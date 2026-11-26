Former Member of Parliament Viktor Ukolov called for the two former prime ministers of Ukraine—Valery Pustovoitenko and Anatoly Kinakh—not to be granted lifetime financial allowances. The reason was their role in approving the transfer of Ukrainian strategic bombers and cruise missiles to Russia in 1999. The discussion arose in the context of a government bill that provides for lifetime payments to individuals recognized as founders of the modern Ukrainian state.

Former People’s Deputy Viktor Ukolov proposed removing Valery Pustovoitenko and Anatoly Kinakh from the list of candidates for lifetime financial support. He explained his position by citing decisions that both politicians made in the late 1990s, particularly regarding the transfer of Ukrainian strategic weapons to Russia.

The statement was prompted by the position of People’s Deputy and historian Volodymyr Viatrovych. He recalled the events of 1999, when Ukraine agreed to transfer 11 strategic bombers and 575 cruise missiles to Russia. According to Viatrovych, then-government officials Valeriy Pustovoytenko and Anatoliy Kinakh were involved in approving this decision.

Ukolov supported this position and stated that when determining which individuals deserve special state recognition, one must take into account not only their merits but also decisions that could have weakened Ukraine’s defense capabilities. “I propose supporting Volodymyr Vyatrovych and demanding that both former prime ministers be removed from the lists for lifetime pensions—such matters must be handled on principle,” wrote the former member of parliament.

What payments are being proposed for former government officials?

The debate centers on government bill No. 16041. The document provides for the introduction of a lifetime monetary allowance for individuals who will be granted the status of founders of the modern Ukrainian state. According to the bill, the payment amount is to be 80% of a member of parliament’s salary. In other words, this refers to regular, lifetime financial support for a special contribution to the establishment of an independent Ukraine.

That is precisely why the question of who should receive such status has sparked public debate. Ukolov believes that involvement in decisions regarding the transfer of strategic weapons to Russia should be grounds for reconsidering the candidacies of Pustovoitenko and Kinakh. In his view, state recognition should take into account the full scope of politicians’ activities, not just their positive achievements. This applies particularly to decisions that could have had implications for Ukraine’s national security.

At the same time, Ukolov’s call represents his personal position. The final decision regarding the list of individuals eligible to receive the status of founders of the modern Ukrainian state and the corresponding payments will depend on the consideration of Bill No. 16041. This is evident from Ukolov’s Facebook post.

Cash expenditures on military personnel salaries rose to 87.8 billion hryvnia in August from 62 billion hryvnia in July, an increase of 41.6%.

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