Orthodox Name Days on November 8, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Sunday, November 8, 2026, men named Mykhailo, Gavrylo, Pavlo, and Rafail, as well as women named Marta, celebrate their name days. On this day, Orthodox Christians honor the Feast of Archangel Michael and the Other Heavenly Powers. Here’s what the names of those celebrating their name day mean and how you can congratulate them on their name day.

On November 8, the Church commemorates Archangel Michael—one of the most revered angels in the Christian tradition. He is considered a heavenly warrior and protector who leads the angelic host. Along with him, believers honor all the heavenly forces that serve God.

The names Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael are associated with this date. The name day calendars for November 8 also include Paul and Martha.

Female Names on November 8

Martha is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It translates as “lady,” “mistress,” or “ruler.” In Christian tradition, Saint Martha, the sister of Mary and Lazarus, who lived in Bethany, is well known. The name is also spelled Martha.

Male names on November 8

Mykhailo is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It translates as “Who is like God?” or “Who is comparable to God?” This name is associated with the archangel Michael, who is considered the defender of good and a heavenly warrior. The forms Mykhailyk and Mykhash are also common in the Ukrainian language.

Gavrylo is a name of ancient Jewish origin, meaning “God is my strength” or “the strength of God.” In the Bible, the archangel Gabriel is God’s messenger. It was he who announced the birth of Jesus Christ to the Virgin Mary. Other forms of the name include Gavriil and Gavriilko.

Raphael is a name of ancient Jewish origin. It means “God has healed” or “God’s healing.” In biblical tradition, the archangel Raphael is portrayed as a heavenly guide and helper who assists people. The name is also known in the form Raphael.

Paul is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *paulus*, meaning “small,” “little,” or “modest.” One of the most famous bearers of this name was the Apostle Paul, who spread Christian teachings and wrote epistles to the early Christian communities.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, people usually choose the date of their feast day that is closest to the person’s birthday. You can also find out the name of your heavenly patron at the church where you were baptized.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

A name day is usually celebrated with family or close friends. Believers may visit a church, pray to their heavenly patron, and give thanks for their support and protection.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. The main thing is to reflect on the spiritual significance of this day, spend time with family, and be with those who are dear to you.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You can wish those celebrating their Name Day on November 8 good health, peace, prosperity, love, and peace of mind. It’s also appropriate to wish them God’s blessing, the support of their heavenly patron, and the strength to overcome life’s challenges.

A greeting can be short and heartfelt: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you, help you find the right path, and grant you strength and faith. I wish you peace, health, love, and joy every day.”

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