The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the capabilities of private air defense and amended the rules governing companies’ participation in this initiative. Now, companies will be able to help defend not only their own facilities but also the property of other businesses, transfer air defense assets to one another, and use additional types of equipment. In total, the government has approved six key changes.

The decision was made at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The ministry explains that the changes are intended to strengthen protection against Russian air attacks, which are increasingly threatening critical infrastructure, energy facilities, and industrial enterprises. The updated rules pertain to a pilot project for private air defense. They are intended to simplify companies’ participation and provide them with more opportunities to organize their own defense. The Ministry of Defense announced six major changes.

What exactly will change

Companies will be able to defend third-party facilities. Previously, companies participating in the project could use private air defense systems to protect their own facilities. Now, they will also be able to provide protection for the property of other companies. This will require entering into a corresponding agreement.

Air defense systems can be transferred between companies. Authorized companies will be able to lend air defense systems to one another for use. However, this will require a joint decision with the command of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The list of enterprises eligible to join the project will be expanded. Two new criteria have been added to the eligibility requirements. An enterprise may now join the project if it has “Defence City” resident status and/or is recognized by the Ministry of Defense as critically important.

Manned aircraft may be incorporated into air defense groups. The updated rules provide for the use of manned aircraft as part of enterprises’ air defense groups. This expands the range of assets that can be used to defend against airborne threats.

The use of interceptor drones will be expanded. The government has clarified the rules for the use of interceptor drones. In particular, it has regulated enterprises’ use of combat modules and electric detonators. This should allow for broader use of such drones to counter aerial targets.

People aged 18 and older will be able to join private air defense groups. The minimum age for participants in enterprise air defense groups has been lowered from 21 to 18. This means that adult citizens who meet the other requirements of the bill will now be able to join such groups.

Who Will Oversee Private Air Defense

Despite the expansion of enterprises’ capabilities, private air defense will continue to operate under the control of military command. It will remain part of the unified air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that private groups will not operate independently outside the military system. Their activities must be coordinated with the command.

The project is being implemented in accordance with Resolution No. 1506 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated November 19, 2025. Its goal is to help enterprises protect their employees, production facilities, and energy infrastructure, which are regularly targeted by Russian attacks.

The ministry also notes that involving enterprises allows for faster reinforcement of air defense without placing an additional burden on units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Private air defense groups began combat operations in the spring of 2026. The government has now expanded their capabilities and the list of companies that can join this defense system, according to the Ministry of Defense.

On the night of November 4, Russia launched 310 attack drones at Ukraine, including 81 jet-powered ones. As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 272 enemy UAVs, with more than 20 still in the air.

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