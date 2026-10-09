Orthodox Name Days on October 9, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 9, people with several male and female names celebrate their name day. The most common names among those celebrating on this day are Jacob, Maxim, and Peter, but the Orthodox calendar lists many more saints, so there are also rare names, such as Athanasius and Poplius.

On October 9, according to the new church calendar, we honor the Apostle James the Son of Alphaeus, the Venerable Andronicus and his wife Athanasia, the righteous Abraham and Lot, the martyrs Eventius and Maximus, the martyr Poplia (Publius), as well as the Venerable Peter of Galatia.

In popular name-day calendars, the list is usually shorter. Most often, name days on October 9 are attributed to Maximus, Peter, and James. At the same time, in expanded Orthodox calendars, one can also find the names of saints commemorated on this day.

Female Names on October 9

Athanasia — a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word “immortality,” so the meaning of the name can be rendered as “immortal.” On October 9, the Church commemorates the Venerable Athanasia, wife of Andronikos.

Poplia (Publia) — a rare name of Latin origin. It is associated with the family name Publius and the meaning “of the people.” Saint Poplia was a deaconess and confessor of Antioch.

Thus, October 9 is one of those dates when women’s name days appear not only in extended lists but also have specific saints in the Orthodox calendar.

Male Names on October 9

Jacob—a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “one who holds onto the heel” and is also associated with the meaning “successor.” On October 9, the Church honors the Apostle James, son of Alphaeus—one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ.

Maximus — a name of Latin origin meaning “the greatest” or “the highest.” On this day, the Church commemorates the martyr Maximus, who suffered for the Christian faith.

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” On October 9, the Church honors the Venerable Peter of Galatia.

Andronikos is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the words “man” and “victory,” so its meaning can be rendered as “victor of men” or “manly victor.” On October 9, the Venerable Andronikos and his wife Athanasia are commemorated.

Abraham is an ancient Hebrew name traditionally translated as “father of many” or “father of a multitude.” On this day, the Orthodox Church honors the righteous Abraham, the forefather.

Lot is an ancient Hebrew name. It is associated with the meaning “covering” or “veil.” On October 9, the righteous Lot, Abraham’s nephew, is commemorated.

Eventius (Juventinus) is a rare name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *iuventus*, meaning “youth” or “youthfulness.” Eventiy is listed among the martyrs whom the Orthodox Church honors on October 9.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is associated with the memory of the saint whose name a person bears. In the Christian tradition, it is not just a day for congratulations, but an opportunity to remember one’s patron saint, pray, and do a good deed. Name days can be celebrated in various ways. Some people go to church for a service, pray to their patron saint, or light a candle. Others simply gather with family or friends and spend the day in a peaceful atmosphere.

The most important thing on this day is showing care for the person. You can wish the person celebrating their name day good health, strength, love, prosperity, peace of mind, and the fulfillment of their dreams. A greeting doesn’t have to be long either. For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, give you strength, and help you overcome all difficulties. I wish you health, happiness, love, and peace of mind.”

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