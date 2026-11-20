From the ‘decapitated’ NBU Council to the NABU raids – what happened following Pyshnyi’s appointment as head of the National Bank of Ukraine. Part 2

On one occasion, on his Telegram channel, one of the heads of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s committees, Danylo Getmantsev, wrote the following: “As at 16:00, Andrii Pyshnyi had still not submitted a letter of resignation. The suspect, feigning mental incapacity, is trying to cling on to his post for as long as possible. I remember someone talking about the National Bank’s independence and reputation. I do not know of a single person who has done more damage to the institution’s reputation than this scoundrel.” All that remains is to thank Mr Getmantsev, who, as always, is brilliant and perceptive. A splendid assessment by the Chair of the relevant parliamentary committee of a new international prize – perhaps the Ig Nobel Prize or perhaps the Bad Sex in Fiction Award, if one were to analyse the NBU’s current policy through a Freudian lens. And this Committee has indeed done a great deal to ensure the country’s macro-financial stability, for which it deserves our sincere gratitude.

But something very important could happen this week. The Verkhovna Rada has promised to consider the matter of Andriy Pyshnyi’s resignation as Governor of the National Bank. Without exaggeration, it would have been an extraordinary event.

The third floor – as the NBU Governor’s office is known – is going to great lengths to ensure that it does not come to a vote. However, both within society and amongst those in power, a critical mass of complaints regarding A. Pyshnyi’s work has built up.

In the first part, I wrote that there have been a number of incidents in the past involving the NBU Governor which should have attracted the attention of the relevant authorities. Even back then, Pyshnyi knew not only how to divert attention and shift the blame onto others, but also how to negotiate. I have no doubt that, in recent times, the media and MPs have received a great many suggestions, warnings and, perhaps, even threats. I hope the dark clouds gathering from the direction of [NBU’s headquarters at] Instytutska Street will not prevent the Rada from considering the resignation issue on the merits.

By the way, there’s some recent news regarding the episodes already mentioned. The State Bureau of Investigations has opened three criminal cases simultaneously into the matters repeatedly described by Borys Kushniruk.

The issue is that Andriy Pyshnyi is believed to have obtained forged documents certifying that he had completed three years of study at the Sumy branch of the ‘University of Modern Knowledge’, and this diploma enabled him to enrol directly into the fourth year at the National Bank of Ukraine’s Ukrainian Academy of Banking and to obtain a degree that allowed him to hold senior positions in the banking sector. According to my sources, on the basis of an order issued by the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in the city of Kyiv dated 5 August 2026, in case No. 761/30566/26, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) registered three criminal proceedings concerning the circumstances of alleged unlawful actions by Andrii Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine:

– 62026000000001041 - under part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (alleged organisation of the forgery of an educational document, which served as the basis for direct admission to the fourth year of a higher education institution and the subsequent award of a degree certificate);

– 62026000000001042 - under part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (alleged use of a knowingly forged educational qualification to hold senior positions in the banking sector, in particular the post of Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine);

– 62026000000001043 - under part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (alleged unlawful receipt of remuneration for the period of employment at the National Bank of Ukraine, totalling approximately 24 million hryvnias, as a result of using the aforementioned document when being appointed to posts for which specific educational qualifications are required).

It will be difficult to find the right words if the State Bureau of Investigation establishes that all this is true. Just imagine: if the Governor of the National Bank, who was awarded the title of ‘World’s Best Central Banker’, had bought a degree certificate in finance, it would be a real blow to Ukraine’s image. If our central banker has bought himself a degree certificate, in what other areas are we merely pretending to know what we’re doing? I would call it a scandal and a disgrace.

I wonder how the publishers of The Banker – who awarded Andriy Pyshnyi – will react to this news; after all, if the degree was indeed bought, this calls into question the reputation of the award itself. Just to remind you, The Banker is owned by The Financial Times Limited. In January 2024, the publication named Andrii Pyshnyi ‘Central Banker of the Year’ in two categories – global and European

Now is the time to describe the incidents that came to light after Pyshnyi was appointed Governor of the NBU on 7 October 2022. In terms of scale, Andriy Pyshnyy’s potential abuses at the National Bank exceed those he committed whilst heading Oschadbank. But his modus operandi remained the same.

