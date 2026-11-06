Orthodox Name Days on November 6, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

November 6 is the name day for Pavlo, Luka, Oleksiy, Mykola, Petro, Klavdiya, Oleksandra, and others. Among the female names associated with this date are also Matrona, Tekusa, Euphrosyne, and Athanasia. We’ll explain where these names come from and what they mean.

On November 6, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Paul the Confessor, Patriarch of Constantinople, the Venerable Barlaam of Khutyn, and other saints. Also on this day, the martyrs Tekusa, Alexandra, Claudia, Polactia, Euphrosyne, Athanasia, and Matrona are commemorated. It is the names of these saints that are associated with some of the name days on this date.

Female Names on November 6

Claudia is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the ancient Roman family name of the Claudii. Traditionally, its meaning is explained as “lame,” although today this interpretation carries no negative connotation. The church calendar commemorates the martyr Claudia.

Alexandra is the feminine form of the name Alexander, which comes from the Greek language. It means “defender of the people” or “she who protects.” This name is associated with strength, determination, and a willingness to help others.

Matrona is a name of Latin origin meaning “respectable woman,” “mother of the family,” or “lady.” In ancient Rome, this was the name given to married women from respected families. In the Orthodox tradition, the martyr Matrona is commemorated on November 6.

Tekusa is a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with ancient Greek forms, though its exact meaning has no unambiguous explanation. Tekusa was one of the Martyrs of Ancyra, whom the Church honors on this day.

Polaktia is an uncommon name of Greek origin. Its exact meaning is difficult to determine due to its archaic form and various spelling variations. In church traditions, Polaktia is mentioned among the martyrs who suffered for the Christian faith.

Euphrosyne is a name of ancient Greek origin. It means “joy,” “cheerfulness,” or “peace of mind.” The name is associated with the image of a sincere and cheerful person. The church calendar commemorates the martyr Euphrosyne on November 6.

Athanasia is the feminine form of the name Athanasius, which comes from Greek and means “immortal.” The name symbolizes eternal life and spiritual fortitude. On this day, the martyr Athanasia is honored.

Male Names on November 6

Paul — a name of Latin origin meaning “small” or “modest.” It became famous thanks to the Apostle Paul, one of the most important figures of early Christianity. On November 6, the Church honors Saint Paul the Confessor, Patriarch of Constantinople.

Luke is a name of Greek origin, often interpreted as “bright” or “one who comes from Lucania”—a historical region in southern Italy. The most famous bearer of this name is the Apostle and Evangelist Luke. On this day, the church calendar commemorates the Venerable Luke of Sicily and Luke, the treasurer of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Barlaam is a name of ancient Semitic origin. Its meaning is often explained as “son of the people” or “son of God,” although there are various theories regarding its origin. On November 6, the Venerable Varlaam of Khutyn—founder of a monastery near Novgorod—is honored.

German is a name of Latin origin meaning “brother” or “kin.” It is common in various European countries. On this day, Saint German, Archbishop of Kazan, is commemorated.

Arefa is a name of Arabic origin associated with the meanings “wise,” “knowledgeable,” or “one who knows.” In the Orthodox tradition, the martyr Arefa and his companions, who suffered for their faith, are commemorated.

Akakios is a name of Greek origin meaning “innocent” or “one who does no evil.” It derives from a word associated with the absence of evil intentions. The name appears in Orthodox calendars and has several patron saints.

Alexei is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender” or “one who protects.” It derives from the word alexein, meaning “to defend.” The name was common among Christian saints and rulers.

Opanas is the Ukrainian form of the name Athanasius. It comes from the Greek language and means “immortal.” One of the most famous saints with this name was Athanasius the Great, Archbishop of Alexandria.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It has many forms in different languages: John, Jean, Juan, Johann. It is one of the most common names in the Christian tradition.

Heraclius is a name of ancient Greek origin, associated with the mythological hero Heracles. It is interpreted as “the glory of Hera.” The name has a long history and is found among Christian saints.

Laurentius is a name of Latin origin meaning “one who comes from the city of Laurentum” or “crowned with laurel.” In ancient times, a laurel wreath was a symbol of victory and honor.

Mykola is a name of Greek origin meaning “conqueror of nations.” It is derived from words denoting victory and people. This name has many patron saints and remains popular in Ukraine.

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” It symbolizes strength and steadfastness. One of the most famous people to bear this name was the Apostle Peter.

Jan is a short form of the name Ivan, common in Poland, the Czech Republic, and other European countries. It has ancient Hebrew origins and means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.”

What Is a Name Day and How to Celebrate It

A name day, or name celebration, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In the Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron. People turn to the saint in prayer, asking for protection and support.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, people usually go by the feast day of the saint after whom the person was named. Therefore, the date may depend on family and church traditions. On your name day, you can visit a church, pray to your heavenly patron, or spend time with loved ones. It’s not necessary to throw a big celebration—the main thing is to reflect on the spiritual significance of this day.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

On a name day, people usually wish the person health, peace, peace of mind, love, and well-being. You can also wish that their heavenly patron will protect them, help them through difficult times, and give them strength for new achievements.

A greeting doesn’t have to be long. A few sincere words, a warm message, or a phone call are enough. The main thing is to show the person that you’re thinking of them on their special day.

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