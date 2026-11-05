“Destroying Ukraine’s food industry during the war is a crime against the country’s economic and food security.” This statement by Olena Bezugla, head of OMEGA THREE LLC, was one of the most resonant messages at the Integrity Forum UNIC 2026: The Value of Integrity, which took place in Kyiv.

The forum, organized by the All-Ukrainian Network for Integrity and Compliance (UNIC), brought together representatives of Ukrainian business, diplomats, lawyers, compliance specialists, and government officials. The focus was on issues that are particularly pressing for Ukrainian companies today: how to operate and grow during wartime, protect their businesses from undue pressure, and at the same time uphold high standards of transparency and integrity.

Integrity as a Means of Protecting Business, Not a Formality

One of the forum’s main themes was how Ukrainian businesses can adapt to new operating conditions, maintain transparency in their processes, and simultaneously protect themselves from internal and external risks.

Participants discussed due diligence on business partners, attracting international investment and grants, entering new markets, and building effective cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

It was specifically emphasized that compliance and transparency have long ceased to be merely a requirement of international partners or an additional bureaucratic procedure. In the Ukrainian context, these are among the key tools for protecting businesses from undue pressure, corruption risks, and audits, as well as a guarantee of trust from investors and international partners.

It was previously reported that the British fintech company Sends is expanding its international payment infrastructure through a strategic partnership with UnionPay International. The collaboration involves the development of payment card issuance and acquiring services, which will allow European companies to work more effectively with clients from Asia and provide users with more opportunities for international payments.

To conveniently manage finances, make international transfers, and monitor payments, users can download the Sends mobile app to their smartphones: for Android on Google Play and for iPhone on the App Store.

Read us on