In this part:

The ‘decapitation’ of the NBU Council. Certificates of deposit: money that did not reach the budget. The gambling industry and Sense Bank. A recommendation for Veselyi and the case of false testimony. Staff from Oschadbank and the lawsuit against Rozhkova. Birthday presents for himself. A scandal surrounding an art gallery.

Stability that had been achieved prior to his arrival

Let me remind you that, as the press reported at the time, Pyshnyi’s predecessor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, was dismissed after he showed a lack of respect towards the Head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak. Exactly what this disrespect consisted of remains a mystery to this day, but at that time an old case against Shevchenko was reopened, and the legal proceedings involving him are still ongoing.

A. Pyshnyi took office with a promise to stabilise the banking system. However, to be honest, all the groundwork had already been laid before he took office – the National Bank, led by Shevchenko, had prevented a full-scale banking crisis and laid the foundations for stability. All that remained for the new Governor of the NBU to do was to take credit for these achievements and claim the title of ‘the world’s best central bank governor’. In fact, his contribution to stability amounted to nothing more than the ‘Power Banking’ PR campaign: the major banks were forced to spend money on generators for their branches. Subsequent events, particularly the winter of 2025/26, showed that these generators did not make life any easier for customers; in many cases, they simply stood out in the open and rusted away.

But these are really just trifles. They were followed by a series of incidents, each of which could have cost Mr Pyshnyi his job. This includes both blatantly dubious stories that resemble scams and professional blunders.

Episode 1. The ‘decapitation’ of the NBU Council: who is in charge of the National Bank now?

Few Ukrainians realise that the National Bank is not simply a government body like a ministry. The powers concentrated in the hands of its staff require closer scrutiny. If he is capable enough, the Governor of the NBU could be on a par with the Prime Minister in terms of influence. And that’s only to be expected: whoever controls the flow of money controls almost everything. That is precisely why, from the very outset, the Constitution and the Law provided for a supervisory body within the National Bank – the NBU Council – a constitutional body whose principal powers are conferred by the Constitution of Ukraine. In terms of its functions, it is similar to a supervisory board: it sets strategic objectives and monitors their achievement, without interfering in day-to-day operations. Under the Constitution, this is supposed to be a fully independent institution which can, and indeed is obliged to, put difficult questions to the National Bank’s management – after all, it is this institution that, in principle, shapes Ukraine’s monetary policy.

Over the years, the Board has been led by respected and genuinely independent academics – Anatoliy Halchynskyi and Valeriy Heyets. Their recommendations were heeded by the presidents and parliament, and their views carried enormous weight. For me, this is, in many ways, a personal story: from 2016 to 2022, I chaired the Council. I wouldn’t say that, during my term of office, the Council was in opposition to the government, but it did prevent absolute power – which, by its very nature, breeds abuse – from being concentrated in a single set of hands. We did not interfere in day-to-day operations, but our oversight and recommendations were effective. There have been instances where we have expressed a lack of confidence in members of the NBU’s Management Board and issued reprimands; the authorities could not ignore such assessments. I wrote about this in a recent article.

That is why Pyshnyi went to great lengths to bring the Council under his control and, more generally, to remove any oversight of his activities. But this isn’t about me. It was precisely the Board’s subordination that made possible the potential abuses, which will be discussed below.

To be honest, the NBU’s leadership began shirking responsibility even back when Valeriia Gontareva was in charge. Since the mid-2010s, dozens of bills have been passed which ultimately relieved the NBU’s senior management of any responsibility, particularly for economic growth and inflation. But the NBU Council remained; however, even it was stripped of the power to make recommendations to the Management Board.

Pyshnyi took an unconventional approach and acted in two stages:

he abolished the Council’s Secretariat, must have cut expenditure on the Council’s administrative apparatus, and dismissed its in-house analysts, who had been providing the Council with an independent assessment of developments at the NBU and in the economy. Since then, the Council’s powers have been limited to voting on the budget and other technical documents submitted to it by the Management Board for approval.

