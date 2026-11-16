The prosecutor's office is seeking a court order to establish the boundaries of an archaeological site in Troyeshchyna

The Desnyansky District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv has filed a lawsuit regarding the inaction of city officials. The prosecutor’s office is seeking a ruling that the inaction is unlawful and is demanding that the responsible officials define the boundaries and regulations for the use of the “Troieshchyna-Vygurivshchyna Settlement with a Fortress,” an archaeological site of local significance.

The lawsuit also addresses the need to enter the relevant information into the State Land Cadastre.

The 11th–13th-century archaeological site is located in the Desnianskyi District of the capital on the old riverbed of the Desna River—Radosyn (Radunka, Hnylusha)— within the boundaries of Taras Koval Street, Oleksiy Kurinnyi Street, and Lake Hnylusha. Its approximate area is about 3.075 hectares.

This archaeological site was placed on the state register in 1970. By order of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine in 2023, it was entered into the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine as an archaeological monument of local significance.

However, the lack of properly developed and approved documentation defining the boundaries and usage regimes of the territory of the archaeological monument of local significance “Troyeshchyna-Vygurivshchyna Settlement with a Fortified Settlement,” as well as the absence of information regarding the relevant boundaries and restrictions in the cadastral records, does not ensure its proper protection and preservation.

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has opened proceedings in the case based on the prosecutor’s complaint. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. Video: In Troyeshchyna, buses are stuck in traffic jams for hours, while Kyiv residents walk to the bridge.

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