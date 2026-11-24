The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports recommended that parliament adopt as a basis Bill No. 16114, submitted by a group of deputies led by Galina Yanchenko, to expand employment opportunities for young people.

The bill proposes allowing the conclusion of electronic employment contracts, increasing the reduced workweek to 38 hours for individuals aged 16–18 and to 26 hours for teenagers aged 15–16, lifting the ban on working on weekends (while maintaining the ban on night work and overtime), extend the probationary period to minors, establish pay proportional to hours worked, lower the age limit for annual medical examinations from 21 to 18, and eliminate the requirement for mandatory approval from the Child Welfare Service for dismissal at the employer’s initiative.

The Main Scientific and Expert Directorate of the Verkhovna Rada, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Ministry of Social Policy, the State Labor Service, and the Federation of Trade Unions, pointing to the risk of eroding labor protections for minors and the inconsistency of certain provisions with the Constitution of Ukraine and ILO conventions, while the Ministry of Economy noted the need to revise the document in line with EU standards. At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada Research Service noted that the increase in working hours and the authorization to work on weekends are consistent with Council Directive 94/33/EC, and the relevant committee supported the adoption of the bill in the first reading, provided that the comments are taken into account during preparation for the second reading.

Source: Bill No. 16114.

Approximately 31 million people live in government-controlled territory in Ukraine, but only about 13 million are employed, and 10.5 million people pay social security contributions. This was reported by Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft of the updated Labor Code, which enshrines the right to flexible forms of employment and is intended to serve as the starting point for labor market reform.

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