It was not without his possible involvement that the composition of the Council was altered, with independent members being replaced by his own appointees. In particular, Anatoliy Barsukov – who was once Pyshnyi’s deputy at Oschadbank and even made headlines in the scandal surrounding a flight to Warsaw for a football match – has joined the Council (see the first part https://censor.net/ua/blogs/4032183/obshuky-v-andriya-pyshnogo-yak-vin-ocholyv-natsbank ).

Both long-standing and new members of the Council who agreed to become compliant tools in the hands of the management board received, in return, decent salaries, status and other benefits. The conclusion is, unfortunately, an unpleasant one: the Council has been stripped of its power, and there are no longer any experts left in the Council capable of preventing Pyshnyi from exercising sole control over the financial system. And please note: the post of Chair of the NBU Council has remained vacant. I would describe this as the result of a successful operation to ‘decapitate’ the main supervisory body overseeing the activities of the NBU’s Management Board.

Episode 2. Rentier banks: hundreds of billions in certificates of deposit instead of money for the budget

I have written on more than one occasion that, over the last decade, Ukrainian banks have ceased to fulfil their primary function – taking on risks by lending to the economy – and have become recipients of state funds. During Pyshnyi’s time, this had reached alarming proportions and is already causing systematic damage to the country’s economy. Banks have lost their appetite for risk, and their main source of interest income comes from the Ministry of Finance (through government bonds) and the National Bank.

The mechanism is simple. Back in 2022, the NBU introduced a temporary instrument to sterilise excess liquidity in the banking system – in simpler terms, the temporary withdrawal of surplus money from circulation. To this end, they used a tool traditionally employed by central banks – certificates of deposit. The decision was regarded as temporary: until more effective ways of regulating the money supply are found. However, it later transpired that the National Bank’s certificates of deposit were highly advantageous to the managers and owners of the country’s largest banks, as it was in these very banks that the huge sums paid by the state to military personnel and their families were being accumulated. The NBU offered a high, even non-market rate on the certificates, which easily rivalled lending rates. With the difference that the risk is zero: there is no need to set aside provisions or spend money on dealing with borrowers. This is how the ‘rentier banks’ came into being; they are still a burden on the NBU and merely pretend to lend to the economy, whilst what was intended as a temporary measure has turned into a permanent practice of channelling money. Payments on certificates of deposit amounted to (Growford): 54.3 billion UAH over the six years 2016 to 2021; 40.8 billion UAH in 2022; 91.6 billion UAH in 2023; 76.8 billion UAH in 2024; AND 82 billion UAH in 2025. By way of comparison: between 2022 and 2025, banks received 291.2 billion hryvnias from certificates of deposit – 5.4 times more than in the previous six years combined. Here’s how the regulator ‘spoiled’ Ukrainian banks.

It is regrettable that state-owned banks lead the way in terms of the volume of investment in certificates of deposit. It is a paradoxical situation: state-owned banks are profiting at the state’s expense, even though they should be helping it to manage economic growth. Members of supervisory boards and management boards have never before received such high salaries and bonuses – after all, they have never before delivered such outstanding results.

However, private banks have also gained significant leverage. It is known, for example, that the depositary institution ICU, owned by Makar Paseniuk and Kostyantyn Stetsenko, was at one time entrusted with the safekeeping of a block of domestic government bonds worth 9 billion hryvnias, which belonged to a subsidiary of the Russian Sberbank. When the Ministry of Finance redeemed these bonds, the money was paid into the accounts of Avangard Bank, which is also owned by Paseniuk and Stetsenko. The bank invested this money in certificates of deposit at a rate of 20–23%. According to various estimates, it earned between 630 and 850 million hryvnias. Instead of repaying the money to the state with interest, Paseniuk and Stetsenko, as members of the bank’s supervisory board, paid themselves bonuses totalling 580 million hryvnias. Everything was going well, until suddenly a scandal broke out, as you are already aware – the NBU acknowledged that Paseniuk and Stetsenko did not meet the eligibility requirements regarding an impeccable professional reputation (Forbes). The scandal made headlines, but at some point, I imagine, Andriy Pyshnyi and the owners of ICU reached an agreement. Although Paseniuk and Stetsenko never managed to restore their impeccable business reputation in the eyes of the regulator, the National Bank has stopped interfering with their activities. In particular, it has on several occasions extended the deadline for the sale of Avangard Bank, even though, under the current procedure, the bank should already have been placed under temporary administration. The bank itself continues to invest in NBU certificates of deposit. Avangard’s financial statements for 2026 show that the sums involved are considerable – several hundred million hryvnias a day. As far as I’m concerned, there is a logical contradiction in the NBU’s actions here.

