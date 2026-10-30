Orthodox Name Days on October 30, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 30, people with several male and female names celebrate their name days. Among them are Artem, Mark, Oleksandr, Stepan, Anastasia, and Olena. On this day, the Orthodox Church also honors the holy martyr Zinovy and his sister Zinovy, the Seventy Apostles, and other saints.

Women’s Name Days on October 30

On October 30, you can congratulate Anastasia, Olena, Zinovia, and Yevtropia on their name days. Some calendars also list Ilona as having a name day on this date. Each of these names has its own history and meaning.

Anastasia is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection” or “reborn.” It is associated with the idea of new life, hope, and renewal. This name has a long Christian history and is common in many countries.

Olena is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is most often interpreted as “bright,” “radiant,” or “sunny.” It has been known since ancient times and became popular thanks to Christian tradition.

Zinovia is a female name of Greek origin. Its meaning is associated with the concept of divine power and life bestowed by God. In the Orthodox calendar, this day commemorates the martyr Zinovia, sister of the holy martyr Zinovia.

Eutropia is a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with words meaning flexibility, agility, or the ability to adapt to circumstances. The church calendar commemorates the martyr Eutropia on October 30.

Ilona is a name with several possible origins. It is often considered the Hungarian form of the name Elena and is associated with the meanings “bright” and “radiant.” It is common in Central and Eastern Europe.

Men’s Name Days on October 30

On this day, the following men celebrate their name days: Artem, Herman, Joseph, Leonid, Makar, Maxim, Mark, Matthew, Alexander, Peter, Semen, Stepan, and Julian. The Orthodox church calendar also commemorates Zinovy, Markian, Terentius, Justus, and Cleopas.

Artem is a name of Greek origin. Its meaning is associated with the words “healthy,” “unharmed,” and “whole.” Artem is a common form of the name Artemiy, well-known in the Christian tradition.

German is a name with both Latin and Old Germanic interpretations. In the Latin tradition, it is associated with the meaning “native” or “close,” while in the Germanic tradition, it is linked to the concept of a warrior.

Joseph is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its traditional meaning is “God will increase” or “may God add.” The name is known thanks to biblical figures and has a long history in Christianity.

Leonid is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion-like” or “lion-related.” It is associated with the image of the lion, which symbolizes strength and courage in various cultures.

Makar is a name of Greek origin meaning “blessed” or “happy.” It has a long ecclesiastical tradition and has been preserved in Ukrainian culture to this day.

Maksym is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word maximus, meaning “the greatest” or “the most magnificent.” The name is common in many European countries.

Mark is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the Roman god Mars, so one of the common interpretations is “dedicated to Mars.” In Christianity, this name is also associated with the evangelist Mark.

Matthew is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “gift of God.” It is known from the Bible, particularly through the apostle and evangelist Matthew.

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of the people” or “one who defends humanity.” It became well-known as far back as ancient times and remains popular in many countries.

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” In Christian tradition, it is associated with the Apostle Peter and symbolizes the strength and steadfastness of faith.

Semen is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is usually rendered as “God has heard” or “heard by God.” The name has biblical roots and an ancient history.

Stepan is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Stefan. It means “wreath” or “crown.” In Christian tradition, the name is associated with Stephen, the first martyr.

Julian is a name of Latin origin associated with the Julian family name. It is also interpreted as “belonging to the Julian family.” The name spread throughout Europe thanks to Roman history and Christian tradition.

Zinovy is a name of Greek origin associated with the meaning “the power of Zeus” or “one who possesses divine power.” On October 30, the Church honors the holy martyr Zinovy, Bishop of the Aegean.

Markian is a name of Latin origin, associated with the family name Marcius and the name Mark. It has an ancient history and has been preserved in Ukrainian tradition.

Terentius is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the ancient Roman family name Terentius. The church calendar commemorates the holy martyr Terentius.

Justus is a name of Latin origin meaning “just” or “righteous.” It is known from the early Christian tradition.

Cleopas is a name of Greek origin associated with the concept of glory. In Christianity, Cleopas is known as one of the Seventy Apostles.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears and who is considered their heavenly patron. In the Christian tradition, it is an opportunity to reflect on one’s spiritual connection with the saint, to pray, and to give thanks for their support.

Name days do not necessarily coincide with birthdays. If the church calendar lists several days commemorating saints with the same name, the date is usually determined based on the patron saint after whom the person was named at baptism.

How to Celebrate a Name Day and Congratulate Loved Ones

You can spend your name day quietly, surrounded by family and friends. If you wish, you can visit a church on this day, pray to your heavenly patron, or do a good deed. Expensive gifts or lavish celebrations aren’t necessary to offer congratulations. Sincere words, attention, and wishes for health, peace, joy, and God’s blessing are enough.

For example, you can say: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, grant you strength, peace, and confidence, and may there always be room in your life for love, kindness, and happy moments.”

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