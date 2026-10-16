The Obolon District Prosecutor’s Office has filed a petition with the court to compel the city authorities to define the boundaries of the “Mezhyhirskoye” nature reserve of local significance, which covers an area of 5 hectares.

The nature reserve was established back in 1978, but its boundaries have not yet been established, the land management documentation has not been approved, and the relevant information has not been entered into the State Land Cadastre.

As a result, there is a risk of unauthorized occupation and illegal use of the protected lands. The prosecutor’s office is demanding that the necessary documentation be prepared, the data be entered into the cadastre, and informational and protective signs be installed.

The court has already opened proceedings in the case.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

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