Most importantly, ICU remains the market leader in the secondary market for government bonds amongst non-bank institutions. The group is actively working with Ukrainian banks, although this is unusual, as the owners’ flawed reputation could lead to sanctions being imposed by the NBU. In other words, the regulator views Paseniuk and Stetsenko merely as shareholders of Avangard Bank, but fails to recognise that they are among the most influential players in the financial market as a whole; this in itself is surprising and gives reason to suspect that special arrangements are in place.

Let’s return to certificates of deposit. Paradoxically, the war has become a period of prosperity for Ukrainian banks. Amidst the widespread grief, the largest banks – predominantly state-owned – have become ‘fat cats’. But the hangover after a feast like that will be long and painful. And the losses to the budget are substantial.

If the financial instruments offered by the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank are more commercially attractive and generate higher interest income than investment in real production, money will not flow into business – this is known as the ‘crowding-out effect’. It’s an extremely unhealthy habit – it’s rather like squandering one’s parents’ inheritance. Sooner or later, the state will no longer have the capacity to prop up the entire banking system. Meanwhile, the NBU is acting in the interests of the banks, ensuring they make excessive profits. The formal pretext for this is mounting inflationary pressure.

Is there an element of corruption in this scheme? I have no evidence to support this theory, but I cannot rule out corruption. It is extremely difficult to explain why a process so damaging to the economy is still continuing. I would very much like to hope that the law enforcement agencies tried to investigate this theory.

The Governor of the NBU plays a key role in the scheme involving certificates of deposit. Under his leadership, the NBU’s Management Board and Council are maintaining a system that provides banks with windfall profits which, quite frankly, they do not deserve. But there is one further detail that should already be causing concern for the government and the Verkhovna Rada. By allowing the deposit certificate scheme to continue, the National Bank is effectively plundering the state budget.

This connection is easy to understand. The NBU transferred the following amounts to the state budget: in 2023 – 71.87 out of 232 billion UAH; in 2024 – 38.64 out of 76.6 billion UAH; and in 2025 – 84.2 out of 102.7 billion UAH. It appears that, in recent years, the NBU has systematically channelled money to the banks that should have gone to the budget and could have been used to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The situation is made worse by another factor: since 2024, the NBU has been ‘making money’ by selling foreign currency from its reserves. But let me remind you that we borrowed a significant proportion of this currency from our international partners – so it turns out that we are ‘making money’ from our own debts. A vicious circle has developed, one which the authorities had, until recently, chosen to ignore. As a scientist, I described this situation as a disaster. I hope the Verkhovna Rada has finally realised the need to put the public finances in order. And I am convinced that one of the key conditions for this is the dismissal of Mr Pyshnyi from his post as Governor of the NBU.

Episode 3. The gambling industry and Sense Bank: too many coincidences

With a little imagination, the previous episode could still be interpreted as the result of poor management decisions, which cost the state tens of billions of hryvnias every year. But this one would almost certainly raise suspicions of corruption, and is already raising them.

In June 2026, one of the country’s leading parliamentarians – Danylo Getmantsev, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy – stated that the state-owned Sense Bank operates a system facilitating illegal payments to the gambling industry. According to him, the bank set service charges below cost, whilst P2P payments (transfers between individuals) were used to evade tax. D. Getmantsev accused the National Bank of failing to put a stop to these activities in good time (RBC-Ukraine).

At a meeting of the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on Economic Security, Getmantsev stated that the Sense Bank case goes beyond isolated breaches and bears the hallmarks of a large-scale criminal scheme that operated ‘with the tacit consent of the regulator and law enforcement agencies.’ It is possible that the bank was also used for transactions linked to so-called ‘mixers’ – services designed to anonymise cryptocurrency payments. “Why didn’t the National Bank see this? It even systematically turned a blind eye to the breaches… We must hear the Bank’s Governor speak. He is an experienced manager and must answer questions about the system for which he is responsible and for the lack of proper oversight of which the NBU is accountable,” said the Member of Parliament. In response, the NBU, of course, stated that the allegations were unfounded and manipulative, and that the regulator had regularly forwarded the bank’s audit findings to law enforcement and tax authorities. It’s hardly surprising: that’s exactly Pyshny’s style.

