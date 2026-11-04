Orthodox Name Days on November 4, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Wednesday, November 4, men named Grigory, Ivan, Ilya, Nikolai, Alexander, Simon, and Stepan celebrate their name days. Some calendars also list Pavel and Mercury as having name days on this date. The female names Anna, Elizabeth, Theodota, and Glyceria appear in the saints’ calendars according to the Old Church Calendar. Here’s what each of these names means and how to congratulate those celebrating their name days.

On November 4, the Orthodox Church commemorates the Venerable Joannicius the Great, as well as the martyrs Nicander and Hermas. On this day, other saints whose names were later included in the church calendars are also commemorated.

Name days are an opportunity to congratulate loved ones who bear the names of saints. Each name has its own origin and meaning, and some of them have a long history behind them.

Women’s Names on November 4

According to the Old Church Style calendar, the names Anna, Elizabeth, Theodota, and Glyceria are celebrated on this date. They are associated with the memory of Christian martyrs.

Anna is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “mercy,” “grace,” or “favor.” It is one of the oldest female names, known from the Bible. In Ukrainian tradition, it remains popular to this day.

Elizaveta is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is interpreted as “God is my oath” or “she who honors God.” The name has an ancient biblical history and is common in many countries. Its short forms are Lisa, Lizonka, and Yelyzavetka.

Theodota is a name of Greek origin meaning “given by God” or “a gift from God.” It is derived from words meaning “God” and “gift.” The name has an ancient Christian history, although it is not commonly found today.

Glykeria is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word glykos, which means “sweet.” Therefore, the name is interpreted as “sweet,” “pleasant,” or “gentle.” It has been known since ancient times and has been preserved in the Orthodox tradition.

Male Names for November 4

Gregory is a name of Greek origin that means “vigilant” or “one who does not sleep.” In the Christian tradition, it is associated with spiritual vigilance and a readiness to defend the faith. One of the most famous saints with this name is Gregory the Theologian.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, derived from the name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” This name has many forms in different languages and is one of the most common in the Christian world.

Ilya is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “my God is the Lord.” The name is associated with the biblical prophet Elijah, who is revered in Christianity. It has been known in Ukraine for many centuries.

Mykola is a name of Greek origin, derived from the words “victory” and “people.” It means “victor of the peoples” or “victory of the people.” The most famous saint with this name is Nicholas the Wonderworker, who is considered the patron saint of children, travelers, and those in need.

Oleksandr—derives from the ancient Greek name Alexandros. It means “defender of the people” or “the one who protects.” The name has a long history and is common in many countries. Its feminine counterpart is Oleksandra.

Simon is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It translates as “heard by God” or “God has heard.” It is known from the Bible: several of its characters bore this name, including the apostle Simon Peter.

Stepan is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Stefanos. It means “wreath” or “crown.” In ancient times, a wreath was a symbol of victory and honor. In Christianity, the name is associated with Saint Stephen—the first Christian martyr.

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “small” or “modest.” It became well-known thanks to the Apostle Paul, one of the most important preachers of Christianity. The name is common in many countries and has various linguistic forms.

Mercury is a name of Latin origin associated with Mercury, the Roman god of trade and travel. Its exact original meaning has not been established. In the Christian tradition, this name was also borne by saints, particularly martyrs.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, it is believed that this saint is the person’s heavenly patron and intercedes for them before God.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, people usually choose the date of their heavenly patron’s feast day that is closest to their birthday or the one designated at baptism.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Traditionally, a name day begins with prayer. Believers may visit a church to thank God for their life and ask their heavenly patron for intercession and support.

Afterward, the celebration can be shared with family and friends. Name days are usually celebrated in a cozy family setting, without the need for lavish feasts. The main thing is to show the person attention and remind them that they are remembered.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You don’t have to prepare a long speech to offer your congratulations. A few sincere words wishing them health, peace, and well-being are enough. Here are a few options: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and support you on your life’s journey. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and warmth from your loved ones.”

“Happy Name Day! May every day bring good news, pleasant encounters, and new opportunities. I wish that your heart is always filled with light, that you are surrounded by reliable people, and that all your important dreams gradually come true.”

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