother Methodius. Diminutive forms of the name include Kirilko and Kiryusha.

Leonid. This name has ancient Greek origins. It is related to the name Leon, which means “lion,” so Leonid is often interpreted as “lion-like” or “of the lion’s lineage.” Several saints with this name are mentioned in Christian calendars. In Ukraine, the name Leonid has been known for many generations. Common diminutive forms include Leonidko and Lony.

Mykola. The name comes from Greek and consists of parts associated with the words “victory” and “people.” It is traditionally translated as “victor of the peoples.” The most famous saint with this name is Nicholas the Wonderworker, who is venerated in both the Orthodox and Catholic traditions. The name Mykola is widespread in Ukraine. Diminutive forms include Mykolka, Mykolaychyk, and Kolya.

Alexei. The name has ancient Greek origins and derives from the word alexein, meaning “to defend” or “to repel an attack.” Therefore, its meaning is conveyed as “defender” or “helper.” In the Christian tradition, there is the well-known Saint Oleksiy, a man of God who devoted his life to prayer and service. Diminutive forms of the name include Oleksiyko, Lyosha, and Olesyk.

Opanas. This is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Greek name Athanasius. It derives from the word *athanatos*, meaning “immortal.” One of the most famous saints with this name is Athanasius the Great—Bishop of Alexandria and one of the outstanding theologians of early Christianity. The name Opanas is less common today than in the past, but it remains part of Ukrainian tradition.

Paul. The name is of Latin origin and comes from the word *paulus*, meaning “small” or “modest.” The most famous saint with this name is the Apostle Paul, who played an important role in the spread of Christianity. The name is common in many countries and has equivalents in various languages. In Ukrainian tradition, the forms Pavlik, Pavlus, and Pavlunya are used.

Philip. The name comes from Ancient Greek. It is derived from words meaning “horse” and “to love,” so its traditional meaning is “one who loves horses.” In Christianity, the Apostle Philip and other saints with this name are well known. Philip is an ancient Ukrainian name that has the forms Pylypko and Pylypchyk.

Timofiy. This name is of Greek origin. It is composed of words meaning “honor” and “God,” so it is interpreted as “one who honors God.” Timothy is mentioned in the New Testament as a disciple and assistant to the Apostle Paul. Over time, this name spread throughout Christian countries. Its diminutive forms are Tymko, Tymofiyko, and Tima.

Abraham. The name has ancient Hebrew origins and is associated with the biblical name Abraham. Its traditional meaning is “father of many” or “father of many nations.” On October 29, the Orthodox Church commemorates the Venerable Abraham of Mesopotamia, who devoted his life to prayer and converting people to Christianity. His niece, Mary, is commemorated alongside him. The name Abraham is rare today, but it has been preserved in church calendars.

Claudius. This name comes from Latin and was common as far back as Ancient Rome. It is associated with the ancient family name Claudius. Its original meaning is not entirely clear, although it is traditionally explained as deriving from a Latin word meaning “lame.” In Orthodox calendars, October 29 commemorates the martyr Claudius, who suffered for the Christian faith alongside other martyrs. The name is rare in modern Ukraine.

Asterius. The name is of ancient Greek origin and is associated with the word *aster*, which means “star.” Therefore, it can be translated as “starry.” Church calendars commemorate the martyr Asterius, who is honored alongside Claudius, Neon, and other Christians. The name is rare but has a long history.

Neon. This name comes from Greek and is related to the word “neos,” which means “new” or “young.” Orthodox calendars list the martyr Neon on October 29, who suffered for the Christian faith alongside Claudius, Asterius, and other martyrs. Today, the name Neon is rarely used as a given name, though it has been preserved in church sources.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism or in whose honor they were named. In the Christian tradition, a saint is a model of faith and a spiritual patron. Therefore, a name day is not only an occasion for congratulations but also an opportunity to reflect on the story of the saint associated with that name.

Birthdays and name days have different meanings. A birthday is associated with a person’s birth, while a name day is associated with the church’s commemoration of a saint. If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, the date of the name day may depend on which saint the person was named after.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

For those who follow Orthodox traditions, this day may begin with prayer or a visit to church. Some ask their patron saint for support for themselves and their loved ones. At the same time, name days don’t have to be celebrated with great fanfare: you can spend the day with family, meet up with friends, or simply spend time with loved ones.

The most important thing about this celebration is showing someone you care and offering sincere words. Even a short message or a phone call can be a pleasant gesture of care.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

On a name day, people usually wish the celebrant health, peace, joy, love, and prosperity. You can also wish that the patron saint help them overcome difficulties, give them strength, and support them during important moments.

For example, you can wish Andriy, Vasyl, Viktor, Yevhen, Ivan, Kyrylo, and Mykola confidence in their own abilities, success in their endeavors, and good news. For Anastasia, Anna, Maria, and Agatha—good health, warmth of heart, happy moments, and people nearby whom they can always rely on. May Name Day be an opportunity to share meaningful words with loved ones, wish them well, and bring a little more joy to their everyday lives.

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