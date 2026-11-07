Orthodox Name Days on November 7, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Saturday, November 7, 2026, Valery, Yevgeny, Maxim, Fyodor, and several other male and female names celebrate their name days. Among them are names that are common in Ukraine as well as rarer ones—for example, Afanasy and Matrona. We’ll tell you who to congratulate on this day and what these names mean.

On November 7, according to the Orthodox calendar, the martyrs who suffered for the Christian faith in the city of Melitene are honored. Among them were saints named Valery, Eugene, Theodore, and others. The tradition of celebrating name days is linked to the Church’s commemoration of these saints.

According to name day calendars, various names are celebrated on this date. Among them are the male names Valery, Eugene, Maxim, Anton, Fyodor, Hilarion, and others. Female names mentioned in some calendars include Elizabeth, Afanasy, and Matrona.

Women’s Names on November 7

Elizabeth is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is interpreted as “God is my oath” or “she who honors God.” It has an ancient biblical history and is associated with Saint Elizabeth the Righteous, the mother of John the Baptist.

Afanasia is the feminine form of the Greek name Afanasy. It translates to “immortal.” The name is associated with the concept of eternal life and has an ancient Christian tradition.

Matrona is a name of Latin origin. Its meaning is associated with the words “respectable woman,” “mother of the family,” or “lady.” In Christian tradition, it is known for saints bearing this name, particularly the Venerable Matrona.

Boys’ Names for November 7

Valery is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word valere, which means “to be strong” or “to be healthy.” Therefore, it is also interpreted as “strong” and “healthy.”

Yevhen — a name of Greek origin that translates as “noble,” “honorable,” or “one of good lineage.” It has become widespread in many European countries.

Maksym comes from the Latin word *maximus*, meaning “the greatest” or “the most magnificent.” This name was common as far back as Ancient Rome and later became established in Christian tradition.

Anton is of ancient Roman origin. It is associated with the family name Antonius. One common interpretation is “one who enters battle” or “one who resists.”

Fedir — a name of Greek origin, derived from words meaning “God” and “gift.” Its meaning is “God’s gift” or “given by God.” Another form of this name is Theodore.

Ilarion—derives from the Greek word hilaros, meaning “cheerful,” “joyful,” or “full of life.” The name has a long ecclesiastical history.

Bogdan is a Slavic name that literally means “given by God” or “bestowed by God.” It has a clear meaning and has been used in Ukraine since ancient times.

Vasyl is a name of Greek origin. It comes from the word *basileus*, meaning “king” or “ruler.” Therefore, the name is often translated as “royal.”

Georgiy is an ancient Greek name meaning “farmer” or “one who works the land.” Its variants, Yuriy and Yegor, are also common in Ukraine.

Grigory—derives from the Greek word grēgoros, meaning “vigilant,” “attentive,” or “one who does not sleep.” In Christian history, many saints and church figures have borne this name.

Ivan is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the oldest and most common names in the Christian tradition.

Kyrylo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lord,” “master,” or “ruler.” It is known thanks to Saints Cyril and Methodius, who made a significant contribution to the development of Slavic writing.

Constantine — derives from the Latin word *constans*. It means “steadfast,” “constant,” or “unwavering.” One of the most famous bearers of this name was the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great.

Mykola is a name of Greek origin. It is derived from the words “victory” and “people,” so it is translated as “victor of the peoples.” Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker holds a special place in Christian tradition.

Michael is of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is “Who is like God?” or “Who is similar to God?” This name is associated with the archangel Michael, who is considered a heavenly protector in Christianity.

Alexander—a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of the people” or “he who protects men.” It consists of two parts conveying the meanings of “protection” and “person.”

Oleksiy also comes from the Greek language. It means “defender,” “one who protects,” or “helper.” The name has a long history and is common in many countries.

Opanas is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Athanasius. It means “immortal.” The name is known thanks to the saints and venerable figures who have become famous in Christian history.

Pavlo — derives from the Latin word *paulus*, meaning “small” or “modest.” One of the most famous bearers of the name was the Apostle Paul, who played an important role in the spread of Christianity.

Sergei is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name Sergius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established. In Christianity, it is known thanks to many saints, including the Venerable Sergius of Radonezh.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If the church calendar lists several dates commemorating saints with the same name, people usually choose the saint’s feast day closest to their birthday or the date designated at baptism.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

A name day is usually celebrated with family or close friends. Believers may visit a church, pray to their heavenly patron, give thanks for their support, and ask for health, strength, and protection.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. Often, a warm gathering, a phone call, or a heartfelt message is enough.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

On this day, people wish those celebrating their Name Day good health, peace, prosperity, love, and God’s blessing. You can also wish that their heavenly patron will protect them from misfortune, help them in difficult situations, and give them strength on their life’s journey.

The most important thing in a greeting isn’t the number of words, but the thoughtfulness and sincerity. Even a short, warm wish can make this day special.

Read us on