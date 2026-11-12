The prosecutor's office is demanding that nearly 7 million hryvnias be returned to the Kyiv budget for the use of municipal premises

The Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv has filed a lawsuit with the Commercial Court on behalf of the state, represented by the Kyiv City Council. The office is seeking to recover more than 6.7 million hryvnias in income from an individual entrepreneur that was obtained through the illegal use of municipal property.

The case concerns a non-residential space measuring 210 square meters, located in a residential building on Metrologichna Street in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

It has been established that the premises in question were unlawfully removed from municipal ownership. Consequently, the prosecutor’s office, through the courts, revoked the private ownership rights to the premises and invalidated the contract of sale for the property. The decision of the court of first instance was upheld by a ruling of the Kyiv Court of Appeals dated April 16, 2026.

Despite this, the businesswoman continues to treat the premises as her own, leasing them out as a post office.

At the time the lease agreement was signed, she was aware that she had no legal grounds for possessing the premises, since the court decision revoking her private property rights had already taken legal effect, and the relevant information had been entered into the State Register of Real Property Rights.

Consequently, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit seeking the recovery of unjustly obtained income in the amount of 4.67 million hryvnias for the capital’s budget, as well as 3% annual interest and inflation-related losses totaling over 2 million hryvnias.

Currently, the Kyiv Commercial Court has opened proceedings in the case and scheduled it for a hearing.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

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