I am inclined to believe that D. Getmantsev’s statements are well-founded. The events surrounding Sense Bank seemed highly suspicious right from the start, ever since its nationalisation. The very idea of nationalisation arose at the same time as Pyshnyi’s appointment to the NBU – and it was successfully implemented. The National Bank prevented the bank from receiving additional capital and restricted its operational activities, which served as the formal pretext for its nationalisation. It all looked legitimate – just as it did in the case of ‘Creative’, which was discussed in the first part. But this really played into the hands of certain people. Around the same time, a campaign against so-called ‘mis-coding’ began. The result turned out to be paradoxical: thanks to the efforts of the NBU and law enforcement agencies, financial flows from the gambling industry have been driven out of a number of banks, including the state-owned Ukrgazbank; the NBU even removed some banks from the market; the lion’s share of payments has come under the control of Sense Bank.

Shortly afterwards, an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) revealed that the bank was possibly controlled by a ‘criminal’ group, to which the businessmen Timur Mindich and Vasyl Veselyi, the chairman of the supervisory board of Sense Bank Mykola Hladyshchenko, the chairman of its management board, Oleksiy Stupak, and the former deputy head of the President’s Office, Iryna Mudra were likely linked. One of the group’s activities involved using the nationalised Sense Bank to launder money in order to pay bail in the case of the former Minister for Energy, Herman Galushchenko. Of course, there was no direct evidence of A. Pyshnyi’s involvement in this group’s activities, but I would point out that its activities may well have had roots reaching far up the hierarchy, as Pyshnyi is regarded as a protégé of the former head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak. Don’t you think there are far too many coincidences surrounding Sense Bank?

Unfortunately, there was no one left at the National Bank itself to ask the awkward questions: by that time, the NBU Council had been turned into a tool controlled by the Management Board – I hope the individual experts working there will forgive me for saying so.

Fortunately, the NABU is gradually clearing things up. The Verkhovna Rada’s vote on Pyshnyi should mark another step towards cleaning up the government. He himself, of course, claims that he has no intention of leaving, but the former Attorney General, Ruslan Kravchenko, said much the same thing.

Episode 4. A recommendation for Veselyi: discrepancies in the evidence

According to reports from the NABU, it is known that Iryna Mudra influenced the selection of the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and facilitated the appointment of Mykola Hladyshchenko to that post. Both are currently implicated in a high-profile corruption scandal. It’s surprising that nothing has been written about Pyshnyi. He, too, was involved in the appointments of senior management at Sense Bank. Here is the timeline:

2 September. A. Pyshnyi gives evidence to the Temporary Investigative Commission: I knew Vasyl Veselyi, but I did not recommend him or put forward his candidacy.

In eight days’ time. Shevki Adzhuner, former chair of the supervisory board of the state-owned Sense Bank, is giving evidence to the Commission. According to him, Mr Pyshnyi personally recommended Veselyi for the post of adviser to the chair of the supervisory board on relations with state bodies; however, the Governor of the NBU immediately stated that this was not true.

Later Adzhuner confirmed his testimony in writing, and A. Pyshnyi was not believed. The Temporary Investigative Commission has asked the law enforcement authorities to investigate whether the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine gave knowingly false evidence before the Commission in September and whether he unlawfully interfered in the management of the state-owned bank.

24 September 2026 According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who chaired the Temporary Investigative Commission, a criminal investigation has been opened into the possibility that Pyshnyi gave knowingly false evidence.

21 October 2026 NABU is carrying out a high-profile search in the office of the Governor of the National Bank (incidentally – for the first time in Ukraine’s history).

As is well known, the search had no immediate consequences, and Pyshnyi even stated that the detectives had found nothing to suggest any wrongdoing on his part or on the part of his subordinates. And yet, perhaps it is precisely because of this incident that the Parliament may consider the question of Pyshnyi’s dismissal.

