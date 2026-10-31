Orthodox Name Days on October 31, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Saturday, October 31, men named Andriy, Gavrylo, Davyd, Yosyp, Luka, Mykola, Semen, Serhiy, Fedir, and Yulian celebrate their name days. Among the women’s names celebrated on this day are Yelyzaveta, Yefrosyniya, and Zlata. Each of these names has its own history and meaning, linked to different languages and cultures.

Men’s Names and Their Meanings

Andriy is a name of ancient Greek origin that means “manly” or “brave.” It is associated with courage, determination, and strength of spirit. In the Christian tradition, this name is associated with the Apostle Andrew the First-Called.

Gavrilo is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is my strength” or “God’s strength.” It has biblical roots: the archangel Gabriel is one of the most famous heavenly messengers in the Christian tradition.

David is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, which translates as “beloved” or “loved.” It is known thanks to the biblical King David, who, according to legend, defeated the giant Goliath and later became the ruler of Israel.

Joseph is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is interpreted as “God will multiply” or “may God add.” In the Bible, several well-known figures bore this name, including Joseph, the husband of the Virgin Mary and the earthly guardian of Jesus Christ.

Luke is a name with ancient Greek and Latin roots. It is often associated with the meaning “bright” or with the name of the historical region of Lucania in Italy. In Christianity, the name is known for the apostle and evangelist Luke, whom tradition credits with authoring one of the four Gospels.

Nicholas is a name of ancient Greek origin, derived from words meaning “victory” and “people.” Therefore, it is usually translated as “victor of the peoples.” One of the most famous saints with this name is Nicholas the Wonderworker, who is venerated in many Christian countries.

Semen is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is associated with the words “heard” or “God has heard.” The name has a long history and is common among various Slavic peoples.

Sergius is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name Sergius. Its exact original meaning remains a matter of debate. The name became widespread in Christian countries thanks to revered saints, particularly St. Sergius of Radonezh.

Fedir is a name of Greek origin, derived from the name Theodoros. It means “God’s gift” or “gift of God.” This name has a long Christian tradition, and those who bear it are counted among the saints and martyrs.

Julian is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name of the Julii. It is also sometimes interpreted as “belonging to the Julii family.” The name spread throughout Europe thanks to Roman culture and Christian saints.

Female Names and Their Meanings

Elizabeth is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, usually translated as “God is my oath” or “God’s promise.” It has biblical roots: Elizabeth was the mother of John the Baptist. The name is common in many countries and has various forms, including Elizabeth, Lisa, and Lizaveta.

Euphrosyne is a name of ancient Greek origin that means “joy,” “cheerfulness,” or “kindness.” It is associated with notions of happiness and inner harmony. In the Orthodox tradition, there are saints with this name, including the Venerable Euphrosyne of Polotsk, who lived in the 12th century and devoted herself to spiritual life and education.

Zlata is a name of Slavic origin that literally means “golden.” It is associated with value, light, and warmth. In the Orthodox tradition, this name is associated with Saint Zlata of Mglen, also known as Chrysa. She is venerated as a martyr who did not renounce her faith.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or name celebration, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In the Christian tradition, a saint is considered a person’s heavenly patron, to whom one can turn in prayer.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. If a person’s name is associated with several saints, the date is usually determined according to the family’s religious tradition and the feast day of the relevant saint. For believers, this day has, above all, spiritual significance. It can be spent in prayer, attending a church service, or simply spending time with loved ones.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

Celebrating a name day doesn’t have to be a big affair. What matters most is showing the person you care and offering sincere words. You can congratulate the person by phone, send a message, meet for a cup of tea, or spend the day with family.

If the person follows Christian traditions, it’s appropriate to wish them God’s protection, peace of mind, and the strength to overcome life’s challenges. You can also wish them good health, joy, well-being, and the support of their loved ones.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

Here’s an example of a short greeting you can send to family, friends, or acquaintances: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, help you find the right path, and give you strength during difficult times. I wish you good health, peace, sincere people by your side, and as many reasons for joy as possible!”

A name day is yet another opportunity to think of your loved ones, share kind words with them, and wish them all the best.

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