Starting January 1, 2028, sole proprietors and legal entities subject to the single tax in Groups 1 through 3 (with the exception of Group 3 e-residents) may be requiredrequired to register as VAT payers if their annual transaction volume exceeds 85,000 euros—instead of the current threshold of 1 million hryvnias, calculated at the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine as of January 1 of the relevant year.

These changes are provided for in a draft law amending the Tax Code of Ukraine regarding the registration of single-tax payers as VAT payers. For third-group taxpayers, the 5% rate (excluding VAT) will remain in effect only if the limit of 85,000 euros is not exceeded; once this limit is exceeded, they will be required to submit an application by the 20th of the following month and switch to a 3% rate with VAT payable; Mandatory VAT registration will also be linked to the new threshold of 85,000 euros for foreign providers of electronic services to individuals in Ukraine.

On January 1, 2028, the tax service will automatically register as VAT payers those single-tax payers (except for e-residents) whose declared income for 2026 or from the fourth quarter of 2026 through the third quarter of 2027 exceeds the equivalent of 85,000 euros, although if the limit is not exceeded based on the results of reporting for the entire year 2027, the registration will be automatically revoked as of the date it was granted. During the transition period in 2028, in the first quarter, newly registered VAT payers under the single tax system will not accrue tax liabilities, will not issue tax invoices, and will not file VAT returns, but will be able to include the VAT paid on purchases made in the first quarter as a tax credit in the second quarter (up to 20% of quarterly income for 2027, without the right to a budget refund), and in the second through fourth quarters, for the first five violations of VAT administration and payment rules, a fine of 1 UAH will be imposed for each violation.

Source: Draft law “On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine Regarding the Registration of Single Taxpayers as Value-Added Taxpayers.”

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