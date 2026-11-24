Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Vladimir Putin plans to break Ukraine this winter with massive attacks on its largest cities and force Kyiv to agree to withdraw from Donbas.

According to the head of state, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia are particularly at risk, as Moscow intends to exert pressure on them due to Ukraine’s lack of defensive capabilities.

Zelenskyy also pointed to problems with ensuring air defense and communications amid negotiations to end the war: he said there are limitations in the operation of the Starshield satellite system, and deliveries of missiles for the Patriot systems are being reduced or delayed. At the same time, the president emphasized that Ukraine seeks peace but will not make territorial or other concessions at the expense of its own interests.

Source: Interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Bloomberg.

Zelenskyy stated that the delays in the delivery of Patriot missiles make it appear as though the U.S. is moving in the same direction as Putin’s plans to force Ukraine into unfavorable compromises. The situation with the speed limitations on Starshield is similar.

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