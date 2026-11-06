Electric car sales in Ukraine have fallen by nearly four times: Which cars are Ukrainians choosing?

In October 2026, the share of electric vehicles among new cars sold in Ukraine fell from 31% to 8.8% compared to the same month last year. Instead, Ukrainians increasingly favored gasoline, diesel, and hybrid models.

According to the data, in October, cars with traditional internal combustion engines accounted for over 64% of the new passenger car market. By comparison, in October 2025, they accounted for 48% of sales.

Gasoline-powered cars were in the highest demand—their share rose from 29.6% to 39.7% over the year. Diesel models also significantly strengthened their position, increasing their market share from 18.6% to 24.7%.

Hybrid cars also showed positive growth. In October, they accounted for 26.7% of new passenger car sales, compared to 20.6% a year earlier. At the same time, interest in fully electric models declined significantly—their share fell by more than three times, from 31% to 8.8%.

Cars equipped with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems remained the least popular, accounting for less than 1% of the new car market, just as they did last year.

Which Models Topped the Sales Charts

“Ukravtoprom” also named the most popular models in each vehicle category. Among gasoline-powered cars and LPG-equipped vehicles, the Hyundai Tucson took first place. In the hybrid segment, the Toyota RAV4 took the lead, while among diesel models, the Volkswagen Touareg was the top choice for buyers.

In the electric vehicle category, the BYD Sea Lion 06 EV was the most popular. Thus, despite an overall decline in the share of electric vehicles in new car sales, this particular model topped the segment in October.

The Ukravtoprom association reported on the shift in the automotive market’s structure.

Electric vehicles accounted for 32% of the new car market in the United Kingdom — InsideEVs.

Who will lead the global electric vehicle market in 2026?

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