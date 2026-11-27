Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the government is interested in raising the minimum pay for military personnel, but currently lacks the financial resources to do so.

Such an increase would require tens of billions of hryvnias each month.

According to him, actual payments to military personnel depend on allowances, the tasks they perform, and their place of service. In particular, payments for those on the front lines differ from those for personnel performing logistical, administrative, or organizational tasks.

Koretsky assured that the government continues to seek resources to raise the minimum pay for military personnel.

On November 25, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1460, which raised the base salaries of heads and staff of regional, district, city, town, and village councils, as well as their executive bodies.

In Ukraine, there is a proposal to establish minimum base salaries for medical professionals starting January 1, 2027, not only in hospitals but also in schools, sports facilities, and social welfare institutions.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is considering raising the minimum salary for doctors to 30,000 UAH and for nurses and nursing assistants to 20,000 UAH. However, these amounts have not yet been approved, and the timing of the increases will depend on available funding and government decisions.

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