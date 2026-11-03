Orthodox Name Days on November 3, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Tuesday, November 3, according to the new church calendar, men named Bohdan, Vasyl, Volodymyr, Heorhiy, Ivan, Illia, Yosyp, Mykola, Oleksandr, Pavlo, Petro, Semen, Serhiy, and Fedir celebrate their name days. Among the women’s names for this day are Hanna, Yevdokia, and Svitlana, and some calendars also mention Fotini. We’ll explain where these names come from, what they mean, and how to congratulate those celebrating their name day.

On November 3, the Orthodox Church commemorates the holy martyrs Akepsimus, bishop; Joseph, presbyter; and Aifal, deacon. This day also commemorates the restoration of the Church of St. George the Great Martyr in Lydda and other saints. According to both church and popular calendars, there are many male and female names celebrated on this day. Each has its own history and meaning.

Female Names on November 3

Hannah—a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is translated as “mercy,” “grace,” or “favor.” The name is associated with kindness, sincerity, and warmth of heart. It has an ancient biblical history and remains common in many countries.

Eudokia is a name of Greek origin meaning “good reputation” or “favor.” It is derived from a word associated with goodwill and kindness. The name has an ancient Christian tradition and was once quite common in Ukrainian lands.

Svitlana is a Slavic name associated with the words “light” and “bright.” It means “bright,” “pure,” and “one who brings light.” The name is associated with clarity, warmth, and goodness.

Fotini is a name of Greek origin, which translates as “bright” or “radiant.” It is related in meaning to the name Svitlana. In Christian tradition, this name is associated with Saint Photini, who is revered as the Samaritan woman who met Jesus at the well.

Boys’ Names on November 3

Bogdan is a name of Slavic origin. It consists of two parts: “God” and “given.” Therefore, its meaning is “given by God” or “a gift from God.” This name was often seen as a sign of gratitude for the birth of a child.

Vasyl — derives from the ancient Greek name Basileios. Its meaning is “royal” or “king.” The name has a long Christian history, particularly thanks to St. Basil the Great.

Volodymyr is an Old Slavic name associated with the words “to rule” and “peace.” It is interpreted as “he who rules the world” or “ruler of peace.” One of the most famous bearers of this name in Ukrainian history is Prince Volodymyr the Great.

Georgiy is a name of Greek origin. It is derived from the word georgos, meaning “farmer” or “one who works the land.” The Ukrainian form of this name is Yuriy. Both variants share a common origin.

Ivan is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the oldest and most common Christian names, known thanks to many biblical figures.

Ilya is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “my God is the Lord” or “my God is Yahweh.” The name is associated with the biblical prophet Elijah, who is revered in Christianity.

Joseph is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is translated as “God will increase” or “may God add.” In the biblical tradition, several well-known figures bear this name, including the righteous Joseph, husband of the Virgin Mary.

Mykola — derives from the Greek name Nikolaos. It is composed of the words “victory” and “people,” so it means “victor over the peoples” or “victory of the people.” One of the most revered saints with this name is Nicholas the Wonderworker.

Alexander is a name of Greek origin. It means “defender of the people” or “he who protects men.” It is derived from two ancient Greek words related to protection and humanity.

Paul — comes from the Latin word *Paulus*, meaning “small” or “modest.” The name became famous thanks to the Apostle Paul, one of the most important preachers of Christianity.

Peter—a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” It symbolizes strength and steadfastness. In Christianity, this name is primarily associated with the Apostle Peter.

Semen is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Shimon. It means “heard by God” or “God has heard.” The name has an ancient biblical history and is common among various Slavic peoples.

Serhiy is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the family name Sergius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established, although popular interpretations sometimes explain it as “tall” or “respected.”

Fedir is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Theodoros. It is composed of the words “God” and “gift” and means “God’s gift” or “given by God.” In meaning, this name is similar to Bohdan, although it is of Greek origin.

What Is a Name Day

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. They are determined by the church calendar and the feast day of the saint whose name the person bears. If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, people usually go by the feast day of their heavenly patron.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Traditionally, a name day begins with prayer and a visit to church. Believers can thank their heavenly patron for their intercession, pray for good health, and ask for spiritual support.

Afterward, the name day can be celebrated with family or friends. Unlike a lavish birthday party, this celebration is often more low-key—shared around a table with loved ones. The most important thing on this day isn’t gifts or a feast, but attention to the person and warm words. Those celebrating their name day are wished health, peace, family comfort, joy, and God’s protection.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

A name day greeting can be short and heartfelt. For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward good deeds. I wish you good health, peace, love, and warmth surrounded by your loved ones.”

Or this: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more bright days, happy moments, and reasons to smile. I wish you peace of mind, well-being, the fulfillment of your dreams, and God’s blessing.”

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