Episode 5. Staff from Oschadbank and a claim against Rozhkova for 1.477 billion hryvnias

Surrounding yourself with people you find easy to work with is by no means a crime. However, A. Pyshnyi was criticised for appointing his former colleagues from Oschadbank to posts at the NBU: Dmytro Oliinyk – currently Pyshnyi’s deputy; previously worked at the Office of the President and Oschadbank; Oleksandr Zima – currently the National Bank’s chief legal officer; Pavlo Poliarush – head of the NBU’s Problem Assets Management Office.

The criticism was entirely justified: Zima found himself at the centre of a scandal over the withdrawal of a legal claim against the National Bank, whilst Poliarush became a social media sensation: he was stopped for drink-driving, after which he threatened a member of the armed forces (RBC-Ukraine, UNN).

Strangely enough, Mr Pyshnyi the lawyer did nothing to ensure that Poliarush was brought to justice. Following the announcement of an internal investigation, the matter died down, but Obozrevatel found out that, even a month later, Poliarush was still holding his post at the NBU. Did Pyshnyi have a hand in this? Or perhaps Poliarush’s common-law wife at the time, Iryna Mudra (Obozrevatel), had a say in the matter?

Dmytro Oliinyk is in charge of banking supervision, and is also referred to as Pyshnyi’s ‘right-hand man’. And Boris Kushniruk, in his article, went so far as to call him the ‘cashier’ of the NBU governor.

But I would like to draw attention to one telling fact from Pyshnyi’s biography. From the time of Valeriia Gontareva until recently, Kateryna Rozhkova held the post of First Deputy Governor of the National Bank. Since 2020, she has been one of the defendants in a claim brought by the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which sought to recover 1.477 billion hryvnias from her and the other defendants in the Platinum Bank case. At one time, Rozhkova was the head of this bank, and, according to media reports, substantial sums of money were withdrawn from it whilst she was in charge. However, this did not prevent her from becoming the first deputy governor of the NBU and even from overseeing banking supervision for a considerable period of time. Using her influence, K. Rozhkova delayed the proceedings and may even have influenced the course of the court hearings.

Did Pyshnyi know about this? He was certainly well aware that Rozhkova was involved in the Platinum Bank case (Ekonomichna Pravda). For any other banker, such a case would automatically mean that their reputation was deemed ‘flawed’, and consequently, they would be barred from holding positions of responsibility, let alone at the NBU. However, as Governor of the National Bank, Pyshnyi ignored this fact, even though he could have submitted a proposal to the NBU Council for her dismissal. Even when, in 2024, the Supreme Court held that Rozhkova had a share of joint and several liability in the Platinum Bank case, she remained in office for almost 17 months – right until the end of her term of office. Pyshnyi thanked her for her work and allowed her to leave.

You have to admit that the Governor of the NBU’s tolerance of his subordinates’ misconduct is surprising, especially given his habit of making a point of emphasising the legality of his own actions.

Episode 6. Birthday presents for himself: almost 8 million UAH from individuals alone

And here is another episode which also sheds some light on the habits of A. Pyshnyi the banker.

Perhaps the Governor of the NBU feels he is the sole master of the financial sector. In October 2024, whilst celebrating his birthday, Pyshnyi took to Facebook to ask anyone wishing to wish him a happy birthday to make a donation to the ‘Ptahy’ (“Birds”) fund run by volunteer Tata Kepler, who heads Ukraine’s largest volunteer centre for tactical medicine.

When the Governor of the National Bank makes such an appeal, it can be interpreted in two ways. On the one hand, as a gesture of patriotism; on the other, as a proposal to everyone whose activities are regulated by the NBU to ‘hand over their money’. Staff at the National Bank were able to check exactly who had failed to respond to their manager’s request and had not transferred the funds. Whether by chance or not, bankers were posting on social media at the time about how happy they were to have been able to congratulate Pyshnyi. In other words, there are indications of a conflict of interest here. On that day, individuals alone raised nearly 8 million hryvnias – and that’s without taking into account transfers from legal entities. It is surprising that the law enforcement agencies have not taken an interest in this case.

But, as it turned out, that wasn’t all. The link provided by the Governor of the NBU led to a payment page for the Pyshnyi family’s ‘Vidchui’ charity fund. A minor scandal broke out, but it was quickly hushed up and none of the bankers made a fuss – for obvious reasons.

