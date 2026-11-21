Money spread out on the floor in thick layers has become a common sight in photos taken during searches. At the same time, such actions are not mandatory for investigators. Rostyslav Batig, a prosecutor with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, explained that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has special devices that allow for the rapid counting of cash and the recording of the serial numbers of each banknote.

According to the SAPO prosecutor, spreading out large amounts of cash sometimes makes sense if it is necessary to systematically record the serial numbers or the appearance of each banknote. However, in practice, this is not always done, and by no means does every search require such a display.

Rostyslav Batig recalled a search of a car belonging to two employees of one of the special services near the General Prosecutor’s Office building. Inside their suitcases, they found folders containing files, each of which held small bills. When the investigator began laying the money out on the car’s hood, the bills scattered across the street, so those conducting the search had to gather them up.

“This really isn’t necessary. Nobody does it this way. During an investigative procedure, it’s important to record the serial numbers of the bills, their quantity, and any distinctive features,” the prosecutor explained.

To do this, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uses special counting machines similar to those used in currency exchange offices. Not only do they quickly count the cash, but they also generate a file containing the serial numbers of the banknotes. That is why, in NABU cases, money is typically documented in bundles or bags rather than spread out on the floor.

The prosecutor also said that he had personally seen cash amounts totaling hundreds of thousands of euros or dollars. And the largest bribe he had ever seen in photographs amounted to six million dollars—the money was brought in two suitcases.

Rostyslav Batig, a prosecutor with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, spoke about this in the Luki project.

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