On October 8, 2026, people with both male and female names can celebrate their name day. Among them are Vasyl, Viktor, Volodymyr, Dmytro, Ivan, Mykola, Pavlo, Petro, Yelyzaveta, Maria, Nadiya, Pelageya, Taisiya, and Tetiana, and some calendars also include Voldemar, Seraphim, and Jan. Pelagia and Taisia hold a special place on this day, as they are specifically commemorated in the Orthodox church calendar on October 8.

According to the Orthodox calendar, October 8 honors the Venerable Pelagia of Palestine, the Venerable Taissia of Egypt, and Saint Pelagia, the Virgin of Antioch. That is why Pelagia and Taisia are the main female names for this day.

In name day calendars, which are compiled based on church saints and name lists, the list is more extensive. October 8 is also the name day for Vasyl, Viktor, Volodymyr, Dmytro, Ivan, Mykola, Pavlo, Petro, Yelyzaveta, Maria, Nadiya, and Tetiana. Some calendars also include Voldemar, Seraphim, and Yan.

Female Names

Elizabeth is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is most often interpreted as “God’s promise” or “she who honors God.” The name is associated with biblical tradition and has a long Christian history.

Mary is one of the most famous biblical names. It derives from the ancient Hebrew name Miriam, and its meaning has several interpretations—“beloved,” “desired,” “bitter,” and others. In Christianity, the name is particularly revered because of the Virgin Mary.

Nadiya is a Slavic name corresponding to the Greek name Elpis. Its meaning is “hope.” The name is symbolically associated with faith in a better future and the expectation of positive changes.

Pelageya is a name of ancient Greek origin, derived from the word pelagos, meaning “sea.” Therefore, its primary meaning is “of the sea” or “one associated with the sea.” On October 8, the Orthodox tradition commemorates two saints named Pelagia—the Palestinian and the Antiochian.

Taisia is a name of Greek origin. Its most common interpretation is “dedicated to Isis” or “belonging to Isis.” At the same time, the etymology of the name is not considered entirely unambiguous. The Orthodox calendar commemorates the Venerable Taisia of Egypt on October 8.

Tetyana is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the patronymic Tatianus, as well as with the ancient Roman name Tatij. In popular interpretation, the meaning of the name is rendered as “founder” or “she who establishes.”

Male Names

Vasyl — originates from Ancient Greek. The name is associated with the word basileus — “king” — so its meaning is rendered as “royal” or “king.”

Victor — a Latin name derived from the word *victor*. It means “victor.” In ancient Roman tradition, this word was used to refer to one who had won a victory.

Volodymyr — an ancient Slavic name. It is usually associated with words conveying the meanings “to rule” and “world,” so the most common interpretation is “he who rules the world” or “ruler of the world.”

Woldemar is an ancient Germanic name. It is associated with the meaning “renowned ruler” or “glorious ruler.” In modern name day calendars, this name appears among the additional options for October 8.

Dmytro is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with the name of the goddess Demeter, who in ancient mythology was considered the goddess of the earth and fertility. Therefore, the meaning of the name is often rendered as “dedicated to Demeter” or associated with agriculture.

Ivan is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name John. It means “God is gracious,” “God’s grace,” or “one who has been shown mercy by God.” It is one of the most common names in the Christian tradition.

Mykola is a name of ancient Greek origin, derived from words meaning “victory” and “people.” Therefore, it is traditionally translated as “victor of the peoples.”

Paul — comes from the Latin Paulus. The primary meaning of the name is “small” or “little.” It is also often associated with modesty and restraint.

Peter — comes from the Ancient Greek Petros. The name means “stone” or “rock.” In the Christian tradition, the name is well known thanks to the Apostle Peter.

Seraphim — a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is associated with the biblical word “seraphim,” which is traditionally interpreted as “fiery” or “blazing.” In Christian tradition, seraphim are the highest order of angels.

Yan is a form of the name John, which is common in many European languages. The name has ancient Hebrew origins and means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.”

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears. In the Christian tradition, the saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron, so on the saint’s feast day, the person celebrating their name day is wished spiritual strength, health, peace, and goodness.

A name day doesn’t have to be a big celebration. For many people, it is first and foremost an occasion to remember their patron saint, pray, visit a church, or simply spend the day with loved ones.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

On your name day, you can go to church, light a candle, and pray. If you follow church traditions, you can also go to confession and receive Holy Communion on this day.

At home, you can celebrate your name day with a festive meal surrounded by family. It’s not necessary to throw a big feast—a warm atmosphere and attention to the person whose name day it is are much more important. The main thing is not to forget to congratulate the person in person. Even a short, sincere wish can make this day special.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You can wish the person celebrating their name day good health, peace of mind, love, prosperity, and the support of loved ones. It’s also traditional to wish that their heavenly patron will protect them from misfortune and help them in important matters.

For example, a greeting might be: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and lead you to good people and happy events. I wish you health, peace, love, and the fulfillment of your most cherished dreams!”

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