Episode 7. Gallery at Domosfera: from a joint project to allegations of corporate raiding

In February 2025, Nataliia Zabolotna – a cultural ambassador in Ukraine, founder of Art Ukraine Gallery and former director of the Mystetskyi Arsenal – made a shocking statement: she accused Lyudmyla Pyshna, the wife of the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, of a hostile takeover of the gallery in the Domosfera shopping centre in Kyiv.

The gallery was a joint project between Zabolotna and Pyshna and operated under the auspices of the Vidchui charitable foundation – the very same one, according to press reports, to which the Governor of the NBU had suggested that donations be made to mark his birthday. Thanks to her influence and reputation, Zabolotna brought together artists and financiers, thereby helping to enhance the reputation of the Governor of the NBU and his family. Incidentally, the Politeka publication reported that A. Pyshnyi ‘personally invited participants in the banking market to the auctions, and on several occasions during this very period, these banks were subject to inspections by the NBU’. You have to admit, this is a strange fact that ought to catch the attention of the anti-corruption authorities.

In response to the allegations, the Pyshnyi family used their influence to put pressure on Zabolotna – both legally and in terms of her reputation. Ultimately, this whole affair cast both sides in a bad light. But the gallery remained in the Pyshnyi family’s possession. This was also covered quite extensively by the media: https://www.obozrevatel.com/ekonomika-glavnaya/economy/zhenu-glavyi-nbu-pyishnuyu-obvinili-v-rejderstve-kak-konflikt-s-partnershej-privel-k-skandalu.htm

Conclusions. The post of Governor of the NBU should not be a safe haven

In these two parts, I have cited more than ten incidents which do nothing to enhance the reputation of the current Governor of the NBU.

The independence of the NBU. In my view, A. Pyshnyi’s actions as head of the National Bank have done great harm to the independence of the country’s main financial institution, and the NBU’s independence must not be reduced to a mere formality. If decisions are taken by the head of the institution, whilst those around him are concerned solely with loyalty, and the constitutional body deemed ‘unnecessary’ by Pyshnyi – the NBU Council – has effectively been dismantled, this is a sign of a decline in governance standards. Authoritarianism on the part of the governor poses a far greater threat to the NBU’s independence than any perceived pressure from parliament. The National Bank will not be able to operate effectively until the chain of command for decision-making and oversight of implementation has been restored.

Bank profits. Record bank profits, generated by the ‘money-printing press’, do not yet indicate that the economy is healthy or that monetary policy is sound. The banking system’s strong performance figures can be cited ad infinitum, but they must be backed up by investment, jobs and the recovery of businesses, rather than merely interest payments on government debt.

A shadow over the decisions. Numerous incidents cast a dark shadow over how and why decisions are made in the financial sector. Appointing the right people, using regulatory oversight to put pressure on banks, media scandals and investigations aimed at reshaping the financial services market, maintaining existing schemes and much more – all this sounds more like a round-up from the NABU Telegram channel than a description of the National Bank’s work.

I am convinced that the law enforcement agencies should be allowed to investigate any incidents involving all the governors of the NBU in accordance with the law. Neither side should allow a fair investigation to be overshadowed by public relations stunts and political slogans. At the same time, the position of Governor of the NBU should not provide a safe haven from a fair investigation.

To make a political assessment of the NBU Governor’s performance, there is no need to wait for the relevant authorities to issue a notice of suspicion. Parliament is obliged to demand that the National Bank provide a public explanation of the rationale behind this policy: who benefits from it, who pays for its consequences, and why the chosen mechanism has persisted for years.

In my view, the time has come to raise the issue of recognising that Pyshnyi’s reputation is flawed, and that his conduct is unbecoming of the position of Governor of the National Bank, with all the consequences that this entails. But this requires effective mechanisms – a genuine, fully-fledged NBU Council, which must approve a code of ethics for NBU staff; and effective parliamentary oversight of the NBU – rather than simply submitting a report to the relevant committee. Members of the NBU Council must also report on their work to those who appointed them to the Council. Then the independence of the NBU will not be a stronghold for the personal protection of temporary leaders, but a springboard for the protection of